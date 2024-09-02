Recruit Roundup: WR Blueitt goes off for 202 receiving yards in win

Wide receiver commit Braden Blueitt had seven catches for 202 yards and a TD. (Photo by @BradenBlueitt)

The high school season is officially underway for all 18 of Northwestern's Class of 2025 commits, as well as their Class of 2026 quarterback. On the heels of a 13-6 win over Miami (Ohio) for Northwestern, a wide receiver broke 200 yards in one game, a defensive end's team was named Illinois' new No. 1 and a junior quarterback led a massive upset over a storied program. Read about all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup.



Blueitt goes off for 200+ yards in season opener

Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage hit a 41-yard field goal in the game's final minute to eke out a 32-29 win over Red Oak, but the headliner of the game was wide receiver Braden Blueitt. Blueitt finished with seven catches for 202 yards and a long touchdown, accounting for nearly half of Heritage quarterback Bodey Weaver's completions.

Heritage entered the game No. 14 in Class 5A per the Dallas Morning News, Red Oak was No. 6. Colleyville Heritage (1-0) play at No. 5 Richland this week.



Glenbard West's rally comes up just short in tough loss to Batavia

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West offensive tackle Michael O'Connell lost a close battle, 35-28, in a non-conference season opener against fellow state power Batavia. Batavia graduated quarterback Ryan Boe, a freshman at Northwestern this season, but the Bulldogs don't rebuild, they reload. O'Connell and the Hitters fell behind 28-7 in the second quarter before mounting a furious comeback in the second half. They pared the lead down to 35-28 with 7:25 left, but weren't able to claw all the way back to even as Batavia stopped two late drives in their own territory. The No. 19 Hitters (0-1) are renowned for their fearless non-conference slate, and that continues this week as they host two-time defending Class 8A champ Loyola Academy, still ranked No. 2 after a stunning 34-7 loss to East St. Louis that snapped their 19-game winning streak.



Lincoln-Way East knocks Maine South out early in heavyweight bout

In a battle of two of the state's most prestigious programs, Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East and defensive end Caden O'Rourke dispatched Park Ridge (Ill.) Maine South with ease, 49-22. East is loaded this season with O'Rourke on defense and four-star Oregon commit Jonas Williams on offense and, after Loyola's loss, are the early favorites to win IHSA's Class 8A this season. Northwestern wide receiver AJ Henning, defensive end Sean McLaughlin and long snapper Jack Florentine are all LWE alums, and they will have bragging rights over tight end Chris Petrucci, who hails from Maine South. Lincoln-Way East (1-0) is now ranked the top team in the state by the Chicago Sun-Times and does not play this week as their scheduled game against Dover (Fla.) Specially Fit Academy seems to have fallen through. They will play next on Sept. 13 vs. Palos Hills (Ill.) Stagg.



Spalding handles fellow powerhouse DeMatha

It was another stingy win for Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding and safety Alijah Jones, knocking off Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha, 26-10. Jones and the Cavaliers were ranked No. 1 in Maryland by the Washington Post and successfully defended that mark against No. 3-ranked DeMatha. Jones and the Cavaliers have allowed just 24 points this season and have leapt out to a 2-0 record. DeMatha's running back, Bud Coombs, committed to Maryland, rushed for just 10 yards. Their quarterback, Denzel Gardner, committed to Marshall, posted just 199 total yards of offense. Archbishop Spalding (2-0) hosts White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac this week.



Lawton cuts off Benton Harbor

Defensive tackle Mason Mayne and Lawton (Mich.) made a major statement in their season debut with a 56-0 shutout of Benton Harbor. Mayne described Lawton football as "constant, non-stop destruction" in a preseason interview, and 56-0 is walking the walk after he talked the talk.

Lawton (1-0) plays at Traverse City (Mich.) St. Francis this week.



Wheeler loses second straight game by a point

It's been a challenging start to the season for Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler and 2025 quarterback commit Marcus Romain. The Wildcats' season opener has been logged as a 1-0 forfeit loss by MaxPreps after the game was delayed and eventually called off. Wheeler's athletic director claimed the game was postponed, North Forsyth's athletic director claimed victory, and there has not been an official designation made that I can find. Wheeler lost a shootout by a point two weeks ago, 35-34, and now they lost a defensive tug-of-war, again by a point, 10-9, at North Atlanta. Wheeler (0-3) plays at Kell this week.



Enongene and North Paulding knock off Harrison

Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding and wide receiver Dube Enongene picked up their second win of the season with a 26-23 win over Harrison. Enongene hauled in a nine-yard touchdown pass in the waning moments of the first half, giving North Paulding a 13-6 lead that it would never relinquish. But the Wolfpack had to sweat down the stretch as Harrison came storming back and had an opportunity to kick a 47-yard field goal, but it was blocked. North Paulding (2-1) plays this week at crosstown rival South Paulding.



Dexter and Johnson win in overtime over Franklin

Dexter (Mich.) and running back Ronny Johnson opened their 2024 with a one-point, overtime win over Franklin, 27-26. The Dreadnaughts escaped after Franklin's two-point conversion in extra time was stopped cold. They did almost all of their scoring through the air, with three passing touchdowns and a return on the opening kick. Dexter (1-0) hosts Saline this week.





