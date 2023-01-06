WildcatReport

Northwestern has reportedly filled one of its three coaching vacancies.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg tweeted on Friday that Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is expected to hire Armon Binns as the Wildcats' new wide receivers coach.

Binns, a former NFL player, spent last season as the wide receivers coach at Youngstown State. Prior to that, he was a quality control coach at Cincinnati, where he played in college from 2007-10. He has also held football staff positions at Notre Dame and Hampton in his career.

Binns was an incredibly productive wide receiver at Cincinnati, catching 138 passes for 2,008 yards and 21 TDs over his career. The 21 TDs are tied for fourth in Cincinnati history. Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian was Binns' offensive coordinator for his final year at Cincinnati.

Binns played one season in the NFL, appearing in games for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins in 2012. He caught 24 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown in his career.