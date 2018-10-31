Roddy is down to one sport, three schools
Three-star forward David Roddy announced his three favorite schools on Wednesday and Northwestern is one of them.
But that wasn't the news here, as the versatile 6-foot-5 wing from St. Paul (Minn.) Breck has been operating with that Top 3 for quite some time and took officials to each over the last two months.
What is significant is his decision to play basketball at the next level.
When is Roddy going to make his decision and what are Northwestern's chances? We take a look in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news