Recruit Roundup: Future Cats take 10 of 11 over the weekend

If Northwestern can imitate the success of its commits over the weekend, Michigan State will be in trouble on Friday night. The 11 Wildcat Class of 2022 pledges who were in action posted a 10-1 collective record. Here’s the roundup for this week:



Fleurima and Naperville Central ride defense to win

The IHSA season is underway, and so is Reggie Fleurima and Naperville (Ill.) Central. Reading the box score almost feels like seeing double as the Naperville Central Redhawks beat the Hinsdale Central Red Devils, 14-2. Northwestern’s four-star wide receiver commit was solid with six catches for 51 yards. He accounted for almost half of his quarterback’s completions and total yards. This game was largely defined by defense, if the 16 total points didn’t already clue you in. Per the Daily Herald, the first half had nine punts and two turnovers, both by Naperville Central. Naperville Central (1-0) has a tough matchup against perennial power Lincoln-Way East this week.



Himon and Pulaski begin defense of crown with rout

Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy is looking for a third consecutive 5A title in Arkansas, and their seventh in eight seasons. They got off to a good start on Friday night. The Bruins scored a whopping 37 points in the second quarter and 53 in the first half on the way to a 60-27 rout of Little Rock Robinson. Running back Joseph Himon was electric and the team cruised to a win in their first game with new head coach Anthony Lucas. Expect to see stuff like this all season from the two-time all-state running back. Pulaski (1-0) hosts Madison (Miss.) Madison-Richland Academy this week.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYW4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Kb3NlcGhI aW1vbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9zZXBoSGltb248L2E+IHdp dGggdGhlIGdyZWF0IHJ1biBpbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1BBQnJ1aW5Gb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUEFC cnVpbkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiAgdmljdG9yeSBvdmVyIEpvZSBULiBSb2JpbnNv biA2MC0yNyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FSUHJlcFNw b3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVJQcmVwU3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1ByZXBSZWR6b25lQVI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFByZXBSZWR6b25lQVI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJFbGl0ZTEwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJFbGl0ZTEwMDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9OVUZCRmFtaWx5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBOVUZC RmFtaWx5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28velloTmlEeG9EbiI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3pZaE5pRHhvRG48L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmFz aG9uIE1ja2lubmV5IChAUmFzaG9uTWNraW5uZXkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmFzaG9uTWNraW5uZXkvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzE0NzA2 NzA0OTI0NDI2MjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI4LCAy MDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Smith dazzles as Oak Mountain rolls

Evan Smith, a star quarterback who will play cornerback at Northwestern, led Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain to a 21-0 win over Pelham. His performance was a little more subdued than last week’s 263-yard, four-touchdown effort, which featured two 40+ yard touchdown runs. But Smith still dazzled on a 47-yard read-option keeper to help the defending state champs win their second straight. Smith tallied 66 rushing yards on 11 carries, with a touchdown. Oak Mountain (2-0) hosts Gadsden City on Friday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiB0aGlyZCBhbmQgMTEgd2l0aCBQZWxoYW0gbmVlZGluZyBhIHRo cmVlIGFuZCBvdXQsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZXZh bnNtaXR5eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZXZhbnNtaXR5eTwvYT4g Z29lcyA0NiB5YXJkcyBvbiBhIGNyYXp5IHJ1biBmb3IgYSBmaXJzdCBkb3du IGFuZCB0aGUgRWFnbGVzIGFyZSB0aHJlYXRlbmluZyBhZ2Fpbi4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2ptd0hTaXYwcGYiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9q bXdIU2l2MHBmPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFsZWMgRXRoZXJlZGdlIFNDUiAo QEFsZWNFdGhlcmVkZ2VTQykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BbGVjRXRoZXJlZGdlU0Mvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzE0MzQ1NTgzMjc3MjYwODM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI4LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Brus scores as Glendora makes it two straight

Braydon Brus, aka The Bus, found the end zone again as Glendora (Calif.) put the hurt on Covina, 42-7. A glance at Brus’ Hudl upload shows him living in the backfield as a linebacker, the position he will play for Northwestern. He also trucked his way to a 25-yard touchdown run as a running back on offense. Glendora (2-0) faces Covina Charter Oak at home in Week 3.

