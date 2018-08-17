David Roddy has some big decisions to make.

Choosing the right school is a difficult process for any recruiting prospect. But the three-star forward from St. Paul (Minn.) Breck and the Howard Pulley AAU program also has to decide what sport he’s going to play in college.

On the basketball side, the 6-foot-5, 248-pounder added two Big Ten offers last week to join Northwestern and bring his total to three from the conference and 11 overall. For football, he is still sitting at four offers.

We caught up with Roddy to talk about his official visit plans and his decision process in this premium WildcatReport recruiting update.