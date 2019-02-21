CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



DeMarkcus Bowman Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

PROSPECT ON THE RISE: DeMarkcus Bowman

There were four prospects who earned the five-star bump in this update of the Rivals100 and one of those came at the running back position. Bowman was just outside of the five-star range following the post-junior season update of the Rivals100, but another standout showing at the Under Armour Future50 event in January pushed him over the threshold.

Although he checks in at just 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds, Bowman really is the complete package at running back. His stocky frame provides balance and the ability to run between the tackles, but he also has the ball skills and open field agility to be a weapon on the edge or as a receiver out of the backfield. The home-state Florida Gators are the projected team to beat at this stage of his recruitment, but Clemson and Georgia are also strong with the newly-minted five-star.

TEAM ON THE RISE: Northwestern

After losing starting tailback Jeremy Larkin last September to a career-ending medical issue, Northwestern had to find a replacement in the 2019 class. Head coach Pat Fitzgerald and his staff made attempts at the few remaining Power Five caliber prospects uncommitted in the class, but came up empty. Finally, the Wildcats put an offer out to two-star Evan Hull in January and signed him in February.

Northwestern is not waiting that long to address the running back position in the 2020 class. Back in December, the Wildcats landed the commitment of three-star Cameron Porter, the No. 21 ranked prospect at the running back position, out of the same Cincinnati (Ohio) LaSalle High School that produced Larkin.

Under Fitzgerald, Northwestern does not put out many scholarship offers, and only about 50 total prospects in the 2020 class list offers from the Wildcats at this stage. The only other 2020 running back offers Northwestern put out were to four-stars A.J. Henning (who listed the Wildcats in his top ten last month) and Michael Drennen II, but both of those went out prior to Porter’s commitment. It will be interesting to see if they try to add depth at the position as well with this 2020 class.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Reggie Love