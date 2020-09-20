WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Michigan commits post season-opening wins

Michigan high school football kicked off its season this weekend which means that Northwestern 2021 commits Brendan Sullivan, Josh Thompson, and Anthony Tyus III all saw their first action. All three of them posted wins. Unfortunately, Detroit Country Day’s game was cancelled due to positive COVID-19 tests, so fellow Michigander Caleb Tiernan will have to continue his wait for football to get underway. Najee Story also got his season started in Ohio, which began playing in some areas a few weeks ago. Here is our weekly Recruit Roundup:



SULLIVAN LEADS SEASON-OPENING ROUT

Brendan Sullivan quarterbacked the Davison Cardinals to a Michigan Division I state championship last season behind the highest scoring offense in the state. On Friday, though, it was Davison’s defense that stole the show in the Cardinals 48-0 win over Powers Catholic. They only allowed 154 yards and set Sullivan and the offense up with short fields time and time again. “So much easier,” Sullivan told mlive.com. “There’s some dogs out there. They know what they’re doing and set up so well. We’ve got one of the best defenses in the state. It’s hard to move the ball on them in practice which helps us out obviously here in the game.” Davison leaned heavily on their run game with a big lead, but Sullivan completed 9 of his 15 pass attempts for 159 and a score.

TYUS, PORTAGE NORTHERN RALLY FOR WIN

Anthony Tyus III got his season started with a dominant performance as Portage (Mich.) Northern defeated Stevenson Lakeshore 15-12 for a conference win. Tyus III carried the ball 23 times for 139 yards and a touchdown. The Huskies scored the game-winning TD with 58 seconds, when quarterback Tyler Coon found Thomas Xavier for a 36-yard touchdown pass. Tyus will look to continue his strong start to the season next week as the Huskies face off with Mattawan next week.



THOMPSON, FENTON RUN OVER HOLLY

Josh Thompson kicked his season off in style as the Fenton (Mich.) Tigers defeated Holly 46-0. Thompson helped pave the way for Fenton running back Marcus Berkey to run for 110 yards and three touchdowns. Thompson was very happy to get a chance to play his final season of high school football. “I know everyone is thrilled to be out here, especially with so much question and so much uncertainty,” Thompson told the Tri-County Times. “It’s your last time to play with people you grew up with, so obviously you don’t want to lose out on that chance. I know that being out here is a big deal for everybody. "Like our coach said, nothing changes between the white lines, so it doesn’t matter what’s going on out there. We are here to play football and take care of business.”



WALLACE AND PICK CENTRAL CONTINUE TO ROLL

Garner Wallace and the Pickerington (Ohio) Central Tigers continued their dominance with a 43-3 win over Groveport Madison, the alma mater of Wildcat freshman defensive tackle TeRah Edwards. Both teams were undefeated entering the game, but the Tigers rushing attack proved to be too much. Pickerington Central ran for five touchdowns in the game, four from running back Nick Moseley and one from their quarterback, Wallace, a Northwestern safety commit. Wallace totaled 79 yards on the ground and added 110 yards plus a score through the air. Over the last three weeks, the Tigers have outscored their opponents 139-3.



HUBBARD AND ST. IGNATIUS LOSE RIVALRY GAME

The latest installment of the Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius Wildcats vs St. Edward Eagles rivalry took place on Saturday night at FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns. St. Ed's won a defensive struggle, 17-0. The rivalry dates back to 1952, with the all-time series now sitting at 32-27-1 in favor of St. Ignatius. Northwestern commit Aidan Hubbard and the defense kept the Wildcats in the game, but ultimately four fumbles from the St. Ignatius offense did them in. Hubbard did manage to recover a fumble off of a bad snap near mid field, but St. Ignatius quickly fumbled the ball back to the Eagles. The Wildcats will look to get back on track next week when they play Massillon Washington.

JOHNSON, NORTH CENTRAL SUFFER FIRST LOSS OF SEASON

The battle of Top 5 unbeatens didn't turn out to be much of a contest. Theran Johnson, who is playing through a shoulder injury, and the Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central Panthers suffered their first loss of the season as they fell 47-0 to Center Grove. North Central got one first down and only crossed midfield once as Johnson, a wide receiver for the Panthers who will play cornerback in Evanston, was held without a catch.

STORY, SOLON WEAR DOWN IN DELAYED OPENER

Najee Story finally got to start his season as Solon (Ohio) traveled to Akron and dropped a 28-7 decision to LeBron James’ alma-mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary. Solon just started practice on August 31st after the school’s administration approved athletic competition, and the lack of practice showed as the Comets wore down in the second half after taking a 7-0 lead. Solon, which as a six-game schedule this season, next plays at home against Kirtland.



WAITING FOR KICKOFF THIS FALL

The following commitments are scheduled to start their seasons in the coming weeks.



WR Donnie Gray: Deerfield (Mass.) Academy does not currently have any games scheduled this fall.

DT Barryn Sorrell: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross opens its delayed season on the road on Oct. 9 at Easton.

OL Caleb Tiernan: After a cancelled opener, Detroit (Mich.) Country Day opens its season next Friday at home against Notre Dame Prep.



WAITING FOR THE SPRING