Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-01 10:50:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals250 WR Collin Sullivan still has favorites; others showing interest

Sam Spiegelman • Rivals
Recruiting Analyst

COPPELL, Texas — Certain things never change.That slogan can certainly be applied to Collin Sullivan’s recruitment. Arkansas and Oregon are two schools that have remained at the forefront for the R...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}