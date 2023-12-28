Report: Northwestern dismisses Bajakian, two other coaches
Northwestern head coach David Braun has dismissed offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, special teams coach Jeff Genyk and director of sports performance Jay Hooten, according to Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.
Coaching staff moves were expected since Braun signed a five-year deal to become the program's permanent head coach in November. Furthermore, ESPN's Sean McDonough reported during the Las Vegas Bowl broadcast last Friday that there could be as many as five Wildcat coaching changes, including Bajakian.
The three dismissals mean that two more moves may still be coming. A source told WildcatReport that offensive line coach Kurt Anderson may be close to landing another job and could follow Bajakian, Genyk and Hooten out the door.
Braun also has to hire a defensive coordinator since he is relinquishing DC duties after holding both positions this season. Linebackers coach Tim McGarigle is seen as a strong candidate to be elevated to that role, sources say.
Bajakian, who doubled as the program's quarterbacks coach, had a rocky four-year tenure in Evanston. The Wildcats never finished higher than 93rd in the nation in scoring, and that came in 2020, his first year in the job, when the Wildcats won the Big Ten West.
The offense’s points per game dropped to 16.6 (125th) and 13.8 (128th) in 2021 and 2022, respectively. This year, the Wildcats' scoring improved by more than a touchdown, but their 22.8 points per game average still ranked just 104th nationally.
Genyk had been with Northwestern since 2018 in his second stint in Evanston; he was also on the Wildcat staff from 1994-2003. Genyk coached both tight ends and special teams for the last six seasons.
Hooten joined the Northwestern strength and conditioning staff in 2009 and was promoted to his current director role in 2011.
All three coaches were hired by previous head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who was fired in July in the wake of a hazing scandal.
One potential candidate to replace Bajakian as offensive coordinator is Tyler Roehl of North Dakota State, multiple sources have told WildcatReport. Roehl has held the offensive coordinator role since 2019 in Fargo, where he was on staff with Braun.