Turnovers fuel Niceville victory

Defensive tackle Austin Firestone and Niceville (Fla.) made their season debut with a 35-17 win over Tallahassee Lincoln. Niceville got in control early, and it was their defense that made most of the headlines, forcing plenty of turnovers and scoring a touchdown. Niceville only outgained Lincoln by 11 yards, per their MaxPreps page, but the difference on the scoreboard was stark. Niceville (1-0) will aim for an encore against Fort Walton Beach Choctawhatchee at home.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4jNjUgbGF5aW5nIHNvbWUgaGFuZHMgb24gcGVvcGxlIPCfmLPwn5Kq 8J+PvCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vWnhJNVhhR0FVRiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1p4STVYYUdBVUY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRnJhbmsgRmly ZXN0b25lIChARmlyZXN0b25lNTQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRmlyZXN0b25lNTQvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzE5Nzg4NzI0MTM3NTMzNDY/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDI5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Fitzgerald's rushing leads Dallas Jesuit win

Like a lot of Northwestern’s Class of 2022, safety/linebacker Robert Fitzgerald plays both ways for Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit. His 72 yards and two touchdowns on the ground helped the Rangers win a nail biter, 38-34, over Flower Mound Marcus. The defense gave up 34 points, but also sealed the game when linebacker Brady Kinzer forced a fumble deep in Marcus territory with 8:30 remaining. A 25-yard field goal moments later put Jesuit up 38-27 and cemented the win. Jesuit (1-0) hosts Rockwall this Friday.



St. Augustine falls in interstate opener

Denis Jaquez is the lone future Wildcat whose team didn't post a win, as the second-ranked defensive end in New Jersey and his team, Richland St. Augustine, lost their opener 34-7. St. Augustine kept it close in the first half, going into the break down 10-7. But Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding broke the game open in the second. St. Augustine (0-1) was hamstrung the whole game by turnovers, ending with five total. Hopefully the Hermits’ offense can give Jaquez and the defense some time on the sidelines this week when they host Lawrenceville Notre Dame.



McGuire and Marist deliver a smack-down

The Catholic League flexed its muscle against the Chicago Public League on Friday night as Chicago (Ill.) Marist put a resounding smack-down on Chicago Curie, 49-0. Marist has serious aspirations this season with an offensive line anchored by Deuce McGuire and Coastal Carolina-bound quarterback Dontrell Jackson Jr. The RedHawks will face much more formidable competition this season but will look to make their presence known with a front anchored by McGuire, the Chicago Sun-Times' No. 1-ranked offensive lineman in the area. The RedHawks (1-0) look to prove their mettle next week against Oak Lawn Richards.



Petrucci and Maine South cruise

Chris Petrucci and Chicago area powerhouse Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South got their season off to a strong start with a road win over Lincolnshire Stevenson, 41-10. There weren't a lot of fireworks from the three-star tight end, but Maine South had this game well in hand early with a 27-3 first quarter. Red Hawks senior running back Jordan Skolmer led the way with 13 carries for 165 yards. Maine South (1-0) will hit the road again this Friday, facing Gurnee Warren in a Top 10 showdown.



Turner hits paydirt as Lone Star wins big

Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star trounced San Antonio (Tex.) Cornerstone Christian 59-14 in their first week of play. Devin Turner and the defense clearly made an impact in the 45-point win, but it didn’t stop there. Turner had three receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown. He joined Smith, Fitzgerald and Brus as players starring on the opposite of the ball they were recruited for. Lone Star (1-0) hosts Aledo this Thursday.



Howard's pick stands this time in IMG shutout

Last week, Northwestern safety Trevon Howard got his pick-six called back for a penalty. This week, his interception counted on national television as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy crushed Columbus (Ohio) Bishop Sycamore 58-0 on ESPN. The ball ricocheted off several defenders hands before Howard snagged it for good, holding on through contact from the would-be receiver. IMG won this game in Canton, Ohio, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Ascenders (2-0) will be in Ohio again next week as they play Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle, the alma mater of injured Northwestern running back Cam Porter.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaXAgRHJpbGwuIE5vcnRod2VzdGVybiBjb21taXQgVHJldm9uIEhv d2FyZCBnZXRzIHRoZSBJTlQgZm9yIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSU1HQUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBJTUdB Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHJl dm9uSG93YXJkMTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRyZXZvbkhvd2Fy ZDE2PC9hPiBsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9HRUlDT0hTS2lja29mZj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0dFSUNPSFNLaWNrb2ZmPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vOGhRNXE0MWo0aCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzhoUTVxNDFqNGg8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2hvJiMzOTtzIE5leHQgKEBXaG9zTmV4dEhTKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dob3NOZXh0SFMvc3RhdHVzLzE0 MzIwNjYzMDM0ODU5NjAyMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDI5LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

