High school football has kicked off in Arizona, so every player in Northwestern's Class of 2023 has started his senior season. Last weekend, this recruiting class had a defensive end with three sacks, an offensive lineman whose squad is averaging more than 60 points a game and four games decided by four or fewer points. Read about all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup.



Porter shuts up Paetow with three sacks

Paetow talked the talk, and Cypress Ranch walked the walk. Ashton Porter put on a show with five tackles and three sacks, and Cypress Ranch beat Paetow, 22-7. After a loss last week to Tompkins, this was a huge win to put the Mustangs back on track. Porter and the defense were locked in, holding Paetow to only a touchdown. Porter talked postgame to Vype Magazine's Haylie Stum about his performance and why this game meant so much:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMi03IEN5IFJhbmNoIGlzIHlvdXIgZmluYWwgdG9uaWdodCwgYW5k IEnigJltIHdpdGggNCDirZDvuI8gREUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CaWdBc2hfOTA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJpZ0Fz aF85MDwvYT4gZGlzY3Vzc2luZyB3aHkgaGUgYnJvdWdodCBhIGRpZmZlcmVu dCBsZXZlbCBvZiBlbmVyZ3kgdG8gdGhpcyBnYW1lIGZvciBoaW0gYW5kIGhp cyB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMsIGhpcyBzdGVsbGFyIHBlcmZvcm1hbmNlIGFuZCB3aGF0 IHRoZSBuZXh0IHN0ZXBzIGFyZSBmb3IgdGhpcyByaXNpbmcgTXVzdGFuZyB0 ZWFtLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Z5cGVob3VzdG9u P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB2eXBlaG91c3RvbjwvYT4gfCA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVFhIU0ZCP3NyYz1o YXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVFhIU0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNUU3SzlnaGxxUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t LzVFN0s5Z2hscVE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF5bGllIFN0dW0gKEBoYXls aWVzdHVtKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hheWxpZXN0 dW0vc3RhdHVzLzE1NjYyNjE0NDA3NTA3NTE3NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Cypress Ranch (1-1) will travel to Cypress Creek for the last of their three non-district games to start the season.



St. Edward wins state champion clash with Cherry Creek

Michael Kilbane and Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward won a battle of reigning state champions. The Eagles, the defending Ohio Division I state champion, beat Cherry Creek (Colo.), a three-time reigning state champion, in a 13-9 battle. It was a true clash of defensive titans. Cherry Creek, the alma mater of former NU quarterback Kain Colter, led 3-0 at the half. St. Edward led 7-3 after three before the teams traded touchdowns in the fourth. The Eagles took the 13-9 lead that would win the game, but the game was sealed by defensive back Cam Drewery's interception with just 13 seconds remaining.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbDogU3QuIEVkd2FyZCAxMywgQ2hlcnJ5IENyZWVrIDk8YnI+ PGJyPkNhbSBEcmV3ZXJ5IGNsaW5jaGVzIGl0IHdpdGggYW4gYWNyb2JhdGlj IHBpY2sgb24gZm91cnRoLWFuZC0xMC4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv LzJ5SU1Nc3E0Y3YiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yeUlNTXNxNGN2PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hdHQgR291bCAoQG1nb3VsKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21nb3VsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY2MTk0MTYwMTMwMDUyMDk4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

This is a stingy St. Edward team. Through three games, they have allowed only 39 total points. The Eagles (2-0) will host Cincinnati Elder this week.



Lightning delay does not faze Royal, Falcons start 2-0 for first time since 2010

Pattison (Tex.) Royal and Justin Cryer were on a mission that even a lightning delay could not deter, and they have started 2-0 for the first time in more than a decade. Furr was supposed to be a stiff test for Royal, but Royal got the 30-12 win. The lightning delay, which lasted more than an hour, came after Royal recovered a fumble for their first touchdown of the game. Cryer caught a 2-yard touchdown pass when play resumed that extended the lead to 14-0 and maintained the Royal momentum. The Falcons opened the game with 21 unanswered points, and then almost played an even game with Furr the rest of the way. Royal (2-0) travels to Iowa Colony this week.



Covey IV stars as Prospect beats Barrington

Frank Covey IV and Prospect posted their second straight blowout, handling Barrington 52-20. Covey lead the Knights with nine catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The Knights jumped out to yet another early lead, and were up 17-0 in the first quarter. Although Barrington clawed back into the game, at one point narrowing the lead to 31-20, the Knights went on another three-score run to put the game away. This was a big game for Covey, Prospect's veterans and any other players or fans with a long memory, because Barrington beat the Knights for the Mid-Suburban League title two years ago. Prospect (2-0) will host Evanston this week.



