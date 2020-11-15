WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Two Cat commits advance in playoffs

Only four future Wildcats were in action over the weekend, and they combined to post a 2-2 record as two Michiganders are still in the hunt for a state championship.

Davison (Mich.) just keeps winning, no matter what it takes.

The Cardinal offense is usually led by quarterback and Northwestern commit Brendan Sullivan, but with freezing temperatures on Friday, they leaned on their rushing attack to defeat Grand Blanc 48-19.

Sullivan was still a big part of the offense, running it 11 times for 43 yards and a trio of scores.

“Last game, we rushed for over 400 yards,” Sullivan told MLive.com. "That was the game plan coming into it. They can’t stop the run. They’re not physical like we are. All credit to the O-line. Those guys are some dogs. They worked hard all week. It was fun to watch.

"Obviously, beating Grand Blanc is fun but that’s not the goal. The goal is Ford Field. We’re going to get back there.”

The next step in Davison’s road back to Ford Field will be putting their 9-0 on the line against Detroit Catholic Central on Friday night.