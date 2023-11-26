Northwestern capped its regular season by beating Illinois and reclaiming the Hat, and will next play in a bowl game. Two Class of 2024 commits also continued their post-season and will play for a trophy next weekend. In all, four commits played this weekend, and two moved on to their respective state title games. Check out how each of them fared in this week's roundup.



St. Edward crushes Hilliard Bradley to advance to state title game

Advertisement

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward suffocated Hilliard Bradley, 26-3, and a third-straight state title is in sight for the Eagles. Troy Regovich recorded a sack and the Eagles defense was once again phenomenal in the playoffs. Through five games in the postseason, they've allowed a paltry 5.4 points per game. St. Edward (14-1) plays Springfield this week for the OHSAA Division I state title. It's the third straight season that these two powerhouses will meet with the championship on the line.



Williams' and Bradley Central's record-setting season comes to a close

Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central and Tito Williams lost their first game of the season. Unfortunately, it came in the state playoffs, where they dropped a 38-17 decision to Oakland in the TSSAA Division I Class 6A semifinals. Oakland opened up a 17-0 lead, Williams and the Bears counterpunched to knot the game at 17, but couldn't keep up as the three-time reigning state champs rattled off 21 unanswered points to seal the game and advance to the state championship matchup. That in no way diminishes an excellent season for Williams and the Bears. Bradley Central put together arguably its best season since the undefeated 1976 state title. Due to playoff expansion, the Bears also played a 14th game for the first time in program history. It was the first time this season that the Bears allowed 30 or more points, and just the fourth time they allowed more than 20 this season. Williams and Bradley Central finished their season at 13-1.



Christ Church cruises into second straight state title game

Greenville (S.C.) Christ Church beat St. Joseph's Catholic for the second time in a little more than a month, 53-20, to give themselves an opportunity to play for a second straight state championship. They say it's hard to beat the same team twice. No one told Dashun Reeder and the Cavaliers. They actually more than doubled their margin of victory, from 14 on Oct. 20 to 33 on Nov. 26. Reeder rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns, giving the defending champions a chance to defend their crown. Christ Church (12-2) plays Johnsonville this week for the SCHSL Class A state title.



Frederick Douglass drops OT rematch with Trinity

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass lost its KHSAA semifinal game to Louisville Trinity, 14-7, in overtime to end its 2023 season. It was a heartbreaker for Terrion Hicks and the Broncos, who had won a hard-fought battle with the Shamrocks, 17-14, in the second week of the season, on Aug. 25. It's another twist of the knife that Trinity advances to the 6A title game to play Bryan Station, a team that Frederick Douglass trounced, 34-14, on Oct. 14. Hicks & Co. finished their season 8-5, an unusually high loss count for one of Kentucky's best programs. However, they got those losses not from taking their eye off the ball early, but from playing one of the toughest out-of-state non-conference schedules in the country. They lost to Archbishop Hoban from Ohio, Indianapolis Cathedral and then in-state power Corbin. But the Broncos bounced back from a 2-3 start to level most of their opponents the rest of the way. They obliterated their first playoff opponents by a combined score of 98-7 and then upset a very tough Male team in the quarterfinals.



Completed seasons