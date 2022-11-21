With everyone in the playoffs now, Northwestern's Class of 2023 will either be experiencing incredible highs or incredible lows as their seasons continue or end. Last weekend, two commits had their seasons end with one-point losses, a commit advanced to their state semifinal and another will be playing for the Missouri Class 6 state title. Read about all of that and more in this week's roundup:



Christian Brothers advances to state title game

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers beat Liberty North, 46-21, in an almost exact replica of their 2021 state title win. Last season, Tyler Gant and the Cadets beat Liberty North, 48-21, in the state final. This season, they refused to let Liberty North's familiarity become a threat to their quest for a fourth state title in six years.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBoZWFkZWQgQkFDSyAyIFNUQVRF4oC877iP8J+ko/CfmIjwn5iI PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQkNGb290YmFsbD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ0JDRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9CZUFicmljaz9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0JlQWJyaWNrPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvU1RMP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFt cDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jU1RMPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vckVoN3UwY2NEVyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3JFaDd1MGNj RFc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHlsZXIgR2FudCAoQFR5R2FudDQ0KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1R5R2FudDQ0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0 MTI5NTM1Nzg4MDIzODEwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVy IDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Christian Brothers (12-1) will play Lee's Summit North for the state title this week.



St. Edward shuts out Mentor for regional championship

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward beat Mentor, 27-0, to win the OSHAA Division I, Region 1 championship. Michael Kilbane and the Eagles defense have been on another level so far in the playoffs. They have held their opponents to seven or fewer points in all four of their playoff games. Mentor rushed for just 21 yards on 14 attempts and reached the red zone twice, only to came away empty handed. One drive ended with a Cy Colvin interception, another one came to a close on a missed 25-yard field goal after Kilbane and Co.'s pressure on Mentor's quarterback stymied the drive. St. Edward (13-1) plays Gahanna Lincoln in the state semifinal this week.



Northwestern crushes another playoff opponent

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern and Jordan Knox demolished Westside, 59-21, in the third round of the SCHSL AAAA playoffs. It sounds impossible, but this was actually the closest playoff game for the Trojans so far. The Trojans were outscored 14-3 in the second half, but that is a champagne problem after they opened a 56-7 lead at the break. They have scored 50 or more points in all three of their postseason games, with an average margin of victory of 48 points. Knox and the Trojans have been dominant all season and have now advanced to the AAAA semifinals. It was the last game for Knox and the Trojans at home this season, and they finished their time in Rock Hill this season with a flourish.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BYnNvbHV0ZWx5IGhvbm9yZWQgYW5kIGJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcGxheSBt eSBmaW5hbCBob21lIGdhbWUgYXQgdGhlIGhpc3RvcmljIEQzIHN0YWRpdW0g b24gY2hlcnJ5IHJvYWQgaW4gUm9jayBIaWxsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Gb290YmFsbENpdHlVU0E/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGb290YmFsbENpdHlVU0E8L2E+ IGxldHMgZ28gZmluaXNoIHRoaXMgdGhpbmcgdGhlIHJpZ2h0IHdheSEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1JpbmdDaGFzaW5n P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUmluZ0NoYXNp bmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9G aW5pc2g/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNGaW5p c2g8L2E+IPCfkpzwn5KbPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSm9yZGFuIEtub3ggKEBKb3Jk YW5Lbm94NzUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSm9yZGFu S25veDc1L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkzODI1MTc2NjIxNDA0MTYwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDE5LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Northwestern (12-1) plays at Greenville this week in the AAAA semifinal.



Edgewater wins tight second-round matchup

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater kept their undefeated season alive with a 28-24 win over Tampa Bay Tech. Camp Magee hauled in a touchdown pass early in the game, the defense picked off Tech five times, and the Eagles picked up their 12th win in 12 games. Even in an undefeated season, Edgewater knows how to win the close ones. They have had their share of blowouts, but have also won six games by 10 or fewer points. Edgewater (12-0) will host Orlando Jones in the FHSAA Class 3 M semifinal. This will be a rematch from Week 4, when Edgewater went on the road to Jones and captured a 14-13 win.



Lakota West's program-best season ends in regional final

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West lost to Archbishop Moeller, 38-20, in the OSHAA Division I, Region 4 final. Joshua Fussell and the Firebird defense had been stalwart all season, but a team finally cracked their code. Moeller ended Lakota West's season for the second year running by grinding out points on the ground: they ran the ball 52 times for 343 yards to advance to the state semifinal. It was a phenomenal year for the Firebirds, even though they ended with the same result as 2021: a regional final loss to Archbishop Moeller. Their defense, featuring Fussell, held opponents to 14 or fewer points in 12 of their 14 games. Lakota West finished 13-1, the best record in the school's published history.



Leuzinger loses semifinal by a point

Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger's incredible late-season run came to an end with a one-point loss to Etiwanda, 22-21. Jacob Lewis and the Olympians came up short despite Lewis' excellent defensive performance and special teams prowess. Swipe through his postgame Twitter post to see some of his highlights and returns:

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MYXN0IGV2ZXIgaGlnaCBzY2hvb2wgZ2FtZeKApmRvZXNu4oCZdCBl dmVuIGZlZWwgcmVhbCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vV1FEU2sxYjk0 eiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dRRFNrMWI5NHo8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg SmFjb2Ig4oCcSkrigJ0gTGV3aXMgKEBqYXlmcm0zMTApIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamF5ZnJtMzEwL3N0YXR1cy8xNTk0MTQxMDM4 NDAyMTA1MzQ2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDIwLCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Leuzinger started 0-5, but finished their season out by winning six of their last eight games. Lewis and the defense were phenomenal over that stretch, allowing an average of 22.5 points per game. Luezinger finished their season at 6-7.



Mountain Ridge loses to Mountain Pointe by a point

Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge's season went down to the wire, but they lost their playoff opener to Mountain Pointe by one. Alex Doost and the Mountain Lions offense lit up the scoreboard one more time, but it wasn't enough. Pointe led Ridge, 42-35, with less than a minute remaining when Ridge connected on a 32-yard strike for the potential game-tying touchdown. But Ridge had the momentum, and were looking for more than a tie and a play for overtime. They pushed all their chips to the middle of the table and went for two, but Pointe held strong. Pointe recovered the ensuing onside kick as well, and Mountain Ridge's season ended on a one-point loss. The Mountain Lions started their season off strong at 4-2, but lost four of their last five games. Doost and the offense remained formidable, as they averaged more than 30 points per game. Mountain Ridge finished their season at 5-6.



Off this week

Cole Shivers and Dylan Roberts were off this week. The Arizona Open Division playoffs give teams a bye week before they start play. Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro and Shivers will play Hamilton this week. Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial and Roberts will play Chandler.



Completed seasons