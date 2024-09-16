Recruit Roundup: Johnson rushes for 179 yards and four TDs

Running back Dexter Johnson ran for 179 yards and four touchdowns last week. (Photo by WeLoveAnnArbor.com)

Northwestern's Class of 2025 commits and their Class of 2026 commit lit up the scoreboard in spades last week, matching their future program's 31-7 win over Eastern Illinois. Running back Ronny Johnson led the way with a dominant performance, wide receiver Braden Blueitt cracked 100 yards receiving again, and 2026 quarterback Johnny O'Brien lit up the scoreboard with 60 points. Read about all of their performances and more in this week's Recruit Roundup.

CLASS OF 2025

Johnson puts up video game numbers in big win over Bedford

Dexter (Mich.) struggled to find the right groove to start the season. They knocked off Franklin by a point in their opener and lost by 20 to conference contender Saline in Week 2. Running back Ronny Johnson and the Dreadnoughts picked up steam last week, that's for sure, in a 59-14 win over Bedford. Johnson was off the charts with 179 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries. The Dexter Dreadnoughts (2-1) host the Huron River Rats this week.



Lincoln-Way East hunts down Stagg

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East's barnstorming tour continued in Week 3 with a dominant win over Stagg, 49-3. Defensive end Caden O'Rourke and the ferocious Griffin defense held Stagg scoreless for the entire first half while the offense opened up a 42-0 lead, setting up a running clock for the entire second half. East has only lost two games the last two seasons: in the state title game, both times, to Loyola Academy. Now, with O'Rourke and the defense humming, and the addition of four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Bolingbrook, the Griffins are determined to make the third try the charm and capture their first state title since 2019. It should also be noted that the Griffins were not on a bye last week, as previously reported in the Recruit Roundup. Their scheduled game with Specially Fit Academy out of Dover, Fla., was forfeited, and the Griffins picked up their second win of the season. Lincoln-Way East (3-0) plays at Naperville North, the alma mater of Class of 2023 quarterback Aidan Gray, this week.

Blueitt posts 100+ yards and two touchdowns in bounce-back win

After a 20-point loss in Week 2, Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage put the hurt on The Colony with a 41-14 win. Wide receiver Braden Blueitt was crucial once again, hauling in a 33-yard touchdown reception on fourth down for Heritage's first points, on his way to 10 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Per the Dallas Morning News, that is the 13th 100-yard game of Blueitt's career. Heritage (2-1) hosts Mansfield Timberview this week.

Archbishop Spalding dominates McDonogh in MIAA title game rematch

Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding crushed their opponent 45-0 for the second week in a row. Last week it was Archbishop Stepinac, this time they gave the same treatment, 45-0, to McDonogh. Safety Alijah Jones and the Cavaliers beat McDonogh, 40-7, for last year's MIAA A-Conference title and made sure the Eagles knew it wasn't a fluke. The Cavs are now widely regarded as the top team in Maryland have been ranked No. 1 in the state by Sports Illustrated, the Baltimore Sun and the Washington Post. Spalding (4-0) plays at Calvert Hall this week.

Westerville South pulls away in the second half over Dublin Scioto

Westerville (Ohio) South and tight end Tyler Kielmeyer took a page out of Northwestern's book last weekend and separated themselves in the second half. Kielmeyer and his Wildcats were up 7-0 at halftime on Dublin Scioto, and ended up with a 27-14 win in their conference opener. This is the second win over a Dublin (Ohio) team, as Westerville beat Dublin Jerome, 14-7, in their season opener. Westerville South (3-1) hosts Big Walnut this week, with a crosstown matchup with safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. and Westerville North looming on Sept. 27.

Dorsey and DePaul deal Cardinal Hayes their first loss

The undefeated start to the season continues for cornerback Marquet Dorsey and Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic. The Spartans hit the road to the Bronx to play Cardinal Hayes and came out with a 36-20 win over the New York powerhouse and reigning New York Catholic state champions.

DePaul is now ranked second in the state by NJ.com, behind only national power Bergen Catholic, and boasts a fearsome defense that features Dorsey. The Spartans have played some of their area's best, yet allowed a little more than 17 points per game. DePaul (3-0) is back in New Jersey this week and hosts Seton Hall Prep.

New Trier shut out by Prospect

It was an unfortunately busy night for punter Nikola Dugandzic as Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier was shut out by Prospect, 43-0. Prospect might ring some bells for Wildcat fans as the alma mater of current wide receiver Frank Covey IV, and the Knights' offense is still very prolific. New Trier (1-2) hosts Palatine this week.

Shakopee wins third straight game

Shakopee (Minn.)and offensive lineman Trey Boyd picked up their third straight win with a 17-7 victory over Wayzata. The Sabers' first score was set up by a botched Wayzata snap, though they swapped a special teams error right back and missed the extra point. Not to worry, Boyd and the offensive line paved the way for a second rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion and Shakopee never relinquished the 14-0 lead. Shakopee (3-0) hosts Eden Prairie this week.

