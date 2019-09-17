Luke Goode had planned to visit Northwestern last Saturday for quite some time. But he was just intending to go watch his cousins, Wildcat players Bennett Skowronek and T.J. Green, play football that day.

Northwestern's basketball coaches, however, had other ideas. They have zeroed in on the four-star wing as one of their top 2021 targets, and weren't about to let him get in and out of Evanston without at least meeting with him.

So Goode wound up killing two birds with one stone. He saw Skowronek catch four passes in the Wildcats' 30-14 win over UNLV (Green is out for the season with an injury), and he got a tour of the Wildcats' new practice facility that's still under construction.

Find out what Goode had to say about his visit in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.