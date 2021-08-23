Recruit Roundup: Season kicks off for four Wildcat commits

Northwestern doesn't open its 2021 season until Sept. 3, but four of the Wildcats' 15 Class of 2022 commitments were in action over the weekend. A cornerback rang up 263 total yards and four TDs, a linebacker nicknamed "The Bus" rushed for 196 yards and three scores, a safety had a pick-six that got called back and another corner's team scored 51 points and still lost by more than three TDs. Got all that? We'll catch you up with this week's Recruit Roundup.



Smith dazzles as Oak Mountain rolls

Evan Smith and Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain were tied at 13 at the half against Chelsea. But that's when, as 280Living.com's Drew Champlin put it, "Evan Smith started doing Evan Smith things." Smith, who plays quarterback at Oak Mountain but will be a cornerback for Northwestern, scored three of the Eagles' five TDs in the third quarter as they turned a tight game into a 46-19 rout. Smith scored on 47- and 69-yard touchdown runs (see the highlight below) and a 26-yard scoring pass to Ethan Hammett in that decisive third quarter. He finished the night with with 67 yards and two TDs through the air and 196 yards and two more scores on the ground. The Eagles racked up a total of 342 rushing yards, with Smith leading the way. "It was read option [plays],” Smith told Champlin. "I give it or pull it. Some of the plays, I read it wrong so I just had to make a play." Oak Mountain (1-0) is at Pelham next week.

'The Bus' runs over West Ranch in second half

West Ranch held a 7-3 lead at halftime against Glendora (Calif.). But then Braydon Brus -- aka The Bus -- got into gear. Brus, who will play outside linebacker for Northwestern, ran for three second-half touchdowns to lead the Tartans to a come-from-behind 22-14 win over the Wildcats. Brus scored two TDs in the third quarter and got the third with 3:45 left in the game to make it 22-7. By the end of the night, Brus had rushed for 179 yards on 22 carries. This week, Glendora (1-0) goes on the road to take on Covina.

Howard and IMG take battle of Florida heavyweights

Future Northwestern safety Trevon Howard had his pick-six wiped out by a penalty, but Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy bested Plantation American Heritage 35-15 in a battle of Top 10 programs. On Howard's interception, IMG DE Jihaad Campbell, a Clemson commit, had American Heritage QB Blake Murphy in his grasp, but Murphy spun out of trouble and threw a sidearm pass on the run. Howard stepped in and picked it off, then returned it some 20 yards for a touchdown, though it was all called back (see tweet below). It was a tight game in the first half before IMG running backs Kaytron Allen and Stacy Gage, who combined for more than 300 rushing yards, took over. IMG (1-0) next takes on Bradenton Christian on Thursday night.

Turner and McGill-Toolen drop wild opener

What kind of game was it for CB Braden Turner and Mobile (Ala.) McGill-Toolen? They scored 51 points and still lost by more than three touchdowns. Pike Road scored 11 touchdowns on its way to a 76-51 win that looks more like a basketball score -- especially when you consider that the game was played in the rain. Pike Road senior QB Iverson Hooks had himself a sensational night, racking up 526 total yards and eight touchdowns. He rushed 16 times for 307 yards and five TDs, including three scoring runs of more than 65 yards, and connected on 5-of-6 passes for 219 yards, with scoring throws of 58, 76 and 55 yards. McGill, which trailed 55-30 at the half, can take solace in their scoring outburst, as well as 242 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Braylon McReynolds. But Turner and the defense have some work to do. McGill (0-1) gets next week off before facing Saraland on Sept. 3.



Still on the sidelines