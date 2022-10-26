Four-star guard George Washington III has had a lot of interest come his way since decommitting from Ohio State in September. While he’s had a ton of teams come to the table over the last month and a half, he’s focusing on two schools as his recruitment winds down: Michigan and Wake Forest.
Washington has been on an official visit to Michigan already, and Juwan Howard has come down to visit him as well. The Wake Forest staff has been pushing hard also, and Washington will be taking an official visit there this Thursday. The four-star guard plans to make his commitment known on Nov. 1.
*****
Cameron Carr's recruitment beginning to wind down
Cameron Carr, who will most likely be getting a rankings bump in the next Rivals150 update, is taking his fifth and final visit to Louisville this weekend. The Cardinals entered the race late, but head coach Kenny Payne has decided to throw his hat in the ring for the talented wing. The other schools involved are Tennessee, Kansas State, Virginia and Northwestern. Carr took an official visit to Knoxville last weekend, and the Volunteers have come on strong.