Three-star forward David Roddy announced his three favorite schools on Wednesday and Northwestern is one of them.

But that wasn't the news here, as the versatile 6-foot-5 wing from St. Paul (Minn.) Breck has been operating with that Top 3 for quite some time and took officials to each over the last two months.

What is significant is his decision to play basketball at the next level.

