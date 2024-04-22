ATLANTA – Despite the wet and cool conditions, a bevy of future college football players at the quarterback position worked out at the Rivals Camp Series event at Lakewood Stadium on Sunday. As for which colleges may have one of the names on their future roster, much of that is still to be determined. Rivals has the latest on the top arms in attendance.

Bradley has plenty ahead of him in the class of 2026. He did hit the road this spring and got a fresh impression of programs already on the offer list such as Cincinnati and West Virginia, two programs long in on the Alabama native. North Carolina, one of the many additional Power Four programs expected to take a closer look at Bradley this spring, also got the rising junior on campus of late.

Antwann Hill

Many programs are circling back on the big, strong-armed passer out of South Georgia. Hill has been to Florida and Florida State recently and thinks official visits to both are likely. Florida’s is already set as Billy Napier and company search for their QB1 in the class. Memphis also has an official visit date locked in with Hill, who anticipates setting several more up before he makes a preseason decision. Other SEC programs such as Alabama and Ole Miss, Hill says, remain in contact as well.

Charlie Johnston

A bevy of programs are keeping an eye on the Moody (Ala.) High School standout. Johnston holds offers from many, already, including Toledo, Georgia Southern, Louisiana Tech and others, and more Power Four programs are keeping tabs on him as he heats up this offseason. Johnston recently visited Michigan State, Alabama and Auburn in the spring. After the new options settle in the coming months, official visits could lead to a preseason decision.

The top-ranked prospect in the land was recently back in Southern California and continues to report solidity with his USC commitment. So much so that this visit, Lewis says, was more about getting time with players and non-football personnel to continue to get comfortable living out West. Still, Colorado is set to get him back on campus next weekend and Shedeur Sanders has joined the recruiting effort for Deion Sanders and company. Alabama, Auburn and Georgia are also among those still in the mix for Lewis, but the Trojan pledge won’t be easy to upend. MORE: Breaking down Lewis' RCS effort

Mason Mims

The Louisville commitment showed up sporting Cardinals gear from nearly head to toe, even working out with the logo on his towel, and Mims confirmed he remains rock solid to the program. It doesn’t mean other programs have stopped reaching out, he says. In-state Auburn and Florida State have been persistent with the Oxford (Ala.) High School star. Mims isn’t sure if he would even consider trips to other programs going forward.

Marcus Romain