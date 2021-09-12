Recruit Roundup: Six Cat commits remain unbeaten

Four Northwestern commits got their first win of the 2021 season, but two went out of state and suffered their first loss. Meanwhile, six future Cats remained undefeated. Here’s this week’s roundup.



Fleurima suffers first loss out-of-state

After a 2-0 start with wins over Hinsdale Central and Lincoln-Way East at home in Illinois, wide receiver Reggie Fleurima and Naperville Central traveled to Michigan and got tripped up by Novi (Mich.) Detroit Catholic Central, 17-14. It was a major trip for the Redhawks, as the drive to Catholic Central is around 300 miles. Naperville Central (2-1) stays in the Land of Lincoln for the rest of its schedule. This week, the Redhawks will be on the road again, but they will be considerable closer this time, taking on neighboring Waubonsie Valley.



Himon, Pulaski fall short in Tennessee

Running back Joseph Himon and Little Rock (Ark.) Pulaski Academy also went out of state and suffered its first loss of the season. The Bears got a taste of their own medicine, losing 64-28 to Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy. Himon played well and Pulaski got out to a 14-3 lead, but Lipscomb, the No. 2-ranked team in Tennessee and coached by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, took it from there. Pulaski (2-1) hosts Pine Bluff Weston Chapel this week.



Howard and IMG continue to dominate

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy continued their unbeaten season, defeating Miami (Fla.) Northwestern 52-21. Safety Trevon Howard and the Ascenders were in control quickly, taking a 45-14 lead into halftime. This was their first home game after three straight on the road, and they continue to dominate. IMG’s cumulative score this year is up to 203-43. Northwestern is the first team to put up three scores on Howard and the loaded Ascender defense. This week, IMG (4-0) faces Orlando Jones at home.



Smith's fourth-down magic leads Oak Mountain

Quarterback Evan Smith racked up 231 yards of offense as Birmingham (Ala.) Oak Mountain moved to 4-0 with a 24-14 win over Vestavia Hills. Smith, who will play cornerback for Northwestern, finished with 132 passing yards on 11-of-19 passing, and 99 rushing yards. But he made his mark on the game with fourth-down heroics. He put the first points of the game on the board with a 28-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-17. He also extended the lead to 24-14 on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Regan. Here’s a clip of all of Oak Mountain’s touchdowns, see if you can spot the common denominator:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9vbWhzZWFn bGVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBvbWhzZWFnbGVzPC9hPiBzdG9y bWVkIGJhY2sgdG8gYmVhdCB0aGUgVmVzdGF2aWEgSGlsbHMgUmViZWxzIG9u IHRoZSByb2FkIEZyaWRheSBuaWdodC4gQ2hlY2sgb3V0IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRm9vdGJhbGxPbWhzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBGb290YmFsbE9taHM8L2E+JiMzOTsgdG91Y2hkb3duIHBsYXlz ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V2YW5zbWl0eXk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGV2YW5zbWl0eXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRXRoYW5IYW1tZXR0Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ARXRoYW5IYW1tZXR0NjwvYT4gPGJyPjxicj7wn46lIE5GSFMg TmV0d29yayA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vaUVKazBnaGkxZSI+cGlj LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2lFSmswZ2hpMWU8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgI1dWVE0x MyAoQFdWVE0xMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XVlRN MTMvc3RhdHVzLzE0MzY1MzA4NjA1MTAwODkyMTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDExLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Oak Mountain (4-0) faces fellow unbeaten Hoover at home this week.



Brus opens win with kick return TD

Braydon Brus took the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to spark Glendora’s 49-14 win over Los Altos. Here’s a clip of KOR for “The Bus,” will play linebacker for Northwestern.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xNCBzZWNvbmRzIGludG8gdGhlIGdhbWXigKYuPGJyPlRhcnRhbnMg bGVhZCA3LTAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2JMd3pBN0xKZ0YiPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iTHd6QTdMSmdGPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJvZCBU aWx0b24gKEBHSFNBUFRpbHRvbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HSFNBUFRpbHRvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQzNjE0ODEyODE2MDE3ODE3Nz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

After that blazing start, the Tartans coasted, leading 42-7 into halftime. Glendora was playing on just five days of rest and coming off of a major rivalry win last week. This week, Glendora (4-0) plays West Covina this week at home.



