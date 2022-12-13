Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro's bid to repeat as Open Division champions came to an end with a 28-21 loss to Basha in the Open Division title game.

Cole Shivers, the last member of the Class of 2023 still in action, fell one game short of becoming the third member of the Wildcats' class to capture a state title.

The Saguaro Sabercats went on an absolute tear against some of the best high school teams in the country to make the title game. Their seven-game win streak included a pair of Open Division playoff victories, including a win over nationally ranked Peoria Liberty.

Saguaro and Basha traded touchdowns throughout the game, and no team ever led by two scores. Basha scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground, while Saguaro got on the board via a kickoff return and got two touchdowns from quarterback Devon Dampier.

Dampier and the Sabercats got the ball for one last chance, but the were unable to score to tie or try and take the lead.