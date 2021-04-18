 WildcatReport - Rivals Network Recap for April 12-17
Rivals Network Recap for April 12-17

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald (AP Images)
Josh Helmholdt • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@JoshHelmholdt

A look at the top stories and features from around the Rivals.com network after a busy week of news from the NCAA and college basketball, including Arizona’s hire of former Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd for its head coaching position.

*****

FACT OR FICTION: J.T. Tuimoloau will end up playing in the Pac-12

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

BASKETBALL COACHING CHANGES

GoAZCats: Arizona hires Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd

BearcatReport: Cincinnati taps Wes Miller as next head coach

TheHoosier: Mike Woodson finalizes his coaching staff

*****

TRANSFER PORTAL

WildcatReport: Why Northwestern has the fewest transfers in the Portal era

*****

NCAA ANNOUNCES CHANGES

BlueandGold: One-time, immediate eligibility for transfers passes

TarHeelIllustrated: Mack Brown wants NCAA to look at scholarship situation

BamaInsider: Nick Saban has strategy for new transfer policy

TrojanSports: NCAA announces end of recruiting dead period

HokieHaven: How end of the dead period affects Virginia Tech

*****

BASKETBALL SIGNING PERIOD

New Kansas Jayhawk Sydney Curry
New Kansas Jayhawk Sydney Curry (GoldandBlack.com)

JayhawkSlant: Kansas kicks off signing period with key signatures

Orange&BlueNews: Illinois inks two more in the 2021 class

