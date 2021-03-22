Fisher Anderson, one of Northwestern’s top offensive line targets for the 2022 class, is taking matters into his own hands.

The recruiting dead period still in effect, but the four-star, Rivals250 tackle from Franklin (Tenn.) is visiting schools on his own. He visited Virginia on Friday, Virginia Tech on Saturday and North Carolina on Sunday.

Anderson expects the visits to continue whenever he gets open weekends. His goal, he says, is to see as many schools as possible as he continues to narrow down his list.

“I’m not trying to open any more doors,” said Anderson, who holds 27 offers. “I’m going to keep exploring the ones that I have open now.”