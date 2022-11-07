At this stage of the high school football season, it is gut check time. Most of the Class of 2023 is either winding down their regular seasons with bitter rivalries, opening up their playoffs or already multiple rounds into their postseason. A commit played in a rivalry more than a century old, another one hoisted a painted barrel trophy after his team won their rivalry game by a touchdown, and two commits from Ohio blanked their postseason opponents. Read about all of that and more in this week's roundup:



Edgewater wins fifth straight Battle for the Barrel

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater beat Boone, 21-14, to win the 2022 Battle for the Barrel. Edgewater played without its star running back, but still scored all three touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles offensive line, aided by the blocking prowess of Camp Magee, has paved the way for Edgewater's undefeated season so far. "It was a huge testament to our seniors,” Edgewater coach Cameron Duke told SBLive. “It was a great atmosphere for football. We’ll take it. We had an undefeated season, and it was special.” To the victor of the Edgewater-Boone rivalry go the spoils, and Magee lifted them up for everyone to see postgame:

Tight end Camp Magee hoists the Barrel trophy after Edgewater's 21-14 win over Boone. (Jeff Gardeneur/SBLive)

Edgewater (10-0) hosts First Coast this week in the first round of the playoffs.



Senda stars on both sides of the ball as Divine Child advances

Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child offensive lineman Dylan Senda is ranked the No. 2 center in the country, but it turns out he is just as effective at wreaking havoc in the backfield as he is calling the shots to protect it. Senda, wearing 78, surged through the Clarenceville offensive line in double overtime to make the game winning tackle and send Divine Child to the regional final.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYWxjb25zIHN0b3AgQ2xhcmVuY2V2aWxsZSBpbiBzZWNvbmQgb3Zl cnRpbWUgdG8gY2xhaW0gZGlzdHJpY3QgdGl0bGUgMzAtMjQuIEZhbGNvbnMg cGxheSBhdCBSaXZlcnZpZXcgbmV4dCB3ZWVrIGluIHJlZ2lvbmFsIGZpbmFs LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RDRmFsY29uc0FsdW1u aT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARENGYWxjb25zQWx1bW5pPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RpdmluZUNoaWxkU2NoP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEaXZpbmVDaGlsZFNjaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EaXZpbmVWYXJzaXR5P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBEaXZpbmVWYXJzaXR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RDSFNfRm9vdGJhbGwxND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ARENIU19Gb290YmFsbDE0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FpZGFuaHV0Y2g5Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AYWlkYW5odXRjaDk3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0ZhbGNvbkF0aGxldGljP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBGYWxj b25BdGhsZXRpYzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E aXZpbmVDaGlsZFByc2g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERpdmluZUNo aWxkUHJzaDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL096cDJQOGJyQ3Ai PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PenAyUDhickNwPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERD SFMgQXRobGV0aWNzIChARGl2aW5lQ2hpbGRBdGhsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RpdmluZUNoaWxkQXRobC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4ODcx NTg1ODAxMjMxMTU1Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ob3ZlbWJlciA1 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Divine Child (9-2) plays at Riverview in the regional final this week.



Royal beats Columbia to close out 9-1 regular season

Pattison (Tex.) Royal dispatched Columbia, 38-10 to secure a playoff bid and put the finishing touches on an incredible regular season. Linebacker Justin Cryer and this senior class completed an impressive turnaround for the Falcons, leading them to their first playoff berth since 2017. Check out Cryer, wearing No. 20, give his coach a Gatorade bath as the clock hit zeroes on their ninth win this season:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaW5uaW5nIGlzIG5ldmVyIGVhc3nigKYuYnV0IEkgY2Fu4oCZdCBi ZSBtb3JlIHByb3VkIG9mIHRoaXMgUm95YWwgVGVhbSAmYW1wOyBDb2FjaGlu ZyBzdGFmZiBmb3IgZmluaXNoaW5nIHRoZSByZWd1bGFyIHNlYXNvbiB3aXRo IDkgdmljdG9yaWVzIGFuZCAxIGRlZmVhdCEhIDxicj5QbGF5b2ZmIEJvdW5k ISEhISEh8J+PiPCfkpninaTvuI/wn5KZ4p2k77iP8J+SmTxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFyZVJveWFsP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmVSb3lhbDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VSVE41NVdGcXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9VUlRONTVXRnF4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENvYWNoIFJlYWdpbnMgKEBD b2FjaFJlYWdpbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29h Y2hSZWFnaW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNTg4OTIxMzk1Mzg3NDEyNDgwP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Royal (9-1) plays Hamshire-Fannett this week.



