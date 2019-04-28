CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE RCS CINCINNATI: Prospects that earned their stripes at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp CINCINNATI – The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas arrived on the banks of the Ohio River which is the unofficial border between Midwest and Southeast. Not surprisingly, a mix of Big Ten and SEC schools have reason to be excited about the results from the day.

KENTUCKY

Octavius Oxendine

Outside of Ohio State, the team that recruits the state of Ohio best is probably Kentucky. Since Mark Stoops took over the program the Wildcats have made the state immediately to its north a priority, and been rewarded with plenty of top prospects, including safety Mike Edwards who was drafted this weekend. Kentucky was again a team with a lot of buzz among Ohio prospects, particularly wide receivers DeMeer Blankumsee and Chris Scott, who were both in the conversation for Wide Receiver MVP. Blankumsee is part of a group of four Cincinnati-area prospects expected to announced their decisions on July 4, and Kentucky is a candidate for all four. In their own state, Defensive Line MVP Octavius Oxendine is certainly a top target they have a shot with. Class of 2021 offensive lineman Jager Burton was among the best in his group Sunday and has the home-state school high on his list.

MICHIGAN

Andre Seldon

Andre Seldon won his second Defensive Back MVP award at a Rivals Camp, after taking top honors at the Chicago stop last year. The four-star was not the only Michigan commit to fare well on Sunday, however. West Bloomfield, Mich., linebacker Cornell Wheeler was in the conversation for position MVP honors, ultimately just getting edged out by fellow four-star Jaheim Thomas. Coincidentally, Wheeler was just edged out at that same Chicago camp a year ago for the linebacker MVP award. Michigan was also prominently mentioned by several top performers at Sunday’s camp, including Quarterback MVP J.J. McCarthy, who will visit Ann Arbor again May 11. Defensive end Braiden McGregor and wide receiver Chris Scott are among the other top Michigan targets who were in attendance Sunday.

NORTHWESTERN

J.J. McCarthy

Northwestern has always recruited the Cincinnati area well under Pat Fitzgerald, but their inclusion on this list is due primarily to prospects who drove in from outside of the area to participate in Sunday’s camp. Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen has been committed to the Wildcats since December, and he was in the conversation for Wide Receiver MVP throughout Sunday’s event. One of the best route-runners in the entire 2020 class, Yaseen also possesses good size and has no trouble separating from defenders. Northwestern fans would love to see Yaseen catching passes from Chicagoland quarterback J.J. McCarthy in a Wildcat’s uniform, and that is a possibility as Sunday’s Quarterback MVP is strongly considering the hometown team and plans to visit Evanston again in the coming weeks.

OHIO STATE

Darrion Henry

It is no surprise that the home-state school is prominently mentioned at a Rivals Camp stop, and few teams have as strong of a home field advantage as Ohio State. Two of the Buckeyes top targets in the 2020 class are Cincinnati Princeton teammates Darrion Henry and Jaheim Thomas, and there are strong indications both could stay in-state. Henry was limited after recently coming off rehab from shoulder surgery, but looked good in limited action and earned an invite to the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas. So, too, did Thomas, who also took home Linebacker MVP honors. Ohio State is also a strong contender for several of the underclassmen who had strong days, including Quarterback MVP J.J. McCarthy and 2021 offensive lineman Ben Christman.

TENNESSEE

Jaheim Thomas