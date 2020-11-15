WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Two Cat commits advance in playoffs

Recruit Roundup: Two Cat commits advance in playoffs
Only four future Wildcats were in action over the weekend, and they combined to post a 2-2 record as two Michiganders are still in the hunt for a state championship.
Here's this week's Recruit Roundup:
Davison uses strong ground attack to stay undefeated
Davison (Mich.) just keeps winning, no matter what it takes.
The Cardinal offense is usually led by quarterback and Northwestern commit Brendan Sullivan, but with freezing temperatures on Friday, they leaned on their rushing attack to defeat Grand Blanc 48-19.
Sullivan was still a big part of the offense, running it 11 times for 43 yards and a trio of scores.
“Last game, we rushed for over 400 yards,” Sullivan told MLive.com. "That was the game plan coming into it. They can’t stop the run. They’re not physical like we are. All credit to the O-line. Those guys are some dogs. They worked hard all week. It was fun to watch.
"Obviously, beating Grand Blanc is fun but that’s not the goal. The goal is Ford Field. We’re going to get back there.”
The next step in Davison’s road back to Ford Field will be putting their 9-0 on the line against Detroit Catholic Central on Friday night.
Pick Central comes up short in state championship game
Garner Wallace and Pickerington (Ohio) Central got a taste of their own medicine in the state championship game on Friday night.
The Tigers' dream of back-to-back state tiles turned into a nightmare as they fell to Cincinnati St. Xavier 44-3.
The game was over after the first quarter, as St. Xavier jumped out to a 30-0 lead. St. Xavier receiver Jalen Patterson caught four TD passes in the opening quarter and quarterback Brogan McCaughey had nearly 300 yards passing by halftime.
Pickerington Central scored its lone field goal in the second quarter, but St. X scored two more touchdowns before halftime to provide the final score. Neither team scored in the second half and a running clock was instituted.
Pickerington Central finished the season 11-1.
Portage Northern offense stymied in loss
Anthony Tyus III had another monster game for Portage (Mich.) Northern, but it wasn’t enough as the Huskies' season ended with a 42-14 defeat to East Lansing.
The Northwestern running back commit ran for 216 yards, his fourth straight game over 200 yards on the ground. But the passing game stalled as Portage Northern quarterback TJ Coon finished with three completions on nine attempts for -14 yards.
The Huskies' one-dimensionality on offense made it easy for East Lansing to focus on Tyus III and prevent him from finding the end zone.
Portage Northern finished its season with a record of 7-2.
Detroit Country Day overcomes turnovers to rally for win
Caleb Tiernan and Detroit (Mich.) Country Day overcame turnover troubles to beat Madison Heights Lamphere 20-10 to claim a district title.
Despite turning the ball over five times, Country Day was able escape with a win to improve to 7-1 and advance in the state playoffs.
The Yellow Jackets trailed 10-7 at halftime, with their lone score coming on a fumble return for a touchdown. But they rallied for the win behind two Jacob Yarberry TDs in the second half, as their defense shut out Lamphere for the rest of the gmae.
Country Day takes on North Branch in the next round of the playoffs.
DONE FOR THE SEASON
The following commitments have already completed their 2020 seasons:
DE Aidan Hubbard of Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius (3-4)
CB Theran Johnson of Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central (6-4)
DE Najee Story of Solon (Ohio) (2-4)
OL Josh Thompson of Fenton (Mich.) (7-1)
WAITING FOR THE SPRING
The following commitments' programs have postponed football until the spring due to COVID-19:
ILLINOIS
OL Jackson Carsello, Northbrook Glenbrook North
LB Mac Uihlein, Lake Forest
MASSACHUSETTS
WR Donnie Gray, Deerfield Academy
NORTH CAROLINA
TE Lawson Albright, Greensboro Grimsley
WR Jacob Gill, Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons