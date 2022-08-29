Northwestern has a bye week to rest on their Irish laurels, so it is the perfect time to catch up with the Class of 2023. It's one of the best in recent memory, made up of 20 commits, five Rivals four-stars, and currently ranked 21st in the nation. Everyone but the trio of Arizona commits was in action, here is the first recruit roundup for the Class of 2023:

Gray rallies back from early interception, leads Naperville North to win

Aidan Gray did not let an early interception get him down, and Naperville (Ill.) North beat Homewood-Flossmoor 40-21 to start their season. "I had a lot of nerves with this being senior night, and I made a bad read, but the offense got in a groove in the second quarter and the defense kept us in the game the whole night," Gray said to the Daily Herald. Gray is the type of dual-threat quarterback that offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian has preferred in the past, and he showed that in Week 1. Gray finished with 177 yards passing, three passing touchdowns and 81 yards rushing. Naperville North (1-0) will play at Glenbard North this week.

Covey IV has a monster game and Prospect blows out Sandburg

Pat Fitzgerald, if you're reading this, skip to the next section because Prospect and Frank Covey IV were not kind to your alma mater. Covey put up 222 yards and three touchdowns on only seven receptions, and the Knights rolled over Sandburg. The 56-20 final score belies how one sided this really was, Prospect was up 36-0 at the end of the first quarter. The crown jewel of Covey's three touchdowns was probably the grab and go 89-yard touchdown early in the first, but he showcased his versatility all night long.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4u4oGmPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QSFNLbmln aHRzRkJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFBIU0tuaWdodHNGQmFs bDwvYT7igakganVtcHMgb3V0cyB0byBhIDI4LTAgbGVhZCBpbiBRMSB2cyDi gaY8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VhZ2xlc0F0aGxldGlj cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARWFnbGVzQXRobGV0aWNzPC9hPuKB qSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvRXZlcnlL bmlnaHQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNFdmVy eUtuaWdodDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2xiMlFaV0tielAi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9sYjJRWldLYnpQPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEZy YW5rIE1pcmFuZG9sYSAoQEZyYW5rTWlyYW5kb2xhKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZyYW5rTWlyYW5kb2xhL3N0YXR1cy8xNTYzMzIz OTM3MjAyNjU1MjMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyNywg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Prospect (1-0) will host Barrington this week.

Christian Brothers beats Milton by a pair of touchdowns

Northwestern wasn't the only program to make a big trip, and get a big win, for their first game. St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College High and Tyler Gant trekked to Georgia to matchup with Milton. And they matched up pretty well. They left Georgia with a 41-27 win, and did it by making a major second half move. The game was tied at 20 headed into the break, and Christian Brothers cracked the game open with a 21-7 second half run.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDHwn46vb24gdG8gV2VlayAy8J+kqzxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0JDRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QENCQ0Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQkxBQ0tPVVQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCTEFDS09VVDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L202MWU0cnRBcmUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tNjFlNHJ0QXJlPC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5bGVyIEdhbnQgKEBUeUdhbnQ0NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UeUdhbnQ0NC9zdGF0dXMvMTU2Mzg2NTI1MjQw MzU0ODE2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjgsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Keep an eye on Gant and Christian Brothers (1-0) because they have a barnburner this week. They will travel to play East St. Louis on Saturday. East St. Louis was a 2021 IHSA Class 6A State Finalist, and only beat Christian Brothers by four last season. It will be a much anticipated rematch on both sides.

Divine Child and Senda's lose back-and-forth battle with Riverview

It was a seesaw affair for Dylan Senda and Dearborn (Mich.) Divine Child against Riverview. Riverview leapt out to a 14-0 lead, Divine Child responded with 21 unanswered points. Riverview ran for another pair of touchdowns, and went up 28-21. Then, fueled by a hook-and-ladder, Divine Child knotted the game back up at 28-28. Riverview took the final lead 34-28, and even though Divine Child converted a 4th and 20 on their final drive, they couldn't retake the lead. Senda, the No. 2 center in the Class of 2023, and Divine Child (0-1) will be on the road to play Cranbrook Kingswood next week.

St. Edward handles Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 42-10

Michael Kilbane and Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward put the clamps on Pittsburgh Central Catholic in a dominating 42-10 victory. Central Catholic put some early pressure on St. Edward, marching down the field down only 14-10, but an interception by safety Bradley Eaton ended the threat and turned the tide. St. Edward scored 28 unanswered after the interception, Kilbane and the defense held Central Catholic scoreless the rest of the way. This was the second win for Kilbane and Co. this season, and their second win over a Central Catholic. They defeated Toledo Central Catholic, 23-20, on August 19. St. Edward (2-0) will face another out-of-state opponent, Cherry Creek from Colorado, this Saturday.

