On Tuesday, Roddy, a three-star forward from St. Paul (Minn.) Break and the Howard Pulley Panthers AAU program, got his answer from Wildcat head coach Chris Collins.

On Monday, WildcatReport posted a story asking whether David Roddy did enough during the July live period to earn a Northwestern scholarship offer .

Blessed to have reveived an offer to play Basketball in the Big Ten at Northwestern University!🙏🏽🏀 pic.twitter.com/ojAS2x5i3B

Roddy said he was "excited" to get the offer from Northwestern, his first from a high major program.

"(It's) just a great feeling, knowing that all the hard work is being recognized and paying off," he said. "There is still lots to improve on, but it feels good."

Roddy knew that his performance during the July live period would determine whether or not the Wildcats would offer him a scholarship. He averaged "about 18 points and 8 rebounds" per game while leading Howard Pulley to a 6-1 record at the Las Vegas Classic over the weekend.

That was apparently enough to impress Collins and his staff, who hosted Roddy for an unofficial visit in late June.

Northwestern likes Roddy's versatility as a player. The powerful 6-foot-5, 248-pounder plays with physicality, but he has a small forward's size and even handles the ball on occasion. He describes himself as a "point forward."

"(My) strengths are I'm an all-around player," Roddy told WildcatReport. "I feel I can do everything on the court well enough to play at a high level."

An elite two-sport athlete, Roddy will have to choose whether to play baseball or football at the next level. Northwestern is his ninth offer for basketball, and he holds four offers from lower level schools to play quarterback in football.



"I would like to (play both sports) but its very hard on the body and mind just balancing two sports with classes," he said. "It's a lot."