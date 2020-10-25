WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Sullivan and Tyus score 9 TDs in wins

Northwestern quarterback commit Brendan Sullivan accounted for four touchdowns, while running back pledge Anthony Tyus III tallied five in leading their teams to win. Overall, the seven Wildcats 2021 commitments in action compiled a 5-2 record. Here's this week's Recruit Roundup:



Sullivan lights it up, caps undefeated regular season

Defending state champion Davison (Mich.) finished their regular season 6-0 with a 37-6 thrashing of Lapeer on Friday. Northwestern quarterback commit Brendan Sullivan had a monster day. The senior accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two on the ground. He only attempted 15 passes but completed nine of them for 149 yards. This was Davison’s second undefeated regular season in the last five years, and the win clinched the outright Saginaw Valley South conference championship. Ironically, in the first round of the playoffs next week, Davison will face Lapeer for the second week in a row.

WATCH: This one was called back for holding, but what a run from QB Brendan Sullivan for a (non) touchdown. Impressive moves from the @NUFBFamily commit. @bsullivan2021 @DavCardFootball @DavisonMade pic.twitter.com/w0baVK56s4 — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) October 24, 2020

Tyus III has career day in big win

Anthony Tyus III more than made up for not finding the endzone in Portage (Mich.) Northern’s upset loss last week. The Northwestern commit ran for 221 yards and five touchdowns in the Huskies 37-6 domination of Kalamazoo Central. Even more impressive, Tyus III led the Huskies defense with nine tackles as the Huskies held Kalamazoo Central to 64 yards. Portage Northern (5-1) will certainly continue to lean on Tyus III next week as it heads into the playoffs against Battle Creek Central.

Garner and Pick Central keep on rolling

Pickerington (Ohio) Central (9-0) braved the elements on Friday and dominated Hilliard Bradley en route to 34-7 win in the Ohio State playoffs. Freezing temperatures and gusting winds had little effect on the Tigers’ potent offense. Tigers quarterback and Northwestern safety commit Garner Wallace connected with Lorenzo Styles Jr. for a passing touchdown in the first half, while also being effective on the ground throughout the game. Running back Nick Moseley ran 151 yards and a pair of scores. Pickerington Central’s next challenge is Westerville Central as they look to move to 10-0 and keep their hopes of repeating as state champions alive.



Fenton wins 9th league championship in 10 years

Winning comes naturally to the Fenton (Mich.) Tigers. On Friday night they won their ninth Flint Metro League championship in 10 years with a 33-21 win over Brandon. The Tigers finished their regular season a perfect 6-0, the second undefeated season in the last 35 years. Northwestern commit Josh Thompson was proud of what he and his teammates were able to accomplish. “It shows how dominant Fenton is,” Thompson told mlive.com. "We’ve been doing this for a long time. Every year people say that we’re not going to make it, that we’ve fallen off, and every year we prove them wrong.” Thompson paved the way for running back Marcus Berkey to run for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Fenton will face winless Walled Lake Central in the first round of the playoffs next week.

GOTW - Fenton wins its 9th Flint Metro League title in the last 10 years. Dylan Davidson, Marcus Berkey, and Charlie Hundzinski were HUGE for the Tigers tonight. @21davidsond @Marcus_berkey @FentonAD @ThompsonJoshMI https://t.co/xKEfzey8Rp #FTW pic.twitter.com/vNcJeDMhm6 — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) October 24, 2020

Detroit Country Day offense falters in loss

Detroit (Mich.) Country Day dropped their regular season finale 23-13 to Brother Rice on Friday. Northwestern commit Caleb Tiernan and the Yellow Jackets’ offense could get absolutely nothing going, managing only 36 total yards. Detroit Country Day (3-1) will take on Henry Ford in the first round of the playoffs.



St. Ignatius sees season come to an end as comeback falls short

Defensive end commit Aidan Hubbard and the Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius Wildcats saw their season come to an end on Saturday, losing 31-26 to Medina. Hubbard and the Wildcats’ defense was torched all day by Medina junior quarterback Drew Allar, who threw for 448 yards and four touchdowns. St. Ignatius tried to mount a late comeback but those hopes were dashed when quarterback Joe Pfaff was sacked for a safety late in the fourth quarter. St. Ignatius finishes its season with a record of 3-4.



Solon takes season finale

Solon (Ohio) closed out a disappointing season with a victory. Defensive end commit Najee Story and the Comets (2-4) whipped Berea-Midpark 34-19 in a regular-season non-conference game. Solon's' Khalil Eichelberger was the difference for Solon. The senior running back tallied 273 yards on 29 attempts and scored four times for the Comets.



Johnson idle

Cornerback commit Theran Johnson and Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central were idle last week. The Panthers (6-3) open the playoffs against Warren Central on Friday night.