Glenbard West suffers third straight loss to open the season

It's been a rare, rocky start to the season for traditional powerhouse Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West, which has opened 0-3. Though it bears mentioning that offensive tackle Michael O'Connell and the Hilltoppers have faced a trio of the state's toughest teams. Their first two games were losses to Batavia and Loyola, and last week they fell, 42-7, to Downers Grove North. The combined 2023 records of those three teams was 37-4. Loyola won Class 8A, the IHSA's largest; DGN finished second in 7A; and Batavia, starring NU Class of 2024 quarterback Ryan Boe, went 11-2 and was an 8A quarterfinalist. So while the Hilltoppers have a thin margin for error, they can lose just one more game in order to make the playoffs, their record is far from indicative of how good this team can still be. Glenbard West (0-3) plays at Lyons, the alma mater of 2023 starting quarterback Ben Bryant, this week in search of their first win.

Lawton knocks off Hackett Prep in 27-18 win

After a tough loss in Week 2, Lawton (Mich.) and defensive tackle Mason Mayne set their record straight with a 27-18 win over Hackett Prep out of Kalamazoo. The Blue Devils will now enter league play for the bulk of their season, though their finale remains a rematch with Constantine, their only regular season loss of 2023. Lawton (2-1) hosts Kellogg this week.

Westerville North drubs Franklin Heights

Westerville (Ohio) North and safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. got back to .500 with a dominant 45-0 win over Franklin Heights. Stevens and the Warriors' typically stingy defense returned after allowing 90+ points combined in their last two losses. They're into conference play now, though, where they made their hay last season and finished tied for second. Westerville North (2-2) plays at Hayes this week in a key matchup for the conference title race in 2024.

Wheeler loses matchup with Walton after early deficit

Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler is still searching for its first win this season after a 43-21 loss to Walton last week. The Wildcats suffered through some early miscues. Quarterback Marcus Romain threw an interception deep in Walton territory that led to Walton's first touchdown drive, an errant snap went past Romain for a safety and another scoring drive opened up a 16-0 deficit early. Romain accounted for two touchdowns, punching it in from two yards out on the ground and lofting an 83-yard touchdown to receiver Ja'Von Broussard, a Cornell commit. But Walton kept pace and dealt the Wildcats their fifth loss. Wheeler (0-5) plays at Marietta this week.

North Paudling drops matchup with undefeated North Cobb

Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding and wide receiver Dube Enongene lost last week's matchup with undefeated North Cobb, 42-18. The final score doesn't indicate how close the Wolfpack were for much of this one, as they trailed by just 10 points late in the fourth quarter. Their conversion attempt on fourth down in North Cobb territory was stopped for a loss, and two late touchdowns, one a pick-six, led to the final 24-point deficit. North Paudling (3-2) hosts Cherokee this week.

Preckel hauls in 100+ yards and a touchdown in third straight win

After coasting to their first two wins by a combined score of 63-7, Lafayette (Mo.) Wildwood whittled out a 23-21 win over Kirkwood last week to stay undefeated. Do-it-all tight end Robby Preckel had eight catches for 126 yards and a touchdown, per the St. Louis Dispatch, and kicker Jake Ference rebounded from an earlier miss to drill the game-winner from 31 yards out in the rain to give the Lancers their final lead. Wildwood (3-0) hosts Parkway Central this week.

Lincoln-Way West scores third straight 20-plus-point win

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West and linebacker Josh Veldman have set straight to work this season, crushing three opponents in a row. Last week, the victim was Metea Valley. Veldman and the Warriors hit the road and brought back a 40-7 win, their third straight week scoring 40 or more points while allowing fewer than 20. Lincoln-Way West (3-0) plays at fellow unbeaten Naperville Central this week.

Moeller drops first game of the season in overtime

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller and defensive end Jonah Hayes lost their first game of the season, in overtime, 21-14, to Charlotte (N.C.) Mallard Creek. Hayes and the Crusaders, who had won their first three games by an average score of more than three touchdowns, found themselves down 14-0 to the North Carolina power. Though they fought back to force overtime, they couldn't complete the comeback. Archbishop Moeller (3-1) plays at Cincinnati (Ohio) St. Xavier this week.

Princeton breaks through with 60-point shutout of Sherrard

After two hotly contested wins to start the season, Princeton stretched their legs and the scoreboard's limits in a 60-0 win over Sherrard. There wasn't much action for tight end Noah LaPorte as the Tigers swiftly shifted gears to their running game. Their quarterback threw just five passes in the blowout win. Princeton (3-0) plays at Kewanee this week.

CLASS OF 2026

O'Brien and Fremd drop 60+ on winless Highland Park

Palatine (Ill.) Fremd and quarterback Johnny O'Brien showed no mercy last week, dispatching Highland Park with a 65-7 win in their home opener. O'Brien completed 17 of his 20 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns before the Vikings put it on cruise control. His play as a junior has been a game-changer for the Vikings, who have already matched their 2023 win total through three games. Fremd (3-0) plays at Deerfield this week.

