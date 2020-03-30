News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-30 09:11:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting not slowing down for versatile TE/DE Max Llewellyn

Max Llewellyn (4) has received offers as a tight end and defensive end.
Max Llewellyn (4) has received offers as a tight end and defensive end. (Lee Navin/DesMoinesRegister.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

The NCAA instituted a recruiting dead period in response to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the country, but that hasn't stopped college recruiting.

Quite the contrary, in fact.

For players like Max Llewellyn, the pace of recruiting has actually picked up. The three-star tight end/defensive end from Urbandale (Iowa) received offers from Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas State and Northwestern just last week.

Llewellyn gives us his thoughts about his recruiting picture and the offer from the Wildcats here.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}