Princeton doubles up Newman Central Catholic

Princeton (Ill.) and tight end Noah LaPorte doubled up Newman Central Catholic in their season opener with a 28-14 win. LaPorte and the Tigers weren't satisfied, though, after leading by as much as 21-0. “Wasn’t the prettiest game we’ve had,” LaPorte told Shaw Local's Kevin Hieronymus. “First game of the year, we didn’t know what they were going to come out with. It wasn’t a pretty game, but we got the job done. We got a W.” All four of Princeton's touchdowns came on the ground in this game. Princeton (1-0) plays at Rockridge this week.



Lafayette beats Parkway North in opener

Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette got off on the right foot for its 2024 campaign with a 28-7 win over Parkway North. Both Lafayette and North finished their 2023 seasons with two losses, so it was a strong early statement for tight end Robby Preckel and the Lancers.



Lafayette (1-0) plays at Hazelwood Central this week.

Lincoln-Way West sails past Blue Island Eisenhower

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West and linebacker Josh Veldman started 2024 with a dominant 40-7 win over Blue Island Eisenhower. Veldman recovered a fumble and spearheaded a defense that held Eisenhower to 100 yards and just three first downs. Lincoln-Way West (1-0) plays Andrew this week.



Lake Mary dominates Osceola for Week 2 win

Lake Mary (Fla.) and defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp posted a second win by three or more scores this season with a 24-7 win over Osceola. Jumpp and the Rams defense have been off to a sensational start, allowing just 27 points through two games at the highest level of Florida football. Jumpp plays both sides of the line and has helped keep Noah Grubbs, a 2026 quarterback committed to Notre Dame, upright. Lake Mary (2-0) hosts Lakeland this week.



Moeller cruises in win over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Defensive end Jonah Hayes and Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller cruised to another three-score win with a 42-18 victory over Fort Wayne (Ind.) Bishop Dwenger in an interstate matchup. As one of the best teams in Ohio, Moeller will play teams from outside the state in three of their first four games. The Fighting Crusaders easily handled Dwenger for a second year in a row after posting a 57-0 rout last season. Moeller (2-0) hosts St. Leon (Ind.) East Central this week. Last season, Hayes and the Crusaders played at East Central and lost, 38-28. They plan to exact vengeance on their home turf this time around.



DePaul defense clamps down in second half of big win

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic crushed Pope John XXIII, 47-15, in their season opener. Cornerback Marquet Dorsey and the Spartan defense were off to a solid start, but really ratcheted up the pressure in the second frame where they allowed just 44 yards of offense from the Lions. DePaul (1-0) hosts Our Lady of Good Counsel this week.



Boyd paves the way for 59 points in Shakopee's Week 1 win

Shakopee (Minn.) and offensive lineman Trey Boyd rolled over Hopkins/Eagle Ridge in a 59-35 win. The Sabers leapt out to a 28-0 lead and were happy to play nearly even the rest of the way. Shakopee (1-0) plays at Prior Lake this week for their conference opener.



Westerville North drops matchup with Olentangy Orange

After a big win over crosstown rival Westerville Central, Westerville (Ohio) North and safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. lost a shootout with Olentangy Orange, 54-41. While the Warriors cut the lead to seven in the third quarter, North's offense continued to struggle with turnovers, finishing the 13-point loss with five giveaways. Westerville North (1-1) plays at Bishop Watterson this week.



New Trier dealt a tough loss by Naperville North

It was a tough opener for Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier and punter Nikola Dugandzic, as the Trevians lost 42-14 at home to Naperville North. North is the alma mater of Northwestern quarterback Aidan Gray, and they rattled off four unanswered touchdowns to close this one out. Dugandzic was 2-for-2 on extra points, and his three punts averaged 47.7 yards, including one downed inside the 20. New Trier (0-1) host Yorkville this week.



Kielmeyer sprains ankle in second quarter vs. Westerville Central

Westerville (Ohio) South won their matchup last week, 41-11, over crosstown rival Westerville Central, but lost their Northwestern-committed tight end, Tyler Kielmeyer, to an injury in the process. Kielmeyer sprained his ankle in the second quarter vs. Central and did not return to the game, per Sports Illustrated's Aaron Blankenship. Kielmeyer's timetable to return is unclear. Westerville South (2-0) plays at Olentangy this week.



2026 COMMITS

O'Brien leads stunning upset of Lake Zurich in junior debut

Northwestern's only commit in its Class of 2026, quarterback Johnny O'Brien, started his junior campaign with a splash. Palatine (Ill.) Fremd finished 3-6 last season, and the Vikings have missed the playoffs each of the last four seasons. Lake Zurich, on the other hand, won 11 games last season, including a 28-7 win over Fremd in Week 1. Things went a little differently this time. O'Brien torched the Bears with 25-for-38 passing for 259 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Vikings to a 31-0 win, their first in the series since 2019. All three passes of O'Brien's scoring passes were to wide receiver MarQuan Brewster.