Second-half surge powers Northwestern past Indiana, 79-70

Ty Berry made a career-high seven three pointers in Northwestern's 79-70 win over Indiana. (Photo by Northwestern Basketball)

EVANSTON, Ill. - After falling behind six points at the break and going 9:35 without a field goal to close the first frame, Northwestern posted a 54-point second half to storm back and beat Indiana, 79-70, on Wednesday night at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Wildcats main power source was the resurgent Ty Berry, who sank a career-high seven three-pointers and posted 23 points. "He's a big part of these last two or three years with the winning, the culture, the leadership," Collins said. "It was just awesome to see him have that kind of night." Brooks Barnhizer was right behind Berry with 21 points, plus eight rebounds, six assists and a career high of his own with six steals. Mackenzie Mgbako led the Hoosiers with 20 points. It was Northwestern's fifth straight win in the series against the Hoosiers, the most for the program against their Big Ten rival in more than 100 years. Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's crucial home win over Indiana that lifted their record to 12-7 (3-5 Big Ten).

Northwestern's Fantastic Four came to play in the second half: Northwestern's core four of Berry, Barnhizer, Nick Martinelli and Jalen Leach scored all 54 of the Wildcats' second-half points and 77 of 79 overall. Leach scored all 15 of his points after the break, while Martinelli chipped in 11 of his 18. The consistent lack of scoring diversity has been an Achilles heel of Northwestern's this season, but it didn't matter against the Hoosiers. The second half looked like the beaches of Troy, as Berry and Leach rained down 3 after 3, shooting a combined 10-for-17 beyond the arc in the game and 7-for-10 in the second. "A lot of green beans all around," Berry said, citing the 2K animation for perfect timing. "It's contagious. Once you see one or two go in, the hoop turns into an ocean." Their eagle-eyed performance combined for 27 points. The other 27 came from the traditional scorers, Barnhizer and Martinelli, who utilized the swathes of spacing created by the shots from beyond the arc to punish the Hoosiers in the paint. The Wildcats desperately needed all four of them after Indiana closed the first half on an 18-2 run. "I told the guys that it's not panic time, but it's extreme sense of urgency time," Collins said. "Coming home off the tough loss to Michigan, you have to win these games if you want to stay relevant." Northwestern's veterans answered the call. They applied game pressure on the Hoosiers from the moment the second half started with a 16-6 run in the first four minutes to retake the lead. They controlled the ball with just four second-half turnovers and turned up the heat on defense, forcing nine from Indiana. The quartet represents nearly two decades of college basketball, and all but Martinelli are putting together the final stretches of their careers. They know what's at stake and, in the second half, they played like it.

Berry is back via the bench: After five points total in his first three conference games of 2025, Berry was moved to the bench to move Angelo Ciaravino into the starting lineup. He's risen as a Phoenix-like sixth man from that decision with 50 points over the past three games, with key contributions to foundational wins over Maryland and Indiana at Welsh-Ryan Arena. "I've always loved Ty," Collins said. "I'm an enthusiastic, high-energy person... Coaches need to get some of that in return. He fills my bucket a lot with that. When he's not right, it affects me [too]. I feed off his energy, enthusiasm...that smile when he's playing with joy." Berry's move to the bench has been mostly symbolic. In fact, it's been downright paradoxical.

Ty Berry in 2025 Starting (3 games) Off the bench (3 games) Minutes per game 14.3 34.3 Points per game 1.7 16.7 Three-point shooting 1-10 12-26 Team record 0-3 2-1

"I feel like coming off the bench, you see a lot more," Berry said. "You see how the game is being played. You see what's open, what's there and as an older guy, that's what I'm looking for those first four minutes of the game to see what's available and how I can get my shots." Collins said he treated Berry like a starter in the second half against IU, playing him all 20 minutes so that he was on the court when it counted most. His play has certainly earned a return to the starting lineup, but why mess with a good thing?