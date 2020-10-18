WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Four future Cats remain undefeated

All nine future Cats who are playing this fall were in action over the weekend. They continued to find success, compiling a 6-3 record overall, and four of them are still undefeated on the season. Here's this week's Recruit Roundup:



Fenton remains unbeaten, clinches spot in conference title game

Fenton (Mich.) improved to 5-0 with a 33-14 win over Swartz Creek on Friday. The game was tied at 14 at the half, but Fenton dominated the second half with a balanced offensive attack. The Tigers ran for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns in the second half behind Northwestern commit Josh Thompson and their veteran offensive line. The win clinched the Stripes Division championship and reserved a spot for the Tigers in the Flint Metro League Championship game, where they will face fellow unbeaten, Brandon (5-0). Thompson relishes the opportunity to defend Fenton's conference title. “It’s being a Fenton Tiger,” Thompson told MyFenton.com. “It’s something to strive for every single year. We’ve dominated this league for a long time and every year they are telling us we are not going to make it, that Fenton is falling off. I’m just happy we keep the streak alive every year and keep proving them wrong.”



Pick Central overcomes early deficit, remains undefeated

Pickerington (Ohio) Central trailed 7-0 after the first quarter on Friday, but that was no problem, as the Tigers cruised to a 42-16 win over Hilliard Darby in the second round of the state playoffs. Northwestern safety commit Garner Wallace, the Tigers’ quarterback, wasn’t asked to do much in this one as a pair of special teams scores from Lorenzo Styles Jr. put the Tigers ahead for good. Running back Nick Mosley scored three touchdowns in the second half to put the game out of reach. Pickerington Central (8-0) takes on Hilliard Bradley in the next round of the playoffs.

Pick Central senior Lorenzo Styles Jr. was unstoppable on special teams tonight. The Notre Dame commit had 70-yard punt return touchdown AND a 90-yard kickoff return TD. Defending D1 state champ Tigers beat Darby 35-16 @PCtigerfootball @LorenzoStyles3 pic.twitter.com/ZUUlXLucKF — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) October 17, 2020

Tyus III and Portage Northern offense stymied in upset loss

Portage (Mich.) Northern tasted defeat for the first time in 2020, getting shutout by Holt on Friday, 26-0. Northwestern commit Anthony Tyus III still played well, carrying the ball 15 times for 137 yards. But the Huskies passing attack let them down, allowing Holt to stack the box against Tyus and preventing the Huskies from finding the end zone. Portage Northern (4-1) will take on Kalamazoo Central next week. A win will clinch a share of the CMAC title.



Tiernan helps pave way for third straight win

Coming off their second COVID cancellation of the year, Caleb Tiernan and Detroit (Mich.) Country Day dominated Paw Paw 37-17 to improve to 3-0. The Yellow Jackets took a 24-0 lead halfway through the third quarter as Tiernan and the offensive line paved the way for a strong performance on the ground. Detroit Country Day hosts Birmingham Brother Rice next week to close out the regular season schedule.



Davison lights up scoreboard in win

Davison (Mich.) resumed its dominance after a COVID cancellation last week, beating Arthur Hill 61-6 on Friday to move to 5-0. Northwestern quarterback commit Brendan Sullivan continues to lead a high-powered offense as the Cardinals try and repeat as state champions. Sullivan tossed a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, one being on a hook and ladder to Jaylen Flowers. Davison closes out its scheduled regular season with a matchup against Lapeear.

North Central drops regular-season finale despite Johnson's 98-yard TD

Theran Johnson got the scoring started early for Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central on Friday, taking the opening kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown. The rest of the game, however, was a struggle for the Panthers as they lost to Ben Davis 42-20. North Central finished the regular season with a 6-3 record and will take on Warren Central in the first round of the state playoffs.



Holy Cross comeback falls short

Northwestern commit Barryn Sorrell and New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross fell to Jesuit on Saturday, 28-20. Holy Cross fell behind 14-0 early and never fully recovered. Holy Cross quarterback John Wooton threw three touchdowns to try and lead the comeback, but it was too little, too late. Holy Cross takes on Easton next week as they look to improve upon their 1-1 record.



St. Ignatius defense rises to occasion, keeps season alive

Aidan Hubbard and the Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius Wildcats kept their season alive with a 30-20 win over Euclid on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Hubbard and Wildcats’ defense forced three turnovers, including a pick-six. St. Ignatius (3-3) will next face off against Medina (5-3), who just upset top-seeded St. Edward.



Solon gets first win in final game

Despite their playoff hopes being ended last week, Solon (Ohio) still had a game on Friday. The Comets got their first win of the year in an overtime thriller over Shaker Heights. Northwestern DE commit Najee Story and the Comets’ defense came up big all night, especially on a crucial red-zone stop at the end of the fourth quarter to face overtime. The game went to OT tied at 20, where Shaker Heights got the ball first and scored a touchdown. Then Solon quarterback Pat McQuaide connected with running back Khalil Eichelbereger for both a touchdown and a two-point conversion to win the game for Solon (1-4).



WAITING FOR THE SPRING