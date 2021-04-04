WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Future Cats Albright and Fleurima remain unbeaten

Recruit Roundup: Future Cats Albright and Fleurima remain unbeaten
Three Northwestern commits were on the gridiron this Easter weekend. They went 2-1 overall and even won a conference championship.
Not a bad weekend.
Here's this week's roundup:
Fleurima makes splash in return
Naperville (Ill.) Central had to find a new opponent for this week, and Morton probably wishes NCHS didn't find them. The Redhawks cruised to a 41-0 win on Saturday to get to 3-0.
After leaving last week's game early with calf cramps, Reggie Fleurima made sure Morton knew he was on the field. The future Wildcat hauled in a 33-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.
Fleurima wasn't done, though. In the second quarter, he caught a drag route and ran through tacklers en route to a 45-yard score, his fourth of the season, to extend the Redhawks' lead to 27-0.
Naperville Central will look to remain undefeated next week against DeKalb.
Albright and Grimsley clinch conference title with shutout
2021 tight end signee Lawson Albright and Greenboro (N.C.) Grimsley continued their undefeated season on Friday night.
The Whirlies got to 5-0 and clinched a Metro 4A conference title with a 35-0 win over Ragsdale.
Grimsley quarterback Alonza Barnett III connected for two touchdowns with receiver Anthony Dunkins.
Albright and his teammates will look to wrap up an undefeated season next week against archival Page.
highlights from @grimsleyfb 's 35-0 win over Ragsdale featuring a pair of TD passes from @alonzabiii to @Antdunk18 and big plays by @cheesy_Trav18 and the @gowhirlies defense. @WFMY #wfmysports @WFMYhss pic.twitter.com/2R1j2kqFct— Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 3, 2021
Carsello and GBN pasted by Maine South
2021 offensive line signee Jackson Carsello and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North only managed a field goal in a 42-3 loss on Saturday against Maine South, but at least they did it in style.
The Spartans connected on a 66-yard double pass on their opening drive. Quarterback Avery Burrow hit Ryan Henschel on a lateral, and Henschel then fired it to Zach Mendo streaking down the sideline. The Spartans ended that drive with a 26-yard field goal.
The rest of the game, however, belonged to the alma mater of freshman tackle Peter Skoronski.
The biggest reason for Maine South’s dominance was Class of 2022 Northwestern target Chris Petrucci. Petrucci was certainly the favorite target of Maine South quarterback Luke Leongas, as he hauled in five passes for 69 yards and a trio of scores.
GBN (1-2) will look to get back to .500 next week against New Trier.
NOTE
There are two other signees from Illinois and North Carolina in Northwestern's 2021 class who would be playing spring football. But LB Mac Uihlein of Lake Forest (Ill.) and WR Jacob Gill of Raleigh (N.C.) Cardinal Gibbons are both early enrollees currently taking classes and participating in spring practice at Northwestern.