McDonogh wins 106th matchup with Gilman

Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh beat Gilman, 34-13, to win a rivalry matchup that stretches for more than a century. In the 106th McDonogh-Gilman Game, Mason Robinson and the Eagles earned a major win heading into the playoffs after a rocky season. Gilman leapt out to a 13-0 lead, and then Robinson and the defense clamped down until the McDonogh offense exploded in the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Eb3duIDEzLTAgYXQgaGFsZnRpbWUsIHRoZSBFYWdsZXMgc29hcmVk IGJhY2sgdG8gYmVhdCBHaWxtYW4gMzQtMTMgaW4gdGhlIDEwNnRoIGdhbWUg b2YgdGhlIHN0b3JpZWQgcml2YWxyeSEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRWFnbGVzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29FYWdsZXM8L2E+IPCfpoXwn4+J8J+noSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNzNSZWkxZ0VXTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzczUmVpMWdFV088L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWNEb25vZ2ggU2Nob29sIChA TWNEb25vZ2hTY2hvb2wpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v TWNEb25vZ2hTY2hvb2wvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODkwMTU4NDY2ODA0MTYyNTY/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Thirty-four points were a sight for sore eyes for McDonogh fans, as their offense had scored 20 or more just twice heading into this game. If the offense can carry this level of production into the postseason, and Robinson and Co. keep up their stingy efforts, the Eagles will be a tough out in the playoffs. McDonogh (4-6) has a rematch with Archbishop Spalding in the first round of the playoffs this week.



Lakota West decimates Princeton for second playoff shutout

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West continued its dominant ways, beating Princeton, 35-0, in the second round of the OSHAA Division I playoffs. That makes it back-to-back shutouts for Joshua Fussell and the Firebird defense, who trounced Lebanon, 43-0, in the first round. Lakota West (12-0) will face a much tougher test when they play Cincinnati Elder, the alma mater of former NU quarterback Peyton Ramsey, in the Region 4 semifinal this week. If Fussell and the Firebirds can keep their streak going, a collision course could soon be set with Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward and fellow Class of 2023 commit Michael Kilbane.



St. Edward pitches shutout of their own

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward wasn't going to let Lakota West have all the defensive fun last week. The Eagles shut out Jackson, 42-0. The shutout marked the seventh time Michael Kilbane and the monstrous St. Edward defense held an opponent to ten or fewer points this season. St. Edward (11-1) will have to stay sharp this week with a rivalry rematch with St. Ignatius. The Eagles demolished St. Ignatius, 48-6, in their Week 7 regular-season matchup, and there's no chance either team has forgotten that result heading into the Region 1 semifinal.



St. Rita foils Prospect's playoff run for the second straight season

It was a painful dose of déjà vu for Mt. Prospect (Ill.) Prospect when they lost, 38-21, to Chicago St. Rita in the second round of the IHSA 7A playoffs. St. Rita, the alma mater of NU quarterback Jack Lausch, ended Frank Covey IV and the Knights' 2021 season in the semifinals last year. This year, the clash came earlier in the second round. Covey finished the game with six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown, but the typically explosive Knights offense was held in check. "You could see flashes of the game where we were clicking and playing real well, " Covey told the Daily Herald. "But we just couldn't put it together for the whole game." Timed with the arrival of new head coach Dan DeBoeuf, Covey has been part of a Prospect generation that has returned the Knights to the playoffs and competing for conference titles. "It was the best decision of my life coming to this school," Covey told the Daily Herald. "I love all my teammates and my coaches. I have been here four years and they treat me like family." The Knights deserved better than a second round exit, and played high-powered football all season. Their offense averaged more than 43 points per game and scored 50 or more five times. Prospect finished their season 9-2, second in the Mid-Suburban East and with a second round finish in the 7A playoffs.



Providence Catholic ends JCA's title defense

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy's attempt to defend their Class 4A title ended in the second round with a 24-14 loss to Providence Catholic. Anthony Birsa and the Hilltoppers beat the Celtics, 49-41, earlier in the regular season but couldn't replicate the result in the postseason. Providence Catholic blocked a JCA field goal late in the third quarter and returned it for a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead and take control of the game. The loss brings an end to Birsa's decorated Hilltopper career. As a junior, JCA and Birsa went undefeated on their way to the 2021 4A state title. On the foundation of Birsa's class, the Hilltoppers won 24 straight games across the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons. Joliet Catholic Academy won the CCL/ESCC Orange division and finished with an 8-3 record this season.



