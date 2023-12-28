Northwestern head coach David Braun has dismissed offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian, special teams coach Jeff Genyk and director of sports performance Jay Hooten, according to Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone.

Coaching staff moves were expected since Braun signed a five-year deal to become the program's permanent head coach in November. Furthermore, ESPN's Sean McDonough reported during the Las Vegas Bowl broadcast last Friday that there could be as many as five Wildcat coaching changes, including Bajakian.

The three dismissals mean that two more moves may still be coming. A source told WildcatReport that offensive line coach Kurt Anderson may be close to landing another job and could follow Bajakian, Genyk and Hooten out the door.

Braun also has to hire a defensive coordinator since he is relinquishing DC duties after holding both positions this season. Linebackers coach Tim McGarigle is seen as a strong candidate to be elevated to that role, sources say.