McDonogh gets a unique win over Mt. Zion Prep Academy

Here's a score you don't see every day: Owing Mills (Md.) McDonogh beat Mt. Zion Prep Academy 21-2. Mason Robinson and the defense pitched a shutout, and a safety interfered with a true scoreless performance from McDonogh. The Eagles almost forced a safety of their own. This is just a taste of the pressure that Robinson and McDonogh were putting on the Mt. Zion quarterback and offense, and Demitrius Smith turned it into six.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaXJzdCB0b3VjaGRvd24gb2YgdGhlIG5ldyBzZWFzb24hIFBpY2sg U2l4ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vUXJpNEpKNTd5YiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1FyaTRKSjU3eWI8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGVtaXRyaXVz IFNtaXRoIChAZGVtaXRyaXVzX3NtaXRoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RlbWl0cml1c19zbWl0aC9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MzY1NTQyOTA4 NjkwNDMyMz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjcsIDIwMjI8 L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9w bGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYt OCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

McDonogh (1-0) started their season with a win in the first of their four Non-Region games to start their year. They will try to make it a pair of Non-Region wins this week when they travel to play Gonzaga on Friday night.

Cypress Ranch loses one-score game to Tompkins

Cypress (Tex.) Cypress Ranch lost 31-23 at home to Tompkins. Ashton Porter made his presence known, combining with Baylor-committed ILB Christian Braithwaite for a sack on a 4th and 3 in their own territory in the second quarter. The game was close the whole way, but Tompkins sealed the win when they forced a Cypress Ranch fumble late in the fourth quarter. Porter and Cypress Ranch (0-1) will look to bounce back this week when they host Paetow.

Strake Jesuit loses shootout with Fulshear

The offense certainly showed up for Houston (Tex.) Strake Jesuit's matchup with Fulshear. The two teams combined for 115 points, unfortunately Fulshear came out on top over Jesuit with the 74-41 win. It was a tight game early, and Fulshear's lead at half was just three points. Jesuit quarterback Bryce Fucik rolled out and connected with Chico Holt, who did the rest to score a touchdown that trimmed the lead at the end of the half.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UT1VDSERPV04gQ1JVU0FERVJTIDxicj48YnI+RnVsc2hlYXI6IDMw PGJyPjxicj5TdHJha2UgSmVzdWl0OiAyNzxicj48YnI+UXVhcnRlcmJhY2sg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcnljZUZ1Y2lrP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCcnljZUZ1Y2lrPC9hPiBydW5zIGxlZnQgdGhl biBjdXRzIGJhY2sgcmlnaHQgYW5kIGZpbmRzIDMg4q2Q77iPIE5vcnRod2Vz dGVybiBjb21taXQgYW5kIHRpZ2h0IGVuZCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hvbHRfY2hpY28/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGhv bHRfY2hpY288L2E+IDxicj48YnI+OjMwIGxlZnQgaW4gdGhlIHNlY29uZCBx dWFydGVyIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9U WEhTRkI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNUWEhT RkI8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS92eXBlaG91 c3Rvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AdnlwZWhvdXN0b248L2E+IHwg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9TVFJBS0VKRVNVSVRGQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1RSQUtFSkVTVUlURkI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby90ZXZBQ1NZd3FFIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v dGV2QUNTWXdxRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBhc2h0b24gbHV4IChAYXNodG9u amx1eCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hc2h0b25qbHV4 L3N0YXR1cy8xNTYzNjgzMDIyNjU3OTYxOTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Holt and Strake Jesuit (0-1) will play at Dekaney this week.

Bolingbrook blows out Minooka

Bolingbrook and Damon Walters took care of business in Week 1, handling Minooka, 49-12. Walters and the defense shut Minooka down, but the story from this game was Bolingbrook's freshman quarterback Jonas Williams. Williams threw for 407 yards and all seven Bolingbrook touchdowns in the win. Walters and Williams will need to stay on their A game, Bolingbrook (1-0) will face a far stiffer test this week against Simeon.

Edgewater beats rival Bishop Moore in season opener, earns sweep for seniors

Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater beat Bishop Moore 22-7 to start their season, making it four straight over their rival. The Eagles won on the ground, with Texas-committed running back Cedric Baxter rushing for more than 200 yards. Camp Magee and the offensive line did an excellent job of opening holes and lanes for Baxter all night. Here is Magee, No. 7, taking out two Bishop Moore defenders to clear the way for Baxter on a touchdown run:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NlZHJpY0JheHRl ckpyMT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2VkcmljQmF4dGVySnIxPC9h PiBkaWRu4oCZdCB3YXN0ZSBubyB0aW1lIGRvaW5nIHdoYXQgaGUgZG9lcyA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VkZ2V3YXRlckZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFZGdld2F0ZXJGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NLd0N6TmRxOGgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DS3dDek5k cThoPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IGJhbGxlcnNkcmVhbWNoYXNlcnMgKEBiYWxs ZXJzZHJlYW1jaDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYmFs bGVyc2RyZWFtY2gxL3N0YXR1cy8xNTY0MDEyNTY2MjI0OTg2MTEyP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAyOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Edgewater (1-0) hosts Don Bosco Prep this Friday.

Joliet Catholic travels to Wisconsin, comes back with a win

Joliet (Ill.) Catholic Academy started their title defense with a big win over Waterford in Wisconsin, 49-14. The Hilltoppers have now have a 21-game winning streak across three seasons, their last loss came in November of 2019. Anthony Birsa, who was nominated for the FND Area Player of the Week, and JCA were dominant across the board. Joliet Catholic Academy (1-0), the reigning IHSA Class 4A champion, will host Class 3A powerhouse IC Catholic Prep this week.



