Northwestern's Class of 2025 had a rocky week to match their committed team's 26-20 double-overtime loss to Duke, but a few players and their teams still saw success. Tight end Robby Preckel led the way with three scores in a variety of ways, two defensive backs played lights out in dominant wins, Class of 2025 quarterback Marcus Romain rattled off a 77-yard touchdown run and Class of 2026 quarterback Johnny O'Brien continues to ball out, throwing for four touchdowns and 300+ yards. Read about all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup.

CLASS OF 2026

O'Brien sparks Fremd's rout of Buffalo Grove

Palatine (Ill.) Fremd and 2026 quarterback commit Johnny O'Brien continue to roll this season, knocking off Buffalo Grove with ease, 45-9. O'Brien was 23-for-30 for 372 yards and four touchdowns, and the Vikings are 2-0 to start their season for the first time since 2020. They have outscored their opponents 76-9 so far. Fremd head coach Lou Sponsel was effusive in his praise of O'Brien. "We just kept the game plan pretty simple and let our players go make plays," Sponsel told the Daily Herald. "Johnny (O'Brien) is a special kid, last week against Lake Zurich he did the same thing. He has the ability to scan the field and take what they give him and there's a reason he's going to Northwestern." After two road games, Fremd (2-0) hosts Highland Park this week.

CLASS OF 2025

Preckel notches three TDs in big win over Hazelwood Central

Robby Preckel and Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette barnstormed to their second straight win by three or more scores, trouncing Hazelwood Central, 35-0. Preckel accounted for three scores: two receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, all from 17+ yards. It's the kind of versatility that makes the Lancers so dangerous and has led Northwestern to list him as an athlete on their recruiting materials -- though you can expect Preckel to play a majority of his next-level snaps at tight end. Lafayette (2-0) hosts Kirkwood this week.

Romain's big run not enough in 31-13 loss to Kell

Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler and quarterback Marcus Romain are not having the start to their season that they wanted. After their first game ended with controversy and debate over a forfeit or postponement, they have lost three straight games in regulation. Their first pair of losses were each by a point, but this time, they suffered a 31-13 defeat to Kell. Wheeler opened up the game with two huge touchdown runs, including a 77-yard score by Romain, to take a 13-10 lead. But Kell struck back on special teams: they returned the next kick for a touchdown, taking a 17-13 lead they would never relinquish, and the stole back a possession with an onside kick to start the second half. Wheeler (0-4) hosts Marietta Walton this week.

Dorsey and DePaul's defense lead to second win of the season

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic and cornerback Marquet Dorsey picked up their second win with a 28-17 victory over Maryland powerhouse Our Lady of Good Counsel. Good Counsel's only loss last season was to Ohio blueblood St. Edward, the alma mater of Northwestern defensive linemen Michael Kilbane and Troy Regovich, and they won one of the toughest conferences in Maryland last season. DePaul has set a solid base for itself with a Week 1 win over league opponent Pope John XXIII and now a win over a high-level challenger from out-of-state. Both times they held their opponent to fewer than 20 points. DePaul Catholic (2-0) heads out of state themselves to play Bronx (N.Y.) Cardinal Hayes this week.

Shakopee beats Prior Lake by a score

Shakopee (Minn.) and Trey Boyd scored less than half of what they posted in Week 1, but that was still enough to beat Prior Lake, 28-21, and pick up a Week 2 win. Though the final score looks formulaic, the game was anything but. Boyd and the offensive line paved the way for all four of Shakopee's rushing touchdowns, but Prior Lake took a very circuitous route to 21 with two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and two field goals. Shakopee stuffed Prior Lake and turned them over on downs with about two minutes left, but fumbled a snap less than 30 seconds later. The Lakers kicked their second field goal to cut the lead to seven, but the Sabers fell on the onside kick and preserved the win. Shakopee (2-0) plays at Wayzata this week.

Veldman and Lincoln-Way West keep on rolling

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West scored 40 points for the second straight game, this time dispatching Andrew, 41-19. Linebacker Josh Veldman and the Warrior defense have been formidable, allowing just 26 points on the season so far with an average margin of victory of 27.5 points. Lincoln-Way took a 20-13 lead into halftime, and Veldman & Co. allowed just one more touchdown, and the offense did the rest. LIncoln-Way West (2-0) plays at Metea Valley this week.

Jones helps Spalding to a shutout for third straight win

It's officially a streak for Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding and safety Alijah Jones, who picked up their third win in a row with a 45-0 shut out of Archbishop Stepinac. Jones and the Cavaliers are now three wins into what is shaping up to be a truly special season. They've allowed just 24 total points so far and have now won seven straight games dating back to last year's state title run. Archbishop Spalding (3-0) hosts McDonogh this week.



Blueitt cools off in loss to Richland

After a roaring Week 1 in which wide receiver Braden Blueitt posted 200 receiving yards and Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage won a tight game with Red Oak, the Panthers came crashing back down to earth in Week 2 with a 43-23 loss at Richland. Blueitt snagged a three-yard touchdown pass to trim the lead late but the Royals were able to find a way to slow down the Heritage offense and had the game in hand early. Heritage (1-1) plays at The Colony this week.

