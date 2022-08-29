Recruit Roundup: The Debut of the Class of 2023
Northwestern has a bye week to rest on their Irish laurels, so it is the perfect time to catch up with the Class of 2023. It's one of the best in recent memory, made up of 20 commits, five Rivals four-stars, and currently ranked 21st in the nation.
Everyone but the trio of Arizona commits was in action, here is the first recruit roundup for the Class of 2023:
Gray rallies back from early interception, leads Naperville North to win
Aidan Gray did not let an early interception get him down, and Naperville (Ill.) North beat Homewood-Flossmoor 40-21 to start their season.
"I had a lot of nerves with this being senior night, and I made a bad read, but the offense got in a groove in the second quarter and the defense kept us in the game the whole night," Gray said to the Daily Herald.
Gray is the type of dual-threat quarterback that offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has preferred in the past, and he showed that in Week 1. Gray finished with 177 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and 81 yards rushing.
Naperville North (1-0) will play at Glenbard North this week.
Covey IV has a monster game and Prospect blows out Sandburg
Pat Fitzgerald, if you're reading this, skip to the next section because Prospect and Frank Covey IV were not kind to your alma mater. Covey put up 222 yards and three touchdowns on only seven receptions, and the Knights rolled over Sandburg. The 56-20 final score belies how one sided this really was, Prospect was up 36-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The crown jewel of Covey's three touchdowns was probably the grab and go 89-yard touchdown early in the first, but he showcased his versatility all night long.
Prospect (1-0) will host Barrington this week.
Christian Brothers beats Milton by a pair of touchdowns
Northwestern wasn't the only program to make a big trip, and get a big win, for their first game. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High and Tyler Gant trekked to Georgia to matchup with Milton. And they matched up pretty well. They left Georgia with a 41-27 win, and did it by making a major second half move. The game was tied at 20 headed into the break, and Christian Brothers cracked the game open with a 21-7 second half run.
Keep an eye on Gant and Christian Brothers (1-0) because they have a barnburner this week. They will travel to play East St. Louis on Saturday. East St. Louis was a 2021 IHSA Class 6A State Finalist, and only beat Christian Brothers by four last season. It will be a much anticipated rematch on both sides.
Divine Child and Senda's lose back-and-forth battle with Riverview
It was a seesaw affair for Dylan Senda and Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child against Riverview. Riverview leapt out to a 14-0 lead, Divine Child responded with 21 unanswered points. Riverview ran for another pair of touchdowns, and went up 28-21. Then, fueled by a hook-and-ladder, Divine Child knotted the game back up at 28-28.
Riverview took the final lead 34-28, and even though Divine Child converted a 4th and 20 on their final drive, they couldn't retake the lead. Senda, the No. 2 center in the Class of 2023, and Divine Child (0-1) will be on the road to play Cranbrook Kingswood next week.
St. Edward handles Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 42-10
Michael Kilbane and Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward put the clamps on Pittsburgh Central Catholic in a dominating 42-10 victory. Central Catholic put some early pressure on St. Edward, marching down the field down only 14-10, but an interception by safety Bradley Eaton ended the threat and turned the tide. St. Edward scored 28 unanswered after the interception, Kilbane and the defense held Central Catholic scoreless the rest of the way.
This was the second win for Kilbane and Co. this season, and their second win over a Central Catholic. They defeated Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, on August 19. St. Edward (2-0) will face another out-of-state opponent, Cherry Creek from Colorado, this Saturday.
McDonogh gets a unique win over Mt. Zion Prep Academy
Here's a score you don't see every day: Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh beat Mt. Zion Prep Academy 21-2. Mason Robinson and the defense pitched a shutout, and a safety interfered with a true scoreless performance from McDonogh. The Eagles almost forced a safety of their own. This is just a taste of the pressure that Robinson and McDonogh were putting on the Mt. Zion quarterback and offense, and Demitrius Smith turned it into six.
McDonogh (1-0) started their season with a win in the first of their four Non-Region games to start their year. They will try to make it a pair of Non-Region wins this week when they travel to play Gonzaga on Friday night.
Cypress Ranch loses one-score game to Tompkins
Cypress (Tex.) Cypress Ranch lost 31-23 at home to Tompkins. Ashton Porter made his presence known, combining with Baylor-committed ILB Christian Braithwaite for a sack on a 4th and 3 in their own territory in the second quarter. The game was close the whole way, but Tompkins sealed the win when they forced a Cypress Ranch fumble late in the fourth quarter.
Porter and Cypress Ranch (0-1) will look to bounce back this week when they host Paetow.
