Northwestern's season has come to a close, but the Class of 2023's campaign is still going. One commit won a second straight state title, two commits won semifinals to make it to their title games, and another won a playoff opener to start a title defense. Read about all of that and more in this week's roundup:



Christian Brothers wins second straight MSHSAA Class 6 State title

Tyler Gant is a state champion. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers beat Lee's Summit West in overtime, 35-28, to capture the MSHSAA Class 6 state title. It was a rematch from last year's Class 6 semifinals, and CBC won by a touchdown yet again. The road to overtime was long, winding and fraught with danger. With the game tied at 28, Lee's Summit West marched down the field and set up a 19-yard field goal with just six seconds remaining. The kick went wide, but CBC was flagged for running into the kicker and West had another shot at the game-winner from 18 yards away. CBC safety Lucas McCallister blocked the attempt and sent the game to overtime. CBC's offense put up a touchdown, Gant and the defense held strong, and the Cadets were champions yet again.

This was the second straight Class 6 championship for Gant and the Cadets, meaning that in Gant's junior and senior seasons, they won as many state titles as they lost games. After a regular season filled with shootouts, Gant and the defense clamped down in the playoffs. Over five playoff games, they allowed an average of just 11 points per game. Christian Brothers finished their state championship-winning season at 13-1.



St. Edward sets the table for title rematch with Springfield

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward crushed Lincoln, 31-7, to win the OSHAA Division 1 state semifinal and advance to the state title game. Michael Kilbane and the Eagles defense continue to be absolutely dominant in the post season. They have allowed 20 total points through five playoff games, and no team has scored more than seven. The Eagles got up early on Lincoln by forcing turnovers and capitalizing on them. A mishandled snap deep in St. Edward's territory stymied one Lincoln drive, and an interception cut another one short. After those mishaps, the Golden Lions were never able to put serious pressure on the Eagles again, and St. Edward cruised to its fifth straight playoff win. St. Edward (14-1) will now have a rematch with Springfield, their opponent in last year's state title game. Kilbane and Co. beat them 23-13 in 2021, and plan on joining Tyler Gant in the back-to-back champion club with a win next week.



Northwestern stages a comeback to advance to state title game

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern came back from a 21-7 deficit to beat Greenville, 33-28, and advance to the SCHSL AAAA title game. Jordan Knox and the offense have been the engine powering the Northwestern juggernaut this season, but it was the defense who came up clutch in the semifinals. They forced four turnovers and held Greenville to just seven second-half points. Knox and the offense took it from there, rattling off 26 points in the second frame and punching their ticket to the state final.

Northwestern (13-1) will play South Florence for the AAAA state title this week.



Saguaro wins playoff opener

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro fought tooth and nail to make Arizona's Open Divison playoffs, and showed they earned it by beating Hamilton in their opener. The 45-35 victory marked the sixth straight win for Cole Shivers and the Sabercats. After a three-loss regular season, Saguaro was counted out by a lot of people, but head coach Jason Mohns is keeping his eyes on the prize. “We don’t really care what anyone thinks about us. Similar to last year. Five-seed, nobody gave us a chance. We’re just doing what we did last year,” Mohns told the East Valley Tribune. Doing what they did last year would mean repeating as Open Division state champions. As Saguaro prepares for the semifinals, check out Shivers' regular season highlights:

Saguaro (8-3) will face a familiar foe and a tough test this week when they play Peoria Liberty, who beat Saguaro, 26-17, in Week 5 of the regular season.



Centennial loses in first round of the Open Division playoffs

Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial made the Open Division playoffs but lost their opener to Chandler, 47-27. Dylan Roberts and the Coyotes were unable to pull off the upset on the road against the two-loss Wolves but still had an incredible season. The Coyotes finished second in their division behind Peoria Liberty, the favorite to win the state title and a nationally ranked program. Roberts and the defense held opponents to 18.7 points per game, including seven games allowing 17 or fewer points. After a loss in the season opener to Hamilton, Centennial rattled off a seven-game winning streak where they outscored opponents by an average of three touchdowns. That dominant stretch, fueled by the play of Roberts and the defense, helped Centennial finish the season as one of the top ranked teams in the state and qualify for the Open Division playoffs. Centennial finished their season at 8-3.



Orlando Jones ends Edgewater's undefeated season

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater's undefeated season came to an end with a 42-13 loss to Orlando Jones in the FSHAA 3M regional final. This was the second time Camp Magee and the Eagles faced their cross-city rivals, but they were unable to replicate their 14-13 win from Week 4 in the postseason. The Tigers leapt out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back. They got the edge on Edgewater by forcing six turnovers, and limiting Magee and star running back Cedric Baxter. Edgewater finished their season at 12-1, won 3M District 3 and reached the Division 3M regional final.



Completed Seasons

CB Joshua Fussell and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West finished their season at 13-1.



C Dylan Senda and Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child finished their season at 9-2. Senda was named Division 4 First Team All-State by the MHSFCA.



ILB Justin Cryer and Pattison (Tex.) Royal finished their season at 9-2. Cryer was named the District 10-4A MVP at the conclusion of their season.



ATH Frank Covey IV and Prospect (Ill.) finished their season at 9-2. He finished with 68 receptions, 1348 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns.



OG Anthony Birsa and Joliet (Ill.) Catholic finished their season at 8-3. Birsa was named First Team All-State by the IHSFCA.



QB Aidan Gray and Naperville (Ill.) North finished their season at 7-3. Gray was named First Team All-Area by the Naperville Sun, First Team All-Conference in the DuPage Valley Conference, and was also named that conference's Offensive Player of the Year.



DE Mason Robinson and Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh finished their season at 4-7.



DB Jacob Lewis and Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger finished their season at 6-7.



DB Damon Walters and Bolingbrook (Ill.) finished their season at 6-4.



OT Alex Doost and Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge finished their season at 5-6.



OLB Nigel Glover and Clayton (Ohio) Northmont finished their season at 5-6.



WR Ricky Ahumaraeze and Liberty (Mo.) finished their season at 4-6.

