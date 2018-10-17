Halfway into the 2018 season, there is still a lot we don’t know about this Northwestern team. The Wildcats blew a 21-3 halftime lead to lose to Akron at home, and then, two weeks later, went on the road to knock off No. 20 Michigan State.

But there is one thing we are certain of: the Wildcats can’t run the football. At all.

Northwestern’s average of 69.8 rushing yards per game ranks 128th in the nation, better than only one team, San Jose State. The Wildcats are last in the Big Ten by a Charlie Weis-sized margin: the next lowest team, Michigan State, averages 123.0 yards, almost double the Wildcats.

Since star running back Jeremy Larkin was forced to retire after Week 3, the numbers are even worse. In the last three games, Northwestern has run for 68 yards. Total. In three games. On 77 carries. So the Wildcats are running for less than a yard every time they carry the football. Maybe they should start measuring runs in feet to make them look better statistically.

All of these offensive (pun intended) statistics are a bit misleading because college football – for reasons unbeknownst to any rational person – includes sack totals in their rushing yardage. But taking out the losses due to sacks still doesn’t take out the ugly.

Look at the last three games. Against Michigan, Northwestern’s ran for a grand total of 28 yards with sacks, 81 without them. Against Michigan State, they were even worse: 8 total yards with sacks and 36 without. Against Nebraska, they ran for 31 yards with sacks, 51 without.

Better, yes. But far, far below acceptable.

Since running for 166 yards in the season opener against Purdue, Northwestern has failed to reach 100 yards as a team in any of its last five games. Justin Jackson used to gain 100 yards falling out of bed, it seemed, reaching the century mark seven times last season and 27 times on his way to becoming Northwestern’s all-time leading rusher.

As coach Pat Fitzgerald said last week, the Wildcats went from “Justin Jackson to yuck.” That may be an insult to the word “yuck”. The Wildcats have lost more than 100 yards per game off of their average last season, when the rushing attack produced 174.2 yards.

These numbers are historically bad, even for a school with a cringe-inducing history like Northwestern’s. If it holds up for the rest of the season, that average of 69.8 yards per game would be the worst since the 1983 Wildcats averaged 57.8. That Dennis Green-coached team – the year after Northwestern ended the longest FBS losing streak in history at 34 games – finished 2-9.

The 69.8-yard average would also be the worst of Fitzgerald’s tenure by a longshot. His next-worst rushing team was the 2009 squad that averaged 117.5 yards per game. (Not surprisingly, that team also set a school record when quarterback Mike Kafka threw 78 passes in the Outback Bowl.) For comparison’s sake, his best running team, the 2012 Wildcats, ran for 225.6 yards per game, more than triple this team’s average.