WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Johnson and Wallace continue to shine

There were once again just two Northwestern 2021 commitments in action this weekend. But that will change shortly.

The Michigan and Louisiana High School Athletic Associations announced last week that they were reversing their earlier decisions and allowing high school football this fall. Those actions mean that five NU recruits will be back in action on the gridiron soon, four in Michigan and one in Louisiana.

Two Northwestern pledges in Ohio and one in Massachusetts will also be coming back online in a couple weeks.

Here, then, is our weekly Recruit Roundup:




