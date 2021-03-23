Rivals250 RB Nick Singleton locks in official visit schedule
Two weeks ago Rivals250 running back Nick Singleton announced his top nine schools and now he has his official visits planned out. The Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior star will take his official visits to Wisconsin, Penn State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, and Ohio State.
Singleton had already set his official visit to Penn State (June 11th-13th) when he announced his top schools and locked in his visit to Wisconsin (June 3rd-6th) shortly thereafter. He'll make the trips to Northwestern on June 15th, Notre Dame on June 18th, and Ohio State on June 25th.
The other schools in his top nine (Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, and Texas A&M) are unofficial visit candidates but nothing is scheduled yet.
RIVALS' REACTION...
It's very clear based on his official visit schedule that Singleton will remain in the North/Midwest for his college career. Penn State remains the favorite along with Ohio State but the margin is very small. Wisconsin and Notre Dame are very real threats to land his commitment and Northwestern is in the mix as well. Any unofficial visits Singleton ends up taking could help that school earn an official visit but they'd have to really impress if they want to get Singleton to reorganize his schedule.