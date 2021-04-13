Joe Strickland was limited as to what he could during his visit to Northwestern Saturday.

Normally, the Wildcats would roll out the red carpet for a visit from a four-star, Rivals250 defensive end like Strickland. But during the dead period, the prized prospect had to settle for an unescorted tour around campus and watching the Wildcats practice from afar.

Such is recruiting during COVID. As Strickland put it, "I did what I could and saw what I could."

Still, the Indianapolis native managed to have what he called a good visit. He talked to WildcatReport about his impressions.