WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Johnson and Wallace come up big

Northwestern's 2021 commitments are playing football again. Well, a couple of them are. Just like everything else about 2020, it didn't go as originally intended. Just two of the Wildcats' 14 commitments were in action last weekend as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on high school football schedules across the counry. Four future Wildcats are waiting for the start of a delayed season, and eight of them play in states that have postponed fall football to the spring. Here is our weekly Recruit Roundup:



WALLACE TAKES THE REINS The question for Pickerington (Ohio) Central this summer was, who was going to take over for star quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw, who led the Tigers to state titles in 2017 and 2019? Northwestern commit Garner Wallace had the answer. Wallace, who will play safety at Northwestern, ran for 104 yard and a touchdown on 15 carries in his first game as QB1 as No. 9 Pickerington Central drilled crosstown rival Pickerington North, 35-9.

“It’s impossible and unfair to compare Demeatric and Garner because they’re two different players,” Central coach Jay Sharrett told The Columbus Dispatch. “Garner brings something different to the table. He’s got a lot of speed but isn’t quite the physical guy Demeatric is. He’s going to run out of bounds unless he really needs the yardage. The thing I liked most about what he did today was he picked up third-down conversions.” Wallace, who is more of a runner than a passer, completed 4 of 9 passes for 65 yards. The speedy two-time state track titlist scored on a 30-yard touchdown dash in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 14-0 lead they wouldn’t relinquish (see tweet below).

I've Said it Before and I'll say it again...@Garnerwallace_ IS the Most Versatile Athlete in the State!!! 🏀-🏃‍♂️-🏈 (From Safety to QB) and a Amazing Student!!! @NUFBFamily is getting a Special one!!@TheCOHSS @CapCityPreps @270Gridiron @pick_central pic.twitter.com/r4TV4dP8pH — Central Ohio High School Showcase (@TheCOHSS) August 30, 2020



JOHNSON DOES IT ALL Theran Johnson scored two long touchdowns and caught the game-winning two-point conversion in Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central's thrilling 36-35 overtime win over Hamilton Southeastern. Johnson, who will play cornerback for the Wildcats, scored on a 68-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He came back in the second and scored on a 55-yard punt return. The 6-foot-, 180-pounder saved the best for last, catching the game-winning two-point conversion pass from QB Zayd Vestal for the victory in the first overtime (see tweet below). No. 8 North Central is now 2-0. The Panthers opened the season with a 40-20 win over Fishers on Aug. 21, with Johnson making big contributions on both sides of the ball. On offense, Johnson had six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including a 57-yarder. On defense, he picked off one pass, collected six tackles and defended two passes.

WAITING FOR KICKOFF

WR Donnie Gray: Deerfield (Mass.) Academy opens its season with a Sept. 19 home game against Lawrenceville (N.J.).

DE Aidan Hubbard: Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius opens its four-game, conference-only schedule on Sept. 12 with a home game vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban, the alma mater of former Wildcat Running back Tyrell Sutton.

DT Barryn Sorrell: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross opens the season on Friday night with a home game vs. St. Thomas More.

DE Najee Story: Solon (Ohio) opens an abbreviated seven-game season on Sept. 17 when it travels to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.



WAITING FOR SPRING