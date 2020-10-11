WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Playoffs begin for three Wildcat commits

Recruit Roundup: Playoffs begin for three Wildcat commits
It was a weekend of threes for Northwestern’s 2021 commits.
Three future Wildcats started their playoff runs this past weekend, including two who faced each other in the same game and two advancing to the next round. The three future Cats still in the regular season all helped their team to victories. Finally, three commits had their games cancelled due to COVID-19.
Here's this week's Recruit Roundup:
Hubbard gets better of Story in battle of future Wildcats
Two future Wildcat defensive ends faced off in the first round of the Ohio state playoffs on Friday night, with Aidan Hubbard and Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius topping Najee Story and Solon (Ohio) 42-14.
St. Ignatius took the lead just over five minutes into the game and never looked back, putting up 21 points in the first quarter.
Hubbard and the Wildcats’ defense only allowed one first down in the first quarter, and the Wildcats took a 21-7 lead into halftime.
The second half was more of the same as the Wildcats forced a pair of turnovers from Solon. St. Ignatius had 370 yards of very balanced offense, with 180 rushing and 190 passing. Solon, finished with 260.
St. Ignatius (2-3) advances to take on Euclid in the second round.
Solon (0-4) will look for its first victory in a non-playoff conference matchup against Shaker Heights.
Wallace and Pickerington Central dominates in first round
Pickerington (Ohio) Central’s dominance continued right into the playoffs.
The Tigers (7-0) pounded Grove City 49-0 on Friday night. Running back Nick Mosley ran for five touchdowns in the first half, which took all the pressure off Northwestern safety commit Garner Wallace, who plays quarterback for the top-ranked Tigers.
Pick Central will look to continue their roll next week against Hilliard Darby, the alma mater of former Northwestern star wide receiver Jeremy Ebert.
Tyus runs wild in another Portage Northern win
Anthony Tyus III ran for 200 yards for Portage Central on Friday. By halftime.
That’s the kind of night is was for the Wildcats’ powerful running back commitment.
Tyus and Portage (Mich.) Northern defeated Portage Central 28-0. Tyus III did almost all the damage, finishing the game with 281 yards and all four PN touchdowns on runs of 1, 2, 58 and 80 yards, showcasing his combination of power and breakaway speed.
Portage Northern (4-0) will look to remain undefeated next week when they travel to Holt.
😤🚂 A-Train pic.twitter.com/KvE10kKPlw— Anthony Tyus III (@AnthonyTyusIII) October 10, 2020
Thompson and Fenton close in on league championship berth
Fenton (Mich.) blasted Flushing 34-0 on Friday. It was the second shutout of the year for the Tigers to keep their record perfect.
Northwestern commit Josh Thompson and the rest of the Tigers offensive line paved the way for running back Marcus Berkey to run for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In total, the Tigers ran for four TDs behind their O-line.
Fenton (4-0) takes on Swartz Creek next week. A win clinches a spot in the Metro League Championship game.
The Fenton Tigers keep on rolling, beating Flushing 34-0 to stay perfect this season. https://t.co/f6ZaSNkjeZ #FTW2020 @FentonAD— Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) October 10, 2020
North Central guts out OT win to close regular season
Theran Johnson and the Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central Panthers finished off the regular season with a thrilling 27-21 win in overtime over Pike.
The Panthers (6-2) forced a fumble on Pike’s opening drive of overtime. Then North Central’s David Smith punched it in from 10 yards out for their second straight win after dropping two straight earlier in the season.
The Panthers face Ben Davis next in the first round of the playoffs.
COVID Cencellations
Three Wildcat commits saw their games on Friday night canceled due to COVID-19:
DT Barryn Sorrell and New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross (1-0) vs. Shaw.
QB Brendan Sullivan and Davison (Mich.) (3-0) vs. Saginaw Heritage
OT Caleb Tiernan and Detroit (Mich.) Country Day (2-0) vs. Armada (the second COVID-related cancellation for Country Day this season)
WAITING FOR THE SPRING
The following commitments' programs have postponed football until the spring due to COVID-19:
ILLINOIS
OL Jackson Carsello, Northbrook Glenbrook North
LB Mac Uihlein, Lake Forest
MASSACHUSETTS
WR Donnie Gray, Deerfield (Mass.) Academy
NORTH CAROLINA
TE Lawson Albright, Greensboro Grimsley
WR Jacob Gill, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons