WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Future Cats Albright and Fleurima remain unbeaten

Three Northwestern commits were on the gridiron this Easter weekend. They went 2-1 overall and even won a conference championship.

Naperville (Ill.) Central had to find a new opponent for this week, and Morton probably wishes NCHS didn't find them. The Redhawks cruised to a 41-0 win on Saturday to get to 3-0.

After leaving last week's game early with calf cramps, Reggie Fleurima made sure Morton knew he was on the field. The future Wildcat hauled in a 33-yard touchdown on the first play of the game.

Fleurima wasn't done, though. In the second quarter, he caught a drag route and ran through tacklers en route to a 45-yard score, his fourth of the season, to extend the Redhawks' lead to 27-0.

Naperville Central will look to remain undefeated next week against DeKalb.