Kielmeyer comes back but Westerville South comes up short vs. Olentangy

Tight end Tyler Kielmeyer returned to action after spraining his ankle last week, but Westerville (Ohio) South lost to Olentangy, 27-14. Olentangy took a 20-0 lead into the half, but while the Wildcats were able to crack the shutout, they were unable to do more than whittle into the margin for their first loss of the season. Westerville South (2-1) plays at Dublin Scioto this week.

New Trier bounces back with win over Yorkville

After a season-opening loss, Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier and punter Nikola Dugandzic got back to .500 with a 24-8 win over Yorkville. Dugandzic, who also handles kicking duties for the Trevians, knocked a 24-yard field goal as well as all three of his extra points. New Trier (1-1) plays at Prospect, the alma mater of wide receiver Frank Covey IV, this week.

Glenbard West drops high-powered matchup with Loyola

Two-time Illinois defending champion Loyola Academy was blown out by East St. Louis in Week 1, and they took it out on Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West and offensive tackle Michael O'Connell in Week 2. O'Connell and the Hilltoppers lost their second straight matchup with a Top 5-ranked team in the state. Two weeks ago was a narrow 35-28 loss vs. Batavia; last week was a much wider defeat, 42-7, to Loyola. Loyola's depth and strength overwhelmed Glenbard West on both sides of the ball, and the Ramblers triggered a running clock in the third quarter after taking a 42-0 lead. While it is more of a testament to a truly intense strength of schedule than anything else, this marks the first time that the Hilltoppers have opened 0-2 in a season since legendary coach Chad Hetlet took over the program in 2007. Glenbard West (0-2) faces another test this week against Downers Grove North, last season's Class 7A runners-up, with Minnesota-committed quarterback Owen Lansu.

Lawton's first-half lead slips away vs. St. Francis

Lawton (Mich.) and defensive tackle Mason Mayne held a 14-0 lead at halftime, but St. Francis came storming back in the second frame to win 31-14. This is Lawton's first loss of the season and a sharp departure from their opener, where they demolished Benton Harbor 56-0. Lawton (1-1) plays at Hackett Catholic Prep this week.

Westerville North struggles in matchup with Bishop Watterson

Westerville (Ohio) North fell below .500 with a 41-6 loss to Bishop Watterson. Their normally stingy defense, led by safety Jonathan Stevens Jr., couldn't keep Watterson quarterback Drew Bellasari in check as he racked up more than 300 yards of total offense. With three offensive lineman out injured, North's offense was limited all night and their defense couldn't hold off Bellasari and the Eagles. Westerville North (1-2) hosts Franklin Heights this week.

Enongene and North Paulding win crosstown matchup

Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding beat South Paulding, 39-14, for their third win in four games. Wide receiver Dube Enongene was also highlighted by the Georgia Lottery and WSBTV Sports as their Scholar Athlete of the week.

North Paulding (3-1) plays at North Cobb this week.

Johnson scores in tough Week 2 loss to Saline

Dexter (Mich.) was dealt a tough blow in Week 2 with a 34-14 loss to conference foe Saline. Though Dexter scored first, taking a 7-0 lead with an 11-yard rush by running back Ronny Johnson, Saline set to work quickly. The Hornets scored, forced a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and scored again, flipping the lead to 14-7 before the Dreadnaughts could touch the field again. This game was billed as the top two teams in Michigan's Southeastern Conference - Red Division, but Saline put the game to bed with emphasis. Dexter (1-1) looks to reset and rebuild their case this week at Bedford.

Princeton carves out win at Rockridge

Princeton and tight end Noah LaPorte chiseled out their second win of the season with a 27-18 victory at Rockridge. Rockridge rolled to an early 6-0 lead. They wound up missing all of their PATs but the Tigers pounced for 21 unanswered points to firmly establish the lead. The Rockets are a fierce opponent, having lost just two games last season and likely the top team across from Princeton's division in the Three Rivers Conference. Princeton (2-0) plays Sherrard this week.

Lake Mary loses tight matchup in overtime to undefeated Lakeland

Defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp can commiserate with his future teammates, as he also lost a game in overtime last week. Lake Mary (Fla.) suffered their first loss of the season, 35-34, in overtime vs. Lakeland. Jumpp and the Rams had been extraordinarily stingy heading into this matchup, allowing just 27 points in their first two games. But Lakeland broke the trend with an 80-yard touchdown to force overtime and forced an incompletion on Lake Mary's two-point conversion attempt to win the game. Lake Mary (2-1) plays at Dr. Phillips this week.

Hayes and Moeller dominate East Central

Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller and defensive end Jonah Hayes were poor hosts to St. Leon (Ind.) East Central, the reigning back-to-back state champions in Indiana, sending them home with a 42-13 defeat. This isn't an example of an overambitious state power scheduling above their weight class. East Central beat Moeller last season, 38-28, at home. But Hayes and Moeller returned the favor this time around. Their defense was ferocious, stifling East Central and creating a 21-0 lead that included a pick-six. Hayes and Moeller opened the season with a solid, 17-point win over Princeton, and have driven their margin of victory wider by the week. Moeller (3-0) plays Cincinnati St. Xavier this week.

