Running back has been a position of strength for Northwestern in recent years. When Justin Jackson hung up his cleats for the final time he was 10th in college football history in rushing yards. Cam Porter and Isaiah Bowser have each had strong true freshman campaigns recently.

Northwestern coaches think that four-star Class of 2022 target Damari Alston of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy could be the next back to step in and make an impact for the Wildcats.

Northwestern will have to beat out 48 other schools to land Alston, including College Football Playoff participants Alabama, Ohio State and Notre Dame. But they're in a strong position right now as Alston has already scheduled an official visit to Evanston in June.