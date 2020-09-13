WildcatReport - Recruit Roundup: Wildcat commits go 3-0

A third Northwestern commitment joined the fray this weekend, and, together, the three future Wildcats went a perfect 3-0. So far this year, Northwestern's 2021 pledges have yet to experience defeat, posting a combined 8-0 record on the season. Here is our weekly Recruit Roundup:



HUBBARD, DEFENSE DOMINATE IN SEASON OPENER

Aidan Hubbard and the Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius defense dominated Columbus Bishop Sycamore from whistle to whistle in a season-opening 33-6 win. The No. 10 Wildcats allowed just 85 total yards in drubbing the Centurions, who got their only points off of a turnover. It was an impressive performance for a St. Ignatius team that just started practicing Aug. 29 and didn't play s scrimmage. The win set up St. Ignatius for their annual grudge match against No. 3 Cleveland St. Edward (2-1) at FirstEnergy Stadium next week. “It was definitely a good tuneup game that we need before going into the big rivalry game next week,” Hubbard told Cleveland.com. “There are some things we need to work on, but getting after it was good.” Mike Simcak ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns while Jaxon French threw for 141 yards and two TD passes on 11-of-13 passing for the Wildcats (1-0). Alec LaSpina caught two of French's TDs, including the one below.

JOHNSON AND NORTH CENTRAL REMAIN UNDEFEATED

Theran Johnson and Indianapolis (Ind.) North Central knocked off Lawrence North in a battle of Indianapolis unbeatens. The Panthers were opportunistic early, cashing in a Lawrence North fumble and a botched punt for first-half touchdowns. Lawrence North responded with a touchdown of its own to pull within one score, but North Central's De’Shon Hunter took the ensuing kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown on the very next play as the Panthers went into halftime with a 21-7 edge. Lawrence North seized momentum in the second half with two unanswered TDs to pull even at 21. But the Panthers' David Smith punched in what turned out to be the deciding touchdown with a three-yard run with 7:58 left in the game. Lawrence North mounted one last drive, but a fumble ended it inside the North Central 15. The Panthers then ran out the clock, as Johnson carried the ball on the game-sealing play (see tweet below). The win sets No. 4 North Central (4-0) up for a showdown with undefeated, No. 2 Center Grove (4-0) next weekend.

WALLACE AND CENTRAL POST SECOND STRAIGHT BLOWOUT

It was another week, another rout for Garner Wallace and Pickerington (Ohio) Central on Friday night. The Tigers rolled over Grove City Central Crossing 47-0 to move to 3-0 on the year. In their last two games, Pick Central has outscored its opponents by the combined score of 96-0. Friday night's game was never in doubt as the Tigers jumped out to a 28-0 lead after one quarter and were up 41-0 by halftime. Wallace was also named the Channel 10 athlete of the week last week, for his exploits on the field, as well as his 4.66 GPA. Pickerington Central (3-0) will face a much stiffer challenge next weekend, when they face Groveport-Madison (3-0), the alma mater of NU freshman DT TeRah Edwards.



WAITING FOR KICKOFF THIS FALL

The following commitments are scheduled to start their seasons in the coming weeks.



WR Donnie Gray: Deerfield (Mass.) Academy opens its season with a Sept. 19 home game against Lawrenceville (N.J.).

DT Barryn Sorrell: New Orleans (La.) Holy Cross opens its delayed season on the road on Oct. 9 at Easton.

DE Najee Story: Solon (Ohio) opens an abbreviated season on Sept. 17 when it travels to Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.

QB Brendan Sullivan: Davison (Mich.) opens its season on Sept. 18 at Powers Catholic.

OL Josh Thompson: Fenton (Mich.) opens its season on Sept. 18 at Holly.

OL Caleb Tiernan: Detroit (Mich.) Country Day opens its season on Sept. 18 at Mt. Clemens L'Anse Creuse North.

RB Anthony Tyus III: Portage (Mich.) Northern opens the season at conference foe Stevenson Lakeshore on Sept. 18.



WAITING FOR THE SPRING