Strake Jesuit loses shootout with Fulshear
The offense certainly showed up for Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit's matchup with Fulshear. The two teams combined for 115 points, unfortunately Fulshear came out on top over Jesuit with the 74-41 win. It was a tight game early, and Fulshear's lead at half was just three points.
Jesuit quarterback Bryce Fucik rolled out and connected with Chico Holt, who did the rest to score a touchdown that trimmed the lead at the end of the half.
Holt and Strake Jesuit (0-1) will play at Dekaney this week.
Bolingbrook blows out Minooka
Bolingbrook and Damon Walters took care of business in Week 1, handling Minooka, 49-12. Walters and the defense shut Minooka down, but the story from this game was Bolingbrook's freshman quarterback Jonas Williams. Williams threw for 407 yards and all seven Bolingbrook touchdowns in the win.
Walters and Williams will need to stay on their A game, Bolingbrook (1-0) will face a far stiffer test this week against Simeon.
Edgewater beats rival Bishop Moore in season opener, earns sweep for seniors
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater beat Bishop Moore 22-7 to start their season, making it four straight over their rival. The Eagles won on the ground, with Texas-committed running back Cedric Baxter rushing for more than 200 yards. Camp Magee and the offensive line did an excellent job of opening holes and lanes for Baxter all night. Here is Magee, No. 7, taking out two Bishop Moore defenders to clear the way for Baxter on a touchdown run:
Edgewater (1-0) hosts Don Bosco Prep this Friday.
Joliet Catholic travels to Wisconsin, comes back with a win
Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy started their title defense with a big win over Waterford in Wisconsin, 49-14. The Hilltoppers have now have a 21-game winning streak across three seasons, their last loss came in November of 2019. Anthony Birsa, who was nominated for the FND Area Player of the Week, and JCA were dominant across the board.
Joliet Catholic Academy (1-0), the reigning IHSA Class 4A champion, will host Class 3A powerhouse IC Catholic Prep this week.
Northmont dominates Richmond to start 2-0
Clayton (Ohio) Northmont crushed Richmond, 56-0. The Thunderbolts struck early and often, opening up a 35-0 first quarter lead. They put it on cruise control after that, picking up a pair of touchdowns in the second and tacking another one on in the fourth.
Pair this game with their opening week 49-13 win over Butler, and it paints a dominant picture of the start of Northmont's season. A combined score of 105-13, and a defense led by Nigel Glover allowing less than seven points per game.
Northmont (2-0) plays at Hilliard Davidson this week.
Northwestern beats Clover to continue strong start
Jordan Knox is getting some practice in a Northwestern uniform in high school at Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern, and some practice at winning games too. Last week, Northwestern beat Clover 32-21 and I'm sure they were glad for it. But two weeks ago, that's when the fireworks were out.
Northwestern absolutely demolished Rock Hill, 89-13. That puts their cumulative score for the season at 131-34. Here's a sample of the work that Knox and Northwestern's OL are doing up front, reminiscent of collegiate Northwestern's work in Ireland:
Northwestern (2-0) hosts Brookland-Cayce this week.
Cryer and Royal pitch a shutout against Worthing
Pattison (Tex.) Royal started their season with a win, shutting out Worthing, 43-0. Justin Cryer will be playing linebacker at Northwestern, but he plays both ways for Royal. He showed off his agility and strength on this touchdown catch:
Royal (1-0) plays at Furr this week.
Liberty starts season with conference win, and a shutout
Liberty's first game of the season was an open and shut case, demolishing Lee's Summit West, 30-0. Both sides of the ball were dominant, and the Blue Jays took care of business. Ricky Ahumaraeze caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, and their kicker made three field goals.
Liberty (1-0) will face Liberty North this week.
Leuzinger drops opener to Edison, 31-22
Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger and Jacob Lewis came up short in their first matchup with Edison, 31-22. Although the Olympians did not get the win, Edison is going to remember that they played Lewis.
Leuzinger (0-1) plays Thursday at Ayala this week.
Lakota West dominates crosstown matchup
West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West took Lakota East out to the woodshed, winning 49-6. Lakota West was on the road in enemy territory, and it didn't particularly matter. Joshua Fussell and the Firebirds shut the Lakota East offense down. This was West's second win of the season after an instant classic 16-13 win over St. Xavier the week prior. 19 points through two games is a pretty elite mark, Fussell and Lakota West's defense are setting the tone early.
Lakota West (2-0) travels to Sycamore for their next game this Friday.
Seasons that have not started yet
DB Cole Shivers and Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro start their season this Friday against Bergen Catholic.
OT Alex Doost and Glendale (Ariz.) Mountain Ridge start their season this Friday against Casteel.
DT Dylan Roberts and Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial start their season this Friday against Hamilton.