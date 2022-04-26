Recruiting Rumor Mill: NU chatter from Indianapolis Rivals Camp Series
NDIANAPOLIS — The latest stop of the Rivals Camp Series swung through Indianapolis this past weekend, and most of the region's top talent made the trip to compete against some of the best in the 2023 and 2024 lasses.
Here is some of the latest recruiting buzz around players involved with Northwestern in this week's camp Recruiting Rumor Mill.
MORE RCS INDY: Awards from Indianapolis | Positional MVPs | Combine stars
*****
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State
TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info for 2022 series
*****
Tennessee, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska have been making Stewart feel like a top target. The coaches at Nebraska have been hitting the right buttons in Stewart's recruitment but there are plenty of schools coming after him. He was just at Notre Dame's spring game and really enjoyed the atmosphere and getting to know people in and around the program. It was his first visit to South Bend and he wants to return later in his recruitment.
Tennessee will also get Stewart back on campus at some point this offseason. Northwestern will get Stewart on campus in a couple weeks but no date is set just yet. Arizona State was Stewart's first offer so he wants to take a visit there as well.
*****
Gant had an outstanding day at RCS Indianapolis and was one of a few players considered for defensive line MVP honors. From January to April he visited Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. He also mentioned taking a trip to Arkansas if he is able to fit it in.
Gant has a trio of Big Ten official visits coming up. He already has dates set for Illinois and Northwestern, and is looking to set a date for his official visit to Wisconsin. While his recruitment is far from over, Gant appears to be leaning toward playing in the Big Ten right now.
*****
Tuerk is up to 16 offers at the moment and is also receiving heavy interest from Notre Dame. He has already been to South Bend and is potentially making a return trip to Notre Dame this summer for a camp where he hopes to earn an offer from the Irish.
Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan and Northwestern are all teams that have offered and remain in contention for the 2024 defensive lineman out of Illinois. While Iowa is a team that appeared to be an early favorite, there is plenty of time left in his recruitment and this could go in a number of directions.