Saguaro drops season opener to NJ powerhouse Bergen Catholic

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro and Cole Shivers struggled with Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's size and skill in a 28-7 loss. Saguaro won't be alone in feeling that way this season; Bergen is ranked in the top 10 nationally by almost every outlet that ranks high school teams. Bergen scored all four of their touchdowns in the first half and held serve the rest of the way to secure the win. Saguaro has serious aspirations for their season and their program, which is why head coach Jason Mohns scheduled the tough opposition. "The reason why that team travels all the way across the country is because nobody else wanted to play them," coach Jason Mohns said about Bergen to AZ Central. "That's one thing we're going to take pride in our program. We're going to play anyone. We're not going to protect ourselves. We're not going to schedule games that give us a false sense of security." Saguaro (0-1) will travel, but stay in Arizona, to play Queen Creek this week.





Divine Child bounces back with blowout win

After dropping a close game to Riverview in their opener, Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child and Dylan Senda put the hurt on Cranbrook Kingswood in a 51-7 rout. Cranbrook went up 7-0 just 17 seconds into the game after recovering a fumble, then Divine Child scored 51 unanswered points. Falcons coach Chris Laney credited Senda and the offensive line for the dominant win. “I’d say our guys up front are who we’re going to hang our hat on this season. There is a lot of experience in that group coming back, and they’ve been a good group for us for a few years now. They’ve really taken on the onus of ownership for our team,” said Laney to the Oakland Press. Divine Child (1-1) hits the road, traveling to Kettering for their game this week.



McDonogh drops matchup with Gonzaga

Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh and Mason Robinson came up short against Gonzaga, losing 24-6. It was a tough game for McDonogh, who held Mt. Zion Prep Academy to just two points the week prior. Here are Robinson's Week 1 highlights on Hudl:

McDonogh (1-1) travels to Concordia Prep this week.



Strake Jesuit loses nail biter to Dekaney

Chico Holt and Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit came up just short against Dekaney, losing 41-38. Dekaney sealed the win with back-to-back gut punches, scoring a touchdown with 40 seconds remaining and intercepting Strake Jesuit on the ensuing possession to complete the win. Strake Jesuit (0-2) will be hunting for their first win this season when they host Spring this week.



Christian Brothers loses road game against East St. Louis

Last year, St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers was one of the few schools to give East St. Louis (Ill.) a run for their money. This year, the Flyers beat Christian Brothers and Tyler Gant 64-19. East St. Louis snapped Christian Brothers' 14-game winning streak behind a monster game from junior quarterback Robert Battle, who scored six touchdowns. Christian Brothers (1-1) will look to bounce back this week against Palmyra.



Bolingbrook loses tough battle with Simeon

Chicago Simeon squeaked out a 35-31 win over Damon Walters and Bolingbrook last week. Walters can commiserate with fellow commit Holt, as Bolingbrook's back and forth affair also ended with a late interception. Simeon picked off quarterback Jonas Williams with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth, cementing their road win. This is far from a black mark on Bolingbrook's season. Simeon is a program on the rise that has now won two very tough road games to open their season. Both Simeon and Bolingbrook have serious postseason aspirations, and this battle proved that they will be forces to be reckoned with come that time of year. Bolingbrook (1-1) travels to Lincoln-Way West this week.



Edgewater beats nationally ranked Don Bosco Prep

Edgewater (Fla.) was not intimidated by Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) and their national ranking, posting a 34-10 win in their home opener. Edgewater did their damage on the ground, with Camp Magee and Co. paving the way for Cedric Baxter to run for 274 yards and two touchdowns. This was a statement win for Edgewater (2-0) and they will look to carry that momentum into their matchup at West Orange this week.



Gray loses quarterback battle on stat sheet, wins on scoreboard

Aidan Gray didn't put up the monster numbers his opponent did, but he was the coolly efficient quarterback led Naperville (Ill.) North to a 28-13 win over Glenbard North, the alma mater of former Wildcat star Justin Jackson. Gray threw a 44-yard touchdown pass early, rushed for another touchdown later in the game, and notched the victory. Glenbard North quarterback Justin Bland accounted for more than 300 total yards and a touchdown, but with three turnovers he couldn't lift his team past the Huskies. Gray and Naperville North (2-0) host St. Mary's Prep from Michigan this week.



