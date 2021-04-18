WildcatReport - Rivals Network Recap for April 12-17

Rivals Network Recap for April 12-17
A look at the top stories and features from around the Rivals.com network after a busy week of news from the NCAA and college basketball, including Arizona’s hire of former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd for its head coaching position.
FACT OR FICTION: J.T. Tuimoloau will end up playing in the Pac-12
BASKETBALL COACHING CHANGES
GoAZCats: Arizona hires Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd
BearcatReport: Cincinnati taps Wes Miller as next head coach
TheHoosier: Mike Woodson finalizes his coaching staff
TRANSFER PORTAL
WildcatReport: Why Northwestern has the fewest transfers in the Portal era
NCAA ANNOUNCES CHANGES
BlueandGold: One-time, immediate eligibility for transfers passes
TarHeelIllustrated: Mack Brown wants NCAA to look at scholarship situation
BamaInsider: Nick Saban has strategy for new transfer policy
TrojanSports: NCAA announces end of recruiting dead period
HokieHaven: How end of the dead period affects Virginia Tech
BASKETBALL SIGNING PERIOD
JayhawkSlant: Kansas kicks off signing period with key signatures
Orange&BlueNews: Illinois inks two more in the 2021 class