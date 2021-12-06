Recruit Roundup: Himon takes home the state title

The victory gives Himon some bragging rights when he arrives in Evanston. He is the only member of the Wildcats' class to capture a state title in his senior season.

The last remaining future Wildcat still playing in the Class of 2022 brought home the hardware, as Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy won its third straight state title with a dominant 51-19 win over White Hall.

The championship game was a rematch for the Bruins, who had beaten White Hall 62-23 in the regular season. The outcome wasn't much different this time around as they delivered the pain one more time for good measure.

Himon led the way on the ground for the Bruins, tallying 151 yards and two touchdowns in his final game for Pulaski.

It was the first state title for head coach Anthony Lucas, who replaced legendary coach Kevin Kelley and continued Pulaski's strong winning tradition. The Bruins have now won seven of the last eight 5A titles in Arkansas.

Quarterback Charlie Fiser won title game MVP honors with a monster performance. He finished 17-for-36 passing, for 386 yards and three touchdowns.

Pulaski scored first and got a two-point conversion to take the lead, but White Hall answered to make it 8-7. That turned out to be as close as White Hall would get, however, as the Bruins cranked up their prolific offense and extended their lead to 30-7 by halftime before coasting to the finish.

The Bruins wound up with 654 yards of total offense on 73 plays, an average of nine yards per play.

Himon was one of the stars we highlighted all season in the roundup, flashing equal skill as a runner and a receiver.

Pulaski Academy finished the season 13-1, averaging more than 53 points per game.