Northmont dominates Richmond to start 2-0

Clayton (Ohio) Northmont crushed Richmond, 56-0. The Thunderbolts struck early and often, opening up a 35-0 first quarter lead. They put it on cruise control after that, picking up a pair of touchdowns in the second and tacking another one on in the fourth. Pair this game with their opening week 49-13 win over Butler, and it paints a dominant picture of the start of Northmont's season. A combined score of 105-13, and a defense led by Nigel Glover allowing less than seven points per game. Northmont (2-0) plays at Hilliard Davidson this week.

Northwestern beats Clover to continue strong start

Jordan Knox is getting some practice in a Northwestern uniform in high school at Rock Hill (S.C.) Northwestern, and some practice at winning games too. Last week, Northwestern beat Clover 32-21 and I'm sure they were glad for it. But two weeks ago, that's when the fireworks were out. Northwestern absolutely demolished Rock Hill, 89-13. That puts their cumulative score for the season at 131-34. Here's a sample of the work that Knox and Northwestern's OL are doing up front, reminiscent of collegiate Northwestern's work in Ireland:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7imqHvuI8gODAgWWFyZHPimqHvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL0U4Sks1aklhNjQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9FOEpLNWpJYTY0PC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IOKaoe+4jyBUVVJCTyBSSUNIQVJEIOKaoe+4jyAoQFR1 cmJvUmljaGFyZDEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vVHVy Ym9SaWNoYXJkMS9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MzUyNTMwMTAwMjMzNDIwOD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Northwestern (2-0) hosts Brookland-Cayce this week.

Cryer and Royal pitch a shutout against Worthing

Pattison (Tex.) Royal started their season with a win, shutting out Worthing, 43-0. Justin Cryer will be playing linebacker at Northwestern, but he plays both ways for Royal. He showed off his agility and strength on this touchdown catch:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Sb3lhbCBGYWxjb24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KdWljZUNyeWVyXzIwMjM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEp1aWNl Q3J5ZXJfMjAyMzwvYT4gd2l0aCB0aGUgWUFDICZhbXA7IGh1Z2UgVEQgd2Vl ayAxITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XZUFy ZVJveWFsP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VB cmVSb3lhbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1V2U0hBZkpjWWgi PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VdlNIQWZKY1loPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFJv eWFsRmFsY29uc0Zvb3RiYWxs8J+PiCAoQFJveWFsRm9vdGJhbGw0KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JveWFsRm9vdGJhbGw0L3N0YXR1 cy8xNTYzNTg3MDQwOTg1MjQzNjQ4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1 Z3VzdCAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Royal (1-0) plays at Furr this week.

Liberty starts season with conference win, and a shutout

Liberty's first game of the season was an open and shut case, demolishing Lee's Summit West, 30-0. Both sides of the ball were dominant, and the Blue Jays took care of business. Ricky Ahumaraeze caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, and their kicker made three field goals. Liberty (1-0) will face Liberty North this week.

Leuzinger drops opener to Edison, 31-22

Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger and Jacob Lewis came up short in their first matchup with Edison, 31-22. Although the Olympians did not get the win, Edison is going to remember that they played Lewis.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbSBhIGVhcm4gbXkgcmVzcGVjdCBlYWNoIGdhbWXigKY8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyZWdCaWdnaW5zP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBHcmVnQmlnZ2luczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DYWxSaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENh bFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CcmFu ZG9uSHVmZm1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZt YW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5l eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzNnZGFsUjNkZXciPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8z Z2RhbFIzZGV3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphY29iIOKAnEpK4oCdIExld2lz IChAamF5ZnJtMzEwKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2ph eWZybTMxMC9zdGF0dXMvMTU2MzYwNjA4NTE0MjkyNTMxMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjcsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Gb3JjZWQgZnVtYmxl4oCmIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vR3JlZ0JpZ2dpbnM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdyZWdC aWdnaW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1n b3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQnJhbmRvbkh1ZmZtYW4/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJyYW5kb25IdWZmbWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NhbFJpdmFscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ2FsUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28v Z3J2M2RxUmlwYiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dydjNkcVJpcGI8L2E+PC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgSmFjb2Ig4oCcSkrigJ0gTGV3aXMgKEBqYXlmcm0zMTApIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamF5ZnJtMzEwL3N0YXR1cy8x NTYzNjA2ODAzNDAwNjMwMjcyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3Vz dCAyNywgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Leuzinger (0-1) plays Thursday at Ayala this week.

Lakota West dominates crosstown matchup

West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West took Lakota East out to the woodshed, winning 49-6. Lakota West was on the road in enemy territory, and it didn't particularly matter. Joshua Fussell and the Firebirds shut the Lakota East offense down. This was West's second win of the season after an instant classic 16-13 win over St. Xavier the week prior. 19 points through two games is a pretty elite mark, Fussell and Lakota West's defense are setting the tone early. Lakota West (2-0) travels to Sycamore for their next game this Friday.

Seasons that have not started yet