Saguaro beats Pinnacle to win Region Championship

Cole Shivers and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro beat Pinnacle, 35-14, to secure a decade of consecutive regional titles.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMHRoIENvbnNlY3V0aXZlIFJlZ2lvbiBDaGFtcGlvbnNoaXAg8J+Z jCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVHJhZGl0 aW9ub2ZFeGNlbGxlbmNlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jVHJhZGl0aW9ub2ZFeGNlbGxlbmNlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vOXNoa2pYeTJhdSI+aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzlzaGtqWHkyYXU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgU2FndWFybyBGb290YmFsbCAoQHNhZ3Vhcm9mb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zYWd1YXJvZm9v dGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODkyODAwMjk3MTYxMjM2NTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

After a loss to Peoria Liberty in Week 5 set the Sabercats back to 2-3, they faced a steep climb to try and make the Open Division Playoffs. To have a chance they need to win out, and they have met that challenge so far. Saguaro has won four straight games, with Shivers and the defense allowing 15 points per game over that stretch. They are now one game away from finishing undefeated since the Liberty set back. Saguaro (6-3) plays at Brophy College Prep this week.



Leuzinger starts winning streak with playoff opener

It is hard to believe after the start of their season, but Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger is on a tear. The Olympians beat Beaumont, 47-14, to win their playoff opener. With the 33-point victory, Leuzinger has now won three straight, and five of their last six games. Safety Jacob Lewis and the defense have been a whole new unit in the second half of the season and now the postseason. In Leuzinger's 0-5 start, the Olympians allowed an average of 38 points per game. In their 5-1 stretch since, they have allowed just 55 total points. Take out a 41-6 lost to Ingleside, and that's 14 points allowed in five wins. Leuzinger (5-6) plays Sherman Oaks Notre Dame this week.



Christian Brothers eviscerates Kirkwood in second round matchup

Two rounds into the MSHSAA playoffs, it's uncertain if St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers has broken a sweat. The Cadets dispatched Kirkwood, 41-3, after beating Vianney, 57-6, in the first round. Tyler Gant and the Cadets defense have somehow become more stingy in the playoffs, and have turned in their best two performances of the season by points allowed. CBC (10-1) plays Chesterfield Marquette this week.



Northwestern dominates Wade Hampton in first round

Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern didn't rest on the laurels of their regional title. They came out with a vengeance in the first round of the playoffs. The Trojan offense flexed their muscles, opening up a 43-0 lead by halftime in a 64-7 win over Wade Hampton. This marked the fourth time that Northwestern scored 60 or more in a game, but is still a far cry from their high water mark of 89 from Week 1. Jordan Knox and the Trojans are rolling at the right time, and are dancing their way into the next round of the playoffs.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSB3aW4uIFdlIGRhbmNlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV2luVG9kYXk/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXaW5Ub2RheTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2xMZW5SWWRGbFgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sTGVuUllkRmxYPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFRyb2phbiBGb290YmFsbCAoQE5IU1Ryb2phbnNGQikg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9OSFNUcm9qYW5zRkIvc3Rh dHVzLzE1ODg3MTI5NjUzMDEwOTY0NDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ Tm92ZW1iZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Northwestern (10-1) plays Greenwood in the second round this week.



Liberty snaps Centennial's seven-game winning streak

In the penultimate game of the regular season, one-loss Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial clashed with undefeated Peoria Liberty. Dylan Roberts and the Coyotes gave Liberty a run for its money but came up short, 24-14. Roberts and the defense played well, forcing three turnovers and holding the Lions to their lowest point total of the season. However, Liberty stopped the Centennial offense in its tracks. The Coyotes were unable to turn any of those turnovers into points or to seriously challenge the Lions once they established a 24-7 lead. With this loss, Liberty cemented its status as the Arizona boogeyman of the Class of 2023. The Lions have now defeated all three of Northwestern's commits from Arizona: they beat Alex Doost and Mountain Ridge 42-0, Cole Shivers and Saguaro 26-17 and now Roberts and Centennial 24-14. Centennial (7-2) host Pinnacle this week.



Mountain Ridge bounces back against Westview

After suffering a loss at the hands of Centennial and Dylan Roberts, Alex Doost and Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge got back on track with a 49-7 win over Westview. The Mountain Lions averted a three-game skid and got back over .500 by dispatching the Knights in short order. Doost and the Mountain Ridge offense were back to their high-scoring ways. After a hot start to the season, they had put up just 40 total points across a three-game stretch where they went 1-2. This 49-point effort marked their third game with 40 or more points this season, and their 42-point margin of victory is their largest so far. Mountain Ridge (5-4) plays O'Connor this week.



Strake Jesuit's season ends with loss to undefeated Shadow Creek

Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit and Chico Holt suffered a tough loss to undefeated Shadow Creek, 56-21, last week. With that loss, Strake Jesuit falls to 4-6 and will miss the playoffs. It was a rocky year for Holt and the Crusaders, who got off to a hot start but then struggled once they hit the heart of district play. They opened 3-2 and 2-0 in their district, but proceeded to go 1-4 in their next five games to finish 4-6 (3-4). A highlight for the Crusaders was their offense, which, even in a 4-6 season, averaged a little more than 35 points per game.



Completed seasons