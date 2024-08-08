Northwestern has a lot to sell to high school basketball prospects right now.

The Wildcats just appeared in the NCAA Tournament two years in a row for the first time in school history. They have a plush new arena and practice facility. Head coach Chris Collins recently signed a contract extension that will keep him in Evanston until 2028.

But ask three-star,-soon-to-be-four-star guard Matthew Able what stood out the most about his official visit to NU last week, he talks about the people first.

"They've got a really good group of guys, for sure," he said about the players he met and scrimmaged with. "I can definitely see myself with them."

