It’s safe to say that things couldn’t have gone much better for Walter Rouse on his official visit to Northwestern.

“Overall, it was an amazing visit,” said the three-star tackle from Silver Spring (Md.) Sidwell Friends. “It was hard for me not to commit right there.”

So what kept him from committing to the Wildcats and what’s next for the No. 39 tackle in the country? Go inside to find out in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.