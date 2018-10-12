Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-12 11:58:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Roddy is ready for Northwestern official

David Roddy
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Publisher

Northwestern is on a roll in basketball recruiting, landing three 2019 commitments in the last month.

The Wildcats would like to keep that momentum going this weekend as they welcome three-star forward David Roddy for his official visit.

Roddy, who is also a quarterback prospect still mulling his college options in football, says he is “excited” to return to Evanston for a second time. He’ll also get a chance to reconnect with Wildcat wide receiver Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman, a former teammate of his at St. Paul (Minn.) Breck.

Find out what the 6-foot-5 Roddy had to say about his upcoming trip – his third official visit – and what he’ll be looking for at NU in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.

