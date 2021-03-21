WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Three future Cats in action this weekend

It's March, but high school football is back to offer its own kind of madness. Three future Wildcats were in action this weekend, as Illinois opened its spring season and North Carolina completed its fourth week of play. These players had to wait well over a year to play football. They weren't allowed to play last fall due to COVID restrictions in Illinois and North Carolina, but they are making up for lost time with a spring season. Here's this week's roundup.



Albright and Grimsley win fourth straight

2021 tight end signee Lawson Albright and Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsely ran their record to 4-0 with a 48-12 rout of Northwest Guilford on Saturday. This was a matchup of undefeated teams, but the Whirlies (how's that for a nickname?) scored the first 27 points of the game and coasted to an easy win. Statistics were unavailable for the Guilford game, but Albright had nine catches for 158 yards and one touchdown through Grimsleys’ first three wins. His best game came on March 11, when he had four catches for 99 yards, including a 48-yard touchdown strike, in a 49-6 pasting of High Point Central. Grimsley has outscored its opponents 151-25 so far this season. They take on Jamestown Ragsdale (2-2) on Friday night.

New commit Fleurima rolls in season debut

New 2022 Northwestern wide receiver commit Reggie Fleurima caught a bubble screen pass at the line of scrimmage, broke to the sideline and outran everyone to the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown in Naperville (Ill.) Central’s 47-0 season-opening blitz of Waubonsie Valley on Saturday. Everything went right for Central, which scored on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Owen Prucha to Antonio Torres on the very first play from scrimmage. Torres wound up with nine carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Prucha went 12-of-15 passing for 252 yards and three touchdowns in his first varsity game as the Redhawks rolled. Central (1-0) hosts Nequa Valley (1-0) next Saturday.

Carsello and GBN get off to rough start

Things didn’t go well for 2021 offensive line signee Jackson Carsello and Northbrook (Ill.) Glenbrook North in their season opener. The Spartans were limited to a single yard rushing as Evanston handed them a 48-6 drubbing. Glenbrook North’s only touchdown came when quarterback Avery Burow managed to avoid a sack, scramble out of trouble and find Ryan Henschel for a 70-yard touchdown pass. Evanston shut them down after that as Glenbrook North managed just one first down the rest of the way. One of Northwestern’s 2022 targets, four-star linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, had eight carries for 110 yards, including a 49-yard TD, for Evanston. Glenbook North (0-1) looks to even its record on Friday in its rivalry showdown with Glenbrook South (0-1).



No senior season for Gray

2021 wide receiver signee Donnie Gray will not get to play his senior year of football, after all, as Deerfield (Mass.) Academy will not play football this spring. They didn't play in the fall due to COVID-19. Gray will run track this spring for Deerfield. His events are the 100- and 200-meter dash, the 4x100 relay and the long jump.



NOTE