Firestone, Niceville post another blowout

Austin Firestone continues to help pave the way for Niceville’s offense. The Eagles have put up 35 or more points every game this season, and they just crushed Fort Walton Beach, 45-8, last week. That win over Fort Walton Beach extends Niceville’s winning streak over the Vikings, who haven’t beaten Niceville since 2007. The win was achieved despite three Eagles turnovers. Firestone, who plays both ways for Niceville but will play DT for Northwestern,Niceville stifled them regardless of their miscues.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BdXN0aW5GaXJl c3RvbjE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEF1c3RpbkZpcmVzdG9uMTwv YT4gYWlu4oCZdCBoYXZpbmcgbm9uZSBvZiB0aGlzLiDwn5GAIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TQXRLWmc4UDBpIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0F0 S1pnOFAwaTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBTZXRoIFN0cmluZ2VyIChAU2V0aFNu d2ZkbikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TZXRoU253ZmRu L3N0YXR1cy8xNDM2NDkzNDY4OTU2NzU4MDE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Niceville (4-0) hits the road to play Pace this week.





Fitzgerald, Dallas Jesuit rebound for win

Dallas (Tex.) Jesuit rebounded from a poor Week 2 performance against Rockwall to beat Chocktaw (Okla.) 36-29. Robert Fitzgerald, who will play safety for Northwestern, had eight carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, and his quarterback Gage Roy threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Fitzgerald’s was the kind of performance that steadies a team still early in its season. Jesuit (2-1) travels to Richardson (Tex.) Pearce.



Jaquez and St. Augustine make it two in a row

Richland (N.J.) St. Augustine Prep has won back-to-back games after dropping their opener to Archbishop Spaulding. This week, defensive end Denis Jaquez and the Hermits pitched a shutout and beat Williamstown 28-0. Jaquez and the defense have allowed 21 points in two weeks after giving up 34 in their first week. St. Augustine got in control fast with a 14-0 first quarter and never looked back. They were led by running back Kanye Udoh who rushed for 242 yards. Next week, the Hermits (2-1) play Hammonton (N.J.) St. Joseph.



McGuire and Marist notch another W

Chicago Marist and offensive lineman Deuce McGuire continued their unbeaten streak, defeating Nazareth Academy 28-14. Marist led 7-0 at the half and 14-6 going into the fourth quarter, when the scoring heated up. Marist’s (3-0) true test will be this week against powerhouse Chicago Mt. Carmel.



Petrucci scores as Maine South wins big

Tight end Chris Petrucci caught a nine-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South trounced Fremd 47-14 last week. Fremd had a spark of hope when they went up 14-7, but Maine South stormed back quickly into the lead and kept the hammer down for the rest of the game. Maine South (3-0) will try to remain unbeaten this week against Palatine.



Turner and Lone Star lose a shootout

Frisco (Tex.) Lone Star continued its high-scoring ways by beating Frisco Heritage 51-24. Lone Star’s lowest tally so far this year was 35 points last week in a loss to Aledo. In both of their wins, they have gone for 50 or more. For a look into safety Devin Turner’s body of work so far this season, here’s his Hudl highlight reel:

Lone Star (2-1) hosts Frisco Independence this week.



Saka helps lead Loyola Blakefield shutout

Defensive end Anto Saka and Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield rebounded from a harrowing loss to St. Mary’s in Week 1 by putting the hurt on Baltimore Boys Latin, 31-0. Saka and the defense shut down Boys Latin, holding them scoreless. The Dons were up 14-0 at half before cracking the game open in the second, and moving up to .500 on the season. Loyola Blakefield (1-1) looks to build some momentum by hosting Laurel (Md.) Pallotti this week.



Herzog and Blue Valley drop one to rival

With offensive lineman Nick Herzog helping to pave the way, Stilwell (Kan.) Blue Valley got back up to .500 this week with a big 42-13 win over St. James Academy. After a rivalry loss last week against state power Blue Valley Northwest, Blue Valley bounced back and took it out on St. James Academy. Blue Valley (1-1) hosts Lee’s Summit (Mo.) this week.



Smith throws TD pass in Paint Branch loss

Octavian Smith, who will play safety for Northwestern, threw a touchdown pass, but it wasn’t enough as Burtonsville (Md.) Paint Branch lost a close one with Quince Orchard, 20-13. Quince Orchard got up early 14-0, and Paint Branch narrowed it to a one-score game at two different points but could never get over the hump. Next up for Paint Branch (1-1) is on the road against Silver Spring (Md.) Springbrook.



Turner and McGill-Toolen get first win