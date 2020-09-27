WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Northwestern commits continue to find the end zone

The same seven future Wildcats were in action again this week, and this time they were joined by tackle Caleb Tiernan, who got his season started a week later than expected. The future Wildcats had a big week, combining for eight touchdowns. Here is our weekly Recruit Roundup:



TYUS' TWO TDs PROPEL PORTAGE NORTHERN

Anthony Tyus III ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns as Portage (Mich.) Northern improved to 2-0 with a 36-6 win over Mattawan. Mattawan’s strategy was obvious from the start: stop Tyus at all costs. It worked for the first half. Huskies senior quarterback TJ Coon completed 9 of 9 pass attempts in the game for 219 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown came in the first half on a 14-yard strike to Jaleel Williams. Later in the first half, Coon found Williams for a 40-yard gain, setting up a 10-yard touchdown run by Tyus. Coon’s success through the air in the first half opened up lanes for Tyus to run in the second half, most notably a 34-yard touchdown scamper.

Great Team Win! pic.twitter.com/1kc5iYhpgo — Anthony Tyus III (@AnthonyTyusIII) September 27, 2020

SULLIVAN AND DAVISON CONTINUE TO ROLL

The Davison (Mich.) Cardinals' offense has picked up right where it left off after winning the state championship last season. Quarterback Brendan Sullivan hasn’t had to do much with his arm so far this season because the Cardinals have enjoyed big leads, but he did run for a touchdown last Friday in a 46-21 win over Grand Blanc. Through two games, Davison (2-0) is averaging 47 points per game.



ANOTHER BIG WIN FOR THOMPSON AND FENTON

Josh Thompson and the Fenton (Mich.) Tigers continued their dominance to start the season. They improved to 2-0 with a 50-14 win over Kearsley on Friday. Thompson and the offensive line paved the way for the Tigers to run for over 150 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Marcus Burkey contributed 88 yards and two TDs.



WALLACE AND PICK CENTRAL WRAP UP CONFERENCE CROWN

Pickerington (OH) Central’s defense pitched its third shutout in four games as the Tigers shut out Lancaster 35-0 on Friday. Central continued their dominance on the ground against the overmatched Golden Gales. Northwestern commit Garner Wallace scored three of the Tigers' four touchdowns. The win enabled the Tigers (5-0) to already clinch the Ohio Capital Conference Buckeye Division championship. Wallace, the Tigers' QB who is slated to play safety for Northwestern, was also named the school's Homecoming king this week.

TIERNAN AND COUNTRY DAY WIN OPENER

Caleb Tiernan and Detroit (Mich.) Country Day finally got their season started on Saturday with a 21-12 win over University of Detroit Jesuit. The Yellow Jackets (1-0) led the whole way to start the season 1-0. Their original opener was cancelled last week due to the coronavirus. Country Day will look to improve to 2-0 next week when they take on Notre Dame Prep.



TURNOVERS DOOM HUBBARD AND ST. IGNATIUS

Turnovers were once again the story for the Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius offense as they dropped their second game in a row with a 21-14 loss to Massillon Washington. The Tigers (1-2) turned it over three times, including a fumble with just over 7 minutes remaining that set up the game-winning touchdown for Massillon. Northwestern DE commit Aidan Hubbard and the Wildcats' defense did their job as they forced two turnovers, including an 80-yard pick-6 by Emmett Hanna to give the Wildcats the lead in the third quarter. St. Ignatius will look to get back to .500 next week against St. Xavier.



NORTH CENTRAL DROPS SECOND STRAIGHT DESPITE JOHNSON'S TWO TDs

Theran Johnson and the North Central (Ind.) Panthers dropped their second straight contest as they fell 38-14 to Carmel to drop to 4-2 on the season. After a very quiet performance last week, Johnson returned to his role as a big playmaker for the Panthers. He found the end zone twice in the second quarter, the first on a 37-yard run and the second on a 24-yard catch. Johnson, who will play cornerback for the Wildcats, finished the game with three carries for 49 yards and six catches for 73 yards. North Central will look to get back on track next week when they take on winless Lawrence Central.



STORY, SOLON STILL LOOKING FOR FIRST WIN

Najee Story and the Solon (Ohio) Comets struggled once again, falling 27-7 to Kirtland on Friday to drop to 0-2. Kirtland has now won 35 games in a row. Solon will look to get off the shneid next week against Medina.



WAITING FOR KICKOFF THIS FALL

The following commitments are scheduled to start their seasons in the coming weeks.



WR Donnie Gray: Deerfield (Mass.) Academy does not currently have any games scheduled this fall, but Massachusetts is playing high school football.

DT Barryn Sorrell: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross opens its delayed season on the road on Oct. 9 at Easton.



WAITING FOR THE SPRING