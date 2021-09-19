Recruit Roundup: Northwestern 2022 commits post 9-3 mark

Twelve of Northwestern's 14 Class of 2022 commitments were in action over the weekend, with nine of them claiming a win. Here’s this week’s roundup.



Fleurima scores in tight Naperville Central win

Reggie Fleurima scored a touchdown and Naperville Central pulled out a narrow win over Waubonsie Valley, 17-14. Close games have been a running theme for the Redhawks, as three of their games have each been decided by three points. Fleurima continues to shine and got on the board with Naperville Central’s first touchdown to tie the game at 7. His team would not trail again in the game. Central (3-1) goes on the road this week to play undefeated Neuqua Valley, the latest foe to appear on Central’s stacked schedule.



Himon, Pulaski idle

Running back Joseph Himon and Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy were off this week. Pulaski (2-1) host Watson Chapel this week.



Howard and IMG continue to dominate

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy thrashed Orlando (Fla.) Jones, 62-3 last week. Safety Trevon Howard and the defense continue to be a force: this was IMG’s third game allowing one score or less. The Ascenders' defense technically could have beaten Jones by itself with two defensive touchdowns. Clemson commit Jihaad Campbell had an 87-yard scoop and score, and Joenel Aguero had a pick six. IMG (5-0) heads north to play Springfield (Mass.) Central this week.



Smith and Oak Mountain suffer first loss

Evan Smith's three touchdowns weren't enough as Mobile (Ala.) Oak Mountain lost their first game this season, 28-21, to Hoover. Hoover, a national power, got up 21-0 in the first half, and the Smith-led comeback fell just short. Smith, who plays quarterback for Oak Mountain but will be a corner for Northwestern, scored three rushing touchdowns, including one from 42 yards out to punctuate a 99-yard drive. He finished with 15 carries for 108 rushing yards, and was 8-for-30 for 153 passing yards. Oak Mountain (4-1) is off next week before playing at Hoover Spain Park on October 1.



"The Bus" and Glendora continue to roll

Glendora (Calif.) handled West Covina 28-6 to remain undefeated this season. Braydon Brus, who will play linebacker at Northwestern, continues to lead the Tartans to victory as a running back as well. A quick glance through this week’s Hudl footage will remind you that his nickname “the Bus”, is well earned. Glendora (5-0) will play this week at Pomona Diamond Hills.

Another week, another easy win for Niceville

Four weeks into Niceville (Fla.)’s season, and two-way lineman Austin Firestone and the Eagles are still cruising. They took care of Pace 41-13, continuing their four-game streak of scoring 35 or more while allowing 17 or less. Wide receiver Azareyeh Thomas had four touchdowns, and Niceville led 35-0 at the half. Niceville (4-0) plays this week at home against Tallahassee (Fla.) Godby.



Fitzgerald, Dallas Jesuit idle

Safety Robert Fitzgerald and Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit was on a bye last weekend. This week they host Richardson Pearce.



Jaquez, St. Augustine win third straight

St. Augustine picked up their third straight win, beating St. Joseph 24-7. The highlight for Northwestern fans came postgame, when defensive end commit Denis Jaquez raved about his visit to the school and his excitement to be in Evanston in the future.

The Hermits (3-1), who are continuing to pick up steam, will play at undefeated Millville this week.



McGuire and Marist fall short vs. powerhouse Mt. Carmel

After ripping off wins in their first three games, offensive lineman Deuce McGuire and Chicago (Ill.) Marist stepped up a weight class and lost, 28-16, to Catholic League powerhouse Chicago Mt. Carmel. It was a battle of undefeated IHSA Class 8A titans, but the Caravan edged out the Redhawks. Marist had a strong start and went into the half with a 10-7 lead, then Mt. Carmel responded with 21 straight points to secure the win. This week, Marist (3-1) hits the road to play Marmion.



No. 1 Maine South upset

In a shocking upset, tight end Chris Petrucci and No. 1 Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South was tripped up by Palatine, 20-19. The unusual final score was reached when Palatine stopped Maine South short on the goal line to preserve its 20-17 lead, then turned around and were tackled for a safety. A late interception sealed the deal and secured the upset for the Pirates. Maine South (3-1) starts conference play this week against Glenbrook North.



Turner and Lone Star continue dominance of crosstown rival

Safety Devin Turner and Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star beat Frisco (Tex.) Independence, 38-21. Lone Star has never lost to Independence; they are 7-0 in the all-time series. The Rangers overcame a 14-3 halftime deficit with a monster 35-point half. Running back Ashton Jeanty led the way with all five of the second-half touchdowns. This week, Lone Star (3-1) is on the road against Frisco Reedy.



Saka and Loyola Blakefield cruise

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield handled Pallotti, 34-6. Defensive end Anto Saka and the defense have been lockdown, allowing just 20 points through three weeks. It was the Dons’ home opener, a welcome return after trips to Annapolis St. Mary’s and Baltimore Boys Latin. Loyola Blakefield (2-1) will be back on the road for their third away game in four weeks, against Georgetown Prep.



Herzog and Blue Valley explode for 67 points

Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley hosted Lee’s Summit from Missouri, and offensive lineman Nick Herzog and the offense showed their neighbors who's boss. Blue Valley lit up the scoreboard with a 67-36 win, and kicker Charlie Weinrich hit a state record 57-yard field goal. Blue Valley (2-1) will be back to in-state opponents this week, hosting Overland Park Aquinas.



Turner returns punt for TD in McGill-Toolen victory

Cornerback Braden Turner scored on a punt return as Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen dominated from whistle-to-whistle in a 59-0 win over Citronelle. After giving up 108 points in their first two games, Turner and the Yellow Jackets have pitched back-to-back shutouts. In the midst of the rout, Turner took a lemon of a punt and made lemonade all the way for a touchdown just before the half to extend the Jackets' lead to 38-0. McGill-Toolen (2-2) will go on the road to play Mobile (Ala.) Murphy this week.