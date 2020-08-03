WildcatReport - Northwestern 'pauses' practice after positive COVID-19 test

"Northwestern Football has paused workouts, out of an abundance of caution, following a positive COVID-19 test result," the statement said. "During this time medical staff will implement the University's rigorous contact tracing and quarantine protocols to protect the healthy and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff."

Northwestern's football program has "paused" workouts after a Wildcat player tested positive for COVID-19. The story was first reported by the Chicago Tribune and confirmed in a tweet from the football program's Twitter account.

According to Teddy Greenstein's story, Northwestern's football team held its last workout on Friday. Practices will not resume until Wednesday at the earliest.

The team's first contact football practices are set to open Friday, per NCAA rules.

Several NU players are in quarantine as contract tracing is being performed. Anyone who has come within six feet of the player for a specified period of time will not be cleared to leave his residence or return to team workouts until he tests negative.

Northwestern is the sixth Big Ten program to suspend team activities over the summer, joining Ohio State, Indiana, Michigan State, Rutgers and Maryland.