WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Playoffs begin for three Wildcat commits

Three future Wildcats started their playoff runs this past weekend, including two who faced each other in the same game and two advancing to the next round. The three future Cats still in the regular season all helped their team to victories. Finally, three commits had their games cancelled due to COVID-19.

It was a weekend of threes for Northwestern’s 2021 commits.

Two future Wildcat defensive ends faced off in the first round of the Ohio state playoffs on Friday night, with Aidan Hubbard and Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius topping Najee Story and Solon (Ohio) 42-14.

St. Ignatius took the lead just over five minutes into the game and never looked back, putting up 21 points in the first quarter.

Hubbard and the Wildcats’ defense only allowed one first down in the first quarter, and the Wildcats took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

The second half was more of the same as the Wildcats forced a pair of turnovers from Solon. St. Ignatius had 370 yards of very balanced offense, with 180 rushing and 190 passing. Solon, finished with 260.

St. Ignatius (2-3) advances to take on Euclid in the second round.

Solon (0-4) will look for its first victory in a non-playoff conference matchup against Shaker Heights.



