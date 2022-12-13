Recruit Roundup: Shivers and Saguaro fall short in repeat bid
Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro's bid to repeat as Open Division champions came to an end with a 28-21 loss to Basha in the Open Division title game.
Cole Shivers, the last member of the Class of 2023 still in action, fell one game short of becoming the third member of the Wildcats' class to capture a state title.
The Saguaro Sabercats went on an absolute tear against some of the best high school teams in the country to make the title game. Their seven-game win streak included a pair of Open Division playoff victories, including a win over nationally ranked Peoria Liberty.
Saguaro and Basha traded touchdowns throughout the game, and no team ever led by two scores. Basha scored all four of their touchdowns on the ground, while Saguaro got on the board via a kickoff return and got two touchdowns from quarterback Devon Dampier.
Dampier and the Sabercats got the ball for one last chance, but the were unable to score to tie or try and take the lead.
The game did not end the way Shivers and Saguaro had hoped, but it capped a two-year stretch of elite football from the Sabercats. During the past two seasons, they racked up 21 wins, made two Open Division state championships, and won one.
“There’s a lot of tears in their eyes, there’s a lot of hurt,” Saguaro coach John Mohns told the East Valley Tribune. “When you care about something deeply, it hurts. A lot of teenagers protect themselves from hurt like this. I’m proud of our guys because they were clearly invested in what we were trying to do. We came up just short and there’s no shame in that.
“I’m proud of this team. I told them this is one of the best playoff runs I’ve been a part of. We didn’t win this last game, but this team sure made me proud.”
Saguaro finished their 2022 season at 9-4.
Completed Seasons
Here's a wrap-up of all of Northwestern's 2023 commitments' senior seasons:
DE Michael Kilbane and Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward won their second straight OSHAA Division I state title. Kilbane set the program single season sack record with 20.5. They finished with a 14-1 record.
DT Tyler Gant and St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers won their second straight MSHSAA Class 6 state title this season. They finished with a 13-1 record.
OG Jordan Knox and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern were SCHSA AAAA state runner-ups. They finished their season at 13-2.
CB Joshua Fussell and West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West finished their season at 13-1.
TE Camp Magee and Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater finished their season at 12-1.
C Dylan Senda and Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child finished their season at 9-2. Senda was named Division 4 First Team All-State by the MHSFCA.
ILB Justin Cryer and Pattison (Texas) Royal finished their season at 9-2. Cryer was named the District 10-4A MVP at the conclusion of their season.
ATH Frank Covey IV and Prospect (Ill.) finished their season at 9-2. He finished with 68 receptions, 1348 receiving yards and 26 total touchdowns.
DT Dylan Roberts and Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial finished their season at 8-3.
OG Anthony Birsa and Joliet (Ill.) Catholic finished their season at 8-3. Birsa was named First Team All-State by the IHSFCA.
QB Aidan Gray and Naperville (Ill.) North finished their season at 7-3. Gray was named First Team All-Area by the Naperville Sun, First Team All-Conference in the DuPage Valley Conference, and was also named that conference's Offensive Player of the Year.
DB Jacob Lewis and Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger finished their season at 6-7.
DB Damon Walters and Bolingbrook (Ill.) finished their season at 6-4.
OT Alex Doost and Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge finished their season at 5-6.
OLB Nigel Glover and Clayton (Ohio) Northmont finished their season at 5-6.
WR Ricky Ahumaraeze and Liberty (Mo.) finished their season at 4-6.
TE Chico Holt and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit finished their season at 4-6.
RB Caleb Komolafe just committed to Northwestern last week. He and Katy (Texas) Tompkins finished their season at 8-3.