WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Johnson and Wallace continue to shine

Recruit Roundup: Johnson and Wallace continue to shine
There were once again just two Northwestern 2021 commitments in action this weekend. But that will change shortly.
The Michigan and Louisiana High School Athletic Associations announced last week that they were reversing their earlier decisions and allowing high school football this fall. Those actions mean that five NU recruits will be back in action on the gridiron soon, four in Michigan and one in Louisiana.
Two Northwestern pledges in Ohio and one in Massachusetts will also be coming back online in a couple weeks.
Here, then, is our weekly Recruit Roundup:
JOHNSON CONTINUES OFFENSIVE SPREE
Theran Johnson and his Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central teammates have been waiting for this win for a long time.
The Panthers defeated crosstown Warren Central 10-0 on Friday, the first time the they beat their rival in 21 years.
Johnson caught a 15-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that held up as the only touchdown of the game. He finished the game with four catches for 56 yards.
Johnson will play cornerback for Northwestern, but he has proven to be a weapon on offense recently for the Panthers, with three touchdowns and the game-winning 2-point conversion over the last two weeks.
North Central is now 3-0 on the season.
NC gets the win against warren. NC has not beaten Warren since 1999. Panthers 10 Warren 0. pic.twitter.com/IaHVCRwZWl— NCHS LIVE! (@NCHSLIVE) September 5, 2020
WALLACE AND CENTRAL CRUISE TO BLOWOUT WIN
Garner Wallace and the Pickerington (Ohio) Central Tigers rolled over Newark 49-0 on Friday.
Wallace, who will play safety at Northwestern, plays on both sides of the ball for the Tigers. He did not quite match his dazzling performance in Week 1, but the dynamic quarterback managed to run for a touchdown.
Pickerington Central leaned on running back Nick Mosely, who ran for three touchdowns, and their defense, which held Newark to minus-24 total yards.
Pickerington Central is now 2-0.
From 16 yards out, @nmosley_ for a Touchdown. PAT is good. @PCtigerfootball 21-Newark 0. Early 2nd quarter. #PLSDproud #WeReady #CentralElite #DoTheWork #HowYaLivin #42 pic.twitter.com/HqK9BKRIBk— Central Tigers AD (@pick_central) September 4, 2020
WAITING FOR KICKOFF THIS FALL
WR Donnie Gray: Deerfield (Mass.) Academy opens its season with a Sept. 19 home game against Lawrenceville (N.J.).
DE Aidan Hubbard: Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius opens its four-game, conference-only schedule on Sept. 12 with a home game vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban, the alma mater of former Wildcat Running back Tyrell Sutton.
DT Barryn Sorrell: The LHSAA announced that high school football would resume in Louisiana in October.
DE Najee Story: Solon (Ohio) opens an abbreviated seven-game season on Sept. 17 when it travels to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
QB Brendan Sullivan, OL Josh Thompson, OL Caleb Tiernan and RB Anthony Tyus III: The MHSAA announced that high school football would start the weekend of Sept. 18 and teams would play a six-game schedule.
WAITING FOR THE SPRING
The following commitments play in states that have postponed football until the spring due to COVID-19:
ILLINOIS
OL Jackson Carsello, Glenview Glenbrook South
LB Mac Uihlein, Lake Forest
NORTH CAROLINA
TE Lawson Albright, Greensboro Grimsley
WR Jacob Gill, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons