@WildcatReport

The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period in response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, but that hasn't stopped college recruiting.

Quite the contrary, in fact.

For players like Max Llewellyn, the pace of recruiting has actually picked up. The three-star tight end/defensive end from Urbandale (Iowa) received offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State and Northwestern just last week.

Llewellyn gives us his thoughts about his recruiting picture and the offer from the Wildcats here.