Joliet Catholic beats IC Catholic by a point in an instant classic

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy and Anthony Birsa beat IC Catholic, 23-22, in a battle of 4A and 3A powerhouses. It was a close contest that featured a flurry of scoring to end it. IC Catholic scored to take the lead with 2:16 remaining, but JCA came roaring back just 39 seconds later for the touchdown that would seal the win. IC had one last gasp, setting up a 46-yard field goal, but the kick went wide left and JCA extended their winning streak to 22 games. JCA (2-0) will travel to Chicago De La Salle this week, the first of four straight road games.



Northmont handles Hilliard Davidson in second straight shutout

Nigel Glover and Clayton (Ohio) Northmont put the clamps on another team, this time their victim was Hilliard Davidson. The Thunderbolts defense pitched a shutout for the second straight week, pairing a 31-0 win over Hilliard Davidson over the weekend with a 56-0 win over Richmond the week prior. The offense wasn't as explosive this time around, but it ground away at Davidson. They scored a touchdown in the first, a pair in the second, and tacked on another in the third to build their commanding lead. Northmont (3-0) will look to continue their winning streak, and their shutout streak, this week when they host Fairmont.



Northwestern crushes Brookland-Cayce

Jordan Knox and Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern paved another opponent last week, beating Brookland-Cayce 65-31. It was close early, as Northwestern led only 22-14 after the first quarter, but the Trojans ran away with it in the second quarter, scoring a trio of touchdowns to salt the game away. Knox and the Northwestern offense have been sensational so far this season, averaging a whopping 62 points per game. The collective score through three for the Trojans is 186-65. Northwestern (3-0) will play at Nation Ford this week.



Liberty loses rivalry game with Liberty North

Liberty and Ricky Ahumaraeze ended up on the wrong end of their rivalry with Liberty North, losing 41-7. It was a tough reversal of fortune for Liberty, who opened their season with a dominant 30-0 win over Lee's Summit West. Ahumaraeze and the Blue Jays' offense will try to get the offense back on track this week. Liberty (1-1) will travel to Raymore-Peculiar for their game this week.



Leuzinger loses to Ayala by a touchdown

Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger and Jacob Lewis lost their Week 2 matchup with Ayala, 40-33. Although the Olympians dropped their second game of the season, Lewis was a force again. He forced a fumble, albeit one that went out of bounds, and made his presence known in the backfield.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JjZWQgZnVtYmxl4oCmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HcmVnQmlnZ2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR3JlZ0Jp Z2dpbnM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdv cm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yQVZSR0p4MU13Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vckFW UkdKeDFNdzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNvYiDigJxKSuKAnSBMZXdpcyAo QGpheWZybTMxMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXlm cm0zMTAvc3RhdHVzLzE1NjU5NzU3NDg0NzI1ODIxNDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+VEZM4oCmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HcmVn QmlnZ2lucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR3JlZ0JpZ2dpbnM8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFuZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby82MXZRcVdKbjdBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vNjF2UXFXSm43QTwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKYWNvYiDigJxKSuKAnSBMZXdpcyAoQGpheWZybTMx MCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qYXlmcm0zMTAvc3Rh dHVzLzE1NjU5NzU1MzM0NjgyNzQ2ODg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Leuzinger (0-2) will play Long Beach Poly at a neutral site this week.



Hamilton offense wears down Centennial defense

Hamilton delivered Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial and Dylan Roberts a 38-14 loss to start their season. It was a tough game for Roberts and the defense, who were stalwart early but couldn't hold on to the high-powered Hamilton offense. The Coyotes contained Hamilton to 10 points in the first half, but gave up a trio of touchdowns in the third quarter. Centennial responded with a pair of scores in the fourth, but it was too late. Centennial (0-1) hosts Brophy College Prep this week.



Mountain Ridge loses opener to Casteel

Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge and Alex Doost dropped their opener to Casteel, 54-28. Casteel jumped out to an early lead and Mountain Ridge was never able to reel them back in. The Mountain Lions trimmed Casteel's edge to 27-14 with 7:00 remaining in the third quarter, but that was the closest they got the rest of the way. Casteel asserted control with 20 straight points, on their way to the final score of 54-28. It was a tough week for Northwestern's Arizona commits, they went a combined 0-3 in their senior debuts. Mountain Ridge (0-1) will travel to Shadow Ridge this week.



Fussell and Lakota